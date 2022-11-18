Read full article on original website
Central Lyon/George-Little Rock claims Class 2A state football championship
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — Central Lyon/George-Little Rock defeated Williamsburg 10-6 in the IHSAA Class 2A state championship game. In an early defensive battle, the Lions took a 3-0 lead into the half. To start the third quarter, CL-GLR finished off a 9:00 drive with a 30 yard touchdown from Zach Lutmer to Reece Vander Zee to extend the lead to 10-0.
"Coffee & Purrs" sets December opening date, cat café to come later
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — We now have an opening date set for a unique new coffee shop in Downtown Sioux City. "Coffee and Purrs" will open in two weeks on Saturday, December 3rd, at 7 a.m and be open until 3 p.m that day. For the first month of...
Abu Bekr Shriners hosting Parade of Trees for holiday raffle
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City's Abu Bekr Shrine is offering a way to get into the Christmas spirit and even take some home with you at their Downtown Sioux City Temple. The Shriners have teamed up with local businesses to create a "Parade of Trees" in the Temple.
Judge does not approve three charges for armed robbery suspect
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A Woodbury County judge is not approving some of the charges against the man charged with three armed robberies in the area. The judge removed two counts of "Possession of a Firearm by a Felon" and the count of "3rd Degree Kidnapping" against Kevon Spratt for various technical reasons.
Two facing charges after stabbing in Lyon County
LYON COUNTY, Iowa — Two people are facing felony charges in Lyon County in connection with a burglary that left the burglar bleeding in an alley. The Lyon County Sheriff's Office says around 8:00 a.m. on October 30th they were called to a home in George for a reported stabbing.
Siouxland District Health cut ribbon on sensory-friendly exam rooms
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Siouxland District Health Department has unveiled some changes to its exam rooms. Some of the rooms have been changed to be more friendly to patients with sensory issues, like people on the autism spectrum. The department is also now visiting local businesses and assessing their ability to accommodate people with disabilities.
