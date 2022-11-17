Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Town in Massachusetts Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensBoston, MA
Police investigate discovery of babies’ bodies in a Boston freezerLive Action NewsBoston, MA
4 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
This Epic Massachusetts Antique Mall is a Must VisitTravel MavenCambridge, MA
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Related
WCVB
Vigil held for Brandeis University student killed in bus crash that injured 30 others
WALTHAM, Mass. — Hundreds of people attended a vigil that was held Monday night in honor of a Brandeis University student who was killed and dozens of other people who were injured in a shuttle bus crash over the weekend. The vigil, hosted by the university's Center for Spiritual...
WCVB
Community center in Boston opens vaccination, testing site ahead of Thanksgiving
BOSTON — A community center in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood is providing free COVID-19 vaccines and testing, as well as free flu shots, in the leadup to Thanksgiving and the start of winter. The Boston Public Health Commission and CIC Health opened the vaccination and testing site at the Lena...
WCVB
Motorcycle officer seriously injured in crash with sedan in Walpole, Massachusetts
WALPOLE, Mass. — A police officer was seriously injured Monday when his motorcycle was involved in a crash with a sedan in Walpole, Massachusetts, according to police. The crash happened at approximately 12:45 p.m. at the intersection of Main and Spring streets. The officer sustained significant injuries and was...
WCVB
Authorities ID victim killed after SUV crashes into Hingham, Massachusetts, Apple store
HINGHAM, Mass. — A man was killed and 19 people were being treated at Boston-area hospitals after an SUV crashed into an Apple store at the Hingham Derby Street Shops just before 11 a.m. on Monday. The 2019 Toyota 4Runner barreled into the store at about 10:45 a.m., smashing...
WCVB
The Harvest with Citizens of the Mashpee Wampanoag Nation
NEEDHAM, Mass. — The Mashpee Wampanoags have been taking care of the land for thousands of years and Indigenous people have a deep understanding of the plants they grow. Kitty Hendricks Miller and Danielle Greendeer -- citizens of the Mashpee Wampanoag Nation-- join us to talk about the importance of beans, squash and corn in Native meals.
WCVB
Tractor-trailer crashes into utility pole, takes down power lines in Chelsea
CHELSEA, Mass. — The driver of a tractor-trailer was trapped inside of the cab of the vehicle after the truck struck a utility pole in Chelsea, Massachusetts, taking down high-voltage power lines. The crash happened Monday afternoon on Adams Street, near the intersection of Garfield Avenue. Video and photographs...
WCVB
'It means a lot': Thanksgiving food drives held in 2 Boston neighborhoods
BOSTON — Boston city officials joined in efforts to provide Thanksgiving meals to those in need on Saturday, the last weekend before the holiday. Mayor Michelle Wu and Boston police Commissioner Michael Cox teamed up with volunteers in Roxbury to deliver holiday meals to a long line of cars at the annual Thanksgiving turkey drive hosted by "No Books, No Ball," an academic and athletic program that helps hundreds of children.
WCVB
Massachusetts man charged with DWI after crashing into New Hampshire restaurant
HAMPTON, N.H. — A Massachusetts man is facing a charge of driving while intoxicated in connection with a crash that damaged a New Hampshire restaurant. Hampton police said Stephen Davis, of Newburyport, was arrested after he crashed a pickup truck into Greg's Bistro at 445 Lafayette Road, also known as Route 1, at about 9:10 p.m. Saturday.
WCVB
Amazon Distribution Station in Norwood gearing up for busy holiday season
NORWOOD, Mass. — Amazon’s Distribution Station in Norwood, Massachusetts, is often described as the last mile of the delivery process. On average, 30,000 packages move in and out of the facility every day, but during the holiday season, that number can balloon to 57,000. They’re gearing up for...
WCVB
Boston Common Frog Pond opens for ice skating
BOSTON — The Boston Common Frog Pond opens for the winter season for ice skating on Monday,. Consistently rated one of the top places for ice skating in the country, the Boston Common Frog Pond is located in the oldest park in the U.S. and is one of the most popular “things to do” in Boston during the winter.
WCVB
19-year-old Mass. girl never returned home from hike in NH mountains
FRANCONIA, N.H. — New Hampshire Fish and Game are asking the public for help in finding a 19-year-old Massachusetts woman who had not returned from a hike. Emily Sotelo, of Westford, was dropped off Sunday morning at Lafayette Place Campground in Franconia. She intended to hike Mount Lafayette, Mount Haystack and Mount Flume.
WCVB
Massachusetts man killed in stabbing outside Cadillac Lounge in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A Massachusetts man is dead after he was stabbed in the parking lot of The Cadillac Lounge, a gentleman's club in Providence, Rhode Island. Providence police said they responded to a disturbance at The Cadillac Lounge shortly before 12:55 a.m. Saturday. Police said they also received a 911 call regarding a stabbing victim from the gentleman's club who was being brought to Rhode Island Hospital in a private vehicle.
WCVB
Yellowstone 150th anniversary float in Plymouth Thanksgiving parade
PLYMOUTH, Mass. — The tribute to the first national park in the world included a recreation of Old Faithful and one of the three waterfalls in the Grand Canyon of Yellowstone. In addition, the video shows a float celebrating the debut of the nation's first subway system in Boston...
WCVB
Rhode Island man arrested on drugging, rape charges out of Boston, police say
BOSTON — A Rhode Island man is being charged in connection with a rape that happened in downtown Boston, according to police. Boston police said 43-year-old Robert McClanaghan, of Warwick, was arrested Friday in East Greenwich, Rhode Island, on charges of rape and drugging for intercourse. McClanaghan was wanted on a warrant that was issued Thursday in Boston Municipal Court.
WCVB
Here's what happened after SUV crashed into Mass. Apple store
A 65-year-old construction worker from New Jersey was killed when the SUV plowed into the Hingham Apple story. At least 19 others were injured and needed treatment at Boston area hospitals.
WCVB
Top moments from Plymouth's annual America's Hometown Thanksgiving Parade
PLYMOUTH, Mass. — Plymouth's annual parade, part ofAmerica's Hometown Thanksgiving Celebration, marched from Plymouth Rock Saturday morning and the spectacle was once again broadcast live on WCVB. It's one of America’s only historically accurate chronological parades, visually bringing the country's rich heritage to life by representing each century from...
WCVB
What will this winter look like in New England? Get ready to be surprised
NEEDHAM, Mass. — "Be ready to be surprised by the upcoming winter." That is what Judah Cohen, seasonal weather forecaster for AER, A Verisk Company, warned about how this winter may behave – or misbehave. November has seen the Boston area go from record-high temperatures on the 12th...
WCVB
Car skewered by pole in Walmart parking lot as result of Leicester crash
LEICESTER, Mass. — In a bizarre sight, a car was left resting on top of a pole following a crash in the parking lot of the Walmart Supercenter in Leicester, Massachusetts. Leicester police posted a photo of the vehicle to the department's Facebook page late Friday night. "In case...
WCVB
Our America: Reclaiming Turtle Island
NEEDHAM, Mass. — National Geographic in partnership with the ABC Owned Television Stations is raising awareness through the presentation of “Our America: Reclaiming Turtle Island”. Nziga Blake, Race and Culture Executive Producer at the ABC Owned Television Stations explains the focus of the streaming presentation.
WCVB
America's Hometown Thanksgiving Celebration: Thanksgiving Day at 9AM
Celebrate Thanksgiving where the tradition began. WCVB Channel 5 brings you America's Hometown Thanksgiving Celebration from Plymouth, Massachusetts. Don't miss the encore presentation on Thanksgiving Day at 9AM.
Comments / 0