Boston, MA

WCVB

The Harvest with Citizens of the Mashpee Wampanoag Nation

NEEDHAM, Mass. — The Mashpee Wampanoags have been taking care of the land for thousands of years and Indigenous people have a deep understanding of the plants they grow. Kitty Hendricks Miller and Danielle Greendeer -- citizens of the Mashpee Wampanoag Nation-- join us to talk about the importance of beans, squash and corn in Native meals.
MASHPEE, MA
WCVB

Tractor-trailer crashes into utility pole, takes down power lines in Chelsea

CHELSEA, Mass. — The driver of a tractor-trailer was trapped inside of the cab of the vehicle after the truck struck a utility pole in Chelsea, Massachusetts, taking down high-voltage power lines. The crash happened Monday afternoon on Adams Street, near the intersection of Garfield Avenue. Video and photographs...
CHELSEA, MA
WCVB

'It means a lot': Thanksgiving food drives held in 2 Boston neighborhoods

BOSTON — Boston city officials joined in efforts to provide Thanksgiving meals to those in need on Saturday, the last weekend before the holiday. Mayor Michelle Wu and Boston police Commissioner Michael Cox teamed up with volunteers in Roxbury to deliver holiday meals to a long line of cars at the annual Thanksgiving turkey drive hosted by "No Books, No Ball," an academic and athletic program that helps hundreds of children.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Massachusetts man charged with DWI after crashing into New Hampshire restaurant

HAMPTON, N.H. — A Massachusetts man is facing a charge of driving while intoxicated in connection with a crash that damaged a New Hampshire restaurant. Hampton police said Stephen Davis, of Newburyport, was arrested after he crashed a pickup truck into Greg's Bistro at 445 Lafayette Road, also known as Route 1, at about 9:10 p.m. Saturday.
HAMPTON, NH
WCVB

Boston Common Frog Pond opens for ice skating

BOSTON — The Boston Common Frog Pond opens for the winter season for ice skating on Monday,. Consistently rated one of the top places for ice skating in the country, the Boston Common Frog Pond is located in the oldest park in the U.S. and is one of the most popular “things to do” in Boston during the winter.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

19-year-old Mass. girl never returned home from hike in NH mountains

FRANCONIA, N.H. — New Hampshire Fish and Game are asking the public for help in finding a 19-year-old Massachusetts woman who had not returned from a hike. Emily Sotelo, of Westford, was dropped off Sunday morning at Lafayette Place Campground in Franconia. She intended to hike Mount Lafayette, Mount Haystack and Mount Flume.
FRANCONIA, NH
WCVB

Massachusetts man killed in stabbing outside Cadillac Lounge in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A Massachusetts man is dead after he was stabbed in the parking lot of The Cadillac Lounge, a gentleman's club in Providence, Rhode Island. Providence police said they responded to a disturbance at The Cadillac Lounge shortly before 12:55 a.m. Saturday. Police said they also received a 911 call regarding a stabbing victim from the gentleman's club who was being brought to Rhode Island Hospital in a private vehicle.
PROVIDENCE, RI
WCVB

Yellowstone 150th anniversary float in Plymouth Thanksgiving parade

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — The tribute to the first national park in the world included a recreation of Old Faithful and one of the three waterfalls in the Grand Canyon of Yellowstone. In addition, the video shows a float celebrating the debut of the nation's first subway system in Boston...
PLYMOUTH, MA
WCVB

Rhode Island man arrested on drugging, rape charges out of Boston, police say

BOSTON — A Rhode Island man is being charged in connection with a rape that happened in downtown Boston, according to police. Boston police said 43-year-old Robert McClanaghan, of Warwick, was arrested Friday in East Greenwich, Rhode Island, on charges of rape and drugging for intercourse. McClanaghan was wanted on a warrant that was issued Thursday in Boston Municipal Court.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Top moments from Plymouth's annual America's Hometown Thanksgiving Parade

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — Plymouth's annual parade, part ofAmerica's Hometown Thanksgiving Celebration, marched from Plymouth Rock Saturday morning and the spectacle was once again broadcast live on WCVB. It's one of America’s only historically accurate chronological parades, visually bringing the country's rich heritage to life by representing each century from...
PLYMOUTH, MA
WCVB

Our America: Reclaiming Turtle Island

NEEDHAM, Mass. — National Geographic in partnership with the ABC Owned Television Stations is raising awareness through the presentation of “Our America: Reclaiming Turtle Island”. Nziga Blake, Race and Culture Executive Producer at the ABC Owned Television Stations explains the focus of the streaming presentation.
NEEDHAM, MA

