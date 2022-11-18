ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donald Trump Announces 2024 Presidential Bid From Mar-A-Lago—Watch Full Speech Here

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he will mount a third White House campaign, launching an early start to the 2024 contest. The announcement comes just a week after a disappointing midterm showing for Republicans and will force the party to decide whether to embrace a candidate whose refusal to accept defeat in 2020 sparked an insurrection and pushed American democracy to the brink.
