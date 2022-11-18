ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Washington Examiner

WATCH: Federal police give final salute to US border agent killed by narcos

Federal law enforcement in Puerto Rico gathered along the halls of a hospital Thursday to pay respects to a fallen federal agent who died after being shot by drug smugglers off the island's coast. At least 12 agents and officers from U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Office of Field Operations,...
dallasexpress.com

$18.6M of Meth Seized at Texas Border

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the southern Texas border seized more than $18.6 million in suspected methamphetamine during an inspection at the Laredo Port of Entry on November 1. “This extraordinary drug bust was an outstanding operation that demonstrates CBP’s commitment to combating the crimes of transnational...
LAREDO, TX

