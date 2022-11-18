Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
More than 300 MS-13 gang members arrested at southern border in fiscal year '22
U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested more than 300 MS-13 gang members who attempted to sneak into the United States from Mexico in the government's fiscal year 2022, according to new federal data. Federal law enforcement agents who work in the largely unfenced area between vehicular ports of entry on the...
Mexico losing patience with migrants near Rio Grande
Juarez officials are expressing heightened concern with the migrants staying at a tent camp on the Mexican side of the Rio Grande for the past month.
Border Patrol agents in California encounter 'heavily armed' suspected human smugglers
U.S. Border Patrol agents in California near the Mexican border encountered four individuals in California who were "heavily armed" and suspected of being illegal immigrants.
Hundreds of migrants released on streets of El Paso but they’re not Venezuelans
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Close to 750 migrants were released into the streets of El Paso just a few days into November. U.S. Customs and Border Protections says the majority of the migrants being released are single adults from Colombia, Cuba, Ecuador and Nicaragua. “The decision to provisionally release migrants was determined after exhausting […]
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Federal police give final salute to US border agent killed by narcos
Federal law enforcement in Puerto Rico gathered along the halls of a hospital Thursday to pay respects to a fallen federal agent who died after being shot by drug smugglers off the island's coast. At least 12 agents and officers from U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Office of Field Operations,...
Arizona is using shipping containers to plug border wall gaps. How are locals responding?
Arizonans in Yuma shared their concerns about border security amid controversy over whether shipping containers should be allowed to fill border wall gaps.
Click10.com
US Customs agent dies, 2 remain hospitalized after being shot while approaching suspected smuggling boat
CABO ROJO, Puerto Rico. – Three agents with U.S. Customs and Border Protection were shot Thursday morning off the coast of Puerto Rico, one of whom has since passed away, officials confirmed. Around 8 a.m., agents with the specialized Air and Marine Operations unit were responding to a suspected...
US Border Patrol sends migrants places where no help waits
NEW YORK (AP) — When Wilfredo Molina arrived in the U.S. from his native Venezuela, he told border agents he wanted to go to Miami but didn’t have an address. They directed him to what he thought was a shelter in midtown Manhattan but turned out to be a gray office building.
Biden administration accuses Arizona's Republican governor of TRESPASS for plugging holes in the Mexico border with shipping containers
Arizona's Republican governor has begun using shipping containers to fortify a second section of the southern border despite being ordered to take down barriers in another part of the state. Gov. Doug Ducey is taking legal action, asking a court to allow more than 100 double-stacked containers, topped with razor...
Texas border agents apprehend migrants smuggling drugs into West Texas
The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) recently encountered four illegal immigrants attempting to smuggle illicit narcotics into West Texas.
15 migrants stopped in stolen bucket truck in Texas after police chase, as border numbers surge
More than a dozen migrants were stopped in a stolen truck in Texas after a police chase as law enforcement deals with the effects of the southern border crisis.
Arizona border officers stop loads of over 200,000 fentanyl pills, cocaine, meth hidden in vehicles
Border officers in Arizona seized fentanyl pills, cocaine and meth hidden in vehicles during two separate stops over the weekend, authorities said.
Fentanyl fight overwhelms Arizona police as drug busts track farther north: former cop
An elected Yuma official and a former Arizona law enforcement officer team up to address drug smuggling as Border Patrol struggles to process migrant influx.
Border Patrol Air and Marine Operations Agents Intercept Vessel Smuggling 13 Bales of Cocaine near Puerto Rico
AGUADILLA, Puerto Rico - US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Air and Marine Operations (AMO) agents intercepted Wednesday a vessel with two occupants transporting 13 bales of cocaine valued at $7.17 million, west of Desecheo Island, weighing in at 851 pounds or 360 Kilos.
Homeless migrants spilling onto the streets of Reynosa, Mexico, volunteer says
Thousands of migrants are living in crowded shelters and in a makeshift river camp in Reynosa, Mexico. The leader of an NGO helping them spoke with Border Report and shared photos and videos of what's going on.
AP: Former TPD chief Magnus out as head of U.S. Customs and Border Protection
The head of U.S. Customs and Border Protection is being forced out of his job leading the nation’s largest law enforcement agency, according to two people familiar with the matter.
dallasexpress.com
$18.6M of Meth Seized at Texas Border
U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the southern Texas border seized more than $18.6 million in suspected methamphetamine during an inspection at the Laredo Port of Entry on November 1. “This extraordinary drug bust was an outstanding operation that demonstrates CBP’s commitment to combating the crimes of transnational...
Abbott to Biden: Texas is increasing security along Mexican border to fight migrant ‘invasion’
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday sent a letter to President Joe Biden saying the state is increasing its border security initiatives along the Mexican border to fight a migrant "invasion." This came the same day he sent letters to two state agencies ordering them to ratchet up security initiatives as part of Operation Lone Star.
Border Patrol catches teen attempting to smuggle migrants
The U.S. Border Patrol has caught a teenager, who apparently was trying to smuggle undocumented immigrants.
‘A change of heart’: sympathies shift toward migrants in Texas border town
Eagle Pass has been a way station for undocumented immigrants for years, but recently their numbers have grown – and residents are divided
