Is “BBC balance” via US billionaires the answer to the campus free speech question?
Coming up on December 15th, the Office for Students (OfS) is running an “insight event” on freedom of speech. Its lesser-spotted chair Lord Wharton, along with Chief Executive Susan Lapworth will be hosting a wide-ranging discussion of free speech and equality in higher education. Also taking part are...
J.M. Biggs: Being thankful
A lot of people will read this article and say: I don’t have anything to be thankful for. As you read this article, let your mind go back through this year, and think about all the times God has blessed you. If you are not 6 feet under, you are doing great. A lot of people died. They did not make it to Thanksgiving. Think about all the people in the hospital fighting for their lives. They may not be alive tomorrow, but you are...
Universities aren’t making students into lefty PC snowflakes after all
One of the characteristics of the campus culture wars is that every time one of the issues turns out to be a chimera, they shapeshift into something else. I’m old enough to remember, for example, when Policy Exchange was suggesting that universities and their lefty lecturers were brainwashing students into Britain-hating, gender-fluid snowflakes. But now that the Higher Education (Freedom of Speech) Bill is all but passed (save for a skirmish over the legal tort), the self-same think tank (and the same lead academic) has decided that contrary to the actual evidence, it’s schools and social media that are the problem after all.
