Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Yakima Herald Republic
Where to see holiday lights, concerts and more in the Seattle area this 2022 holiday season
Happy holidays! If you’re looking for some holiday fun this season, consult this list of in-person and virtual events happening in the Greater Seattle area. Click below or scroll down to navigate through different categories to learn about local holiday happenings. Lights | Festivals | Markets | Music |...
Yakima Herald Republic
WA pediatrician shares tips to battle child respiratory infections and stay out of ER
Nov. 20—The key to keeping your child out of the hospital with Respiratory Syncytial Virus Infection or other respiratory ailments could come down to some basic tips. In a surprise twist, they don't include reaching for the Robitussin or other over-the-counter medications. In a presentation Friday, Dr. Michael Alston,...
Yakima Herald Republic
Former WA man charged with killing girlfriend 11 years ago
King County prosecutors have charged a Los Angeles man with killing a Redmond woman he was dating when she was last seen more than a decade ago. Mark Frisby, 44, was charged Wednesday with second-degree murder in the death of Lorill Sinclaire, who was 49 when she was reported missing in 2011. Prosecutors asked he be held in California on $3 million bail while they seek his extradition to Washington.
Yakima Herald Republic
2 killed in small plane crash northeast of Seattle
SNOHOMISH, Wash. (AP) — Two people died Friday in the fiery crash of a small plane northeast of Seattle between Snohomish and Monroe. The Federal Aviation Administration said that a single-engine Textron 208B crashed in a field at around 9:30 a.m. Friday. Snohomish Fire District 4 Chief Don Waller confirmed that two people on board died in the crash, The Herald reported.
Yakima Herald Republic
What to watch for in No. 15 when UW hosts Colorado, plus Mike Vorel’s prediction
Colorado (1-9, 1-6 Pac-12) at No. 15 Washington (8-2, 5-2 Pac-12) QB Michael Penix Jr.: 67.1% completions, 3,640 passing yards, 25 pass TD, 6 INT, 2 rush TD. WR Jalen McMillan: 57 catches, 792 receiving yards, 13.9 yards per reception, 6 TD. S Alex Cook: 65 tackles, 2.5 tackles for...
Yakima Herald Republic
Analysis: Instant impressions from UW’s 54-7 drubbing of Colorado
Not all conference games are created equal, but they all count the same in the win column. A week ago, the Huskies sweated out a back-and-forth shootout in Eugene against the Ducks. Seven days later, UW coasted to a 54-7 drubbing of the now 1-10 Buffs. And that’s putting it as mildly as possible.
Yakima Herald Republic
Pac-12 OPOY Ilijah Paul leads Huskies soccer into NCAA tournament
Ilijah Paul knew he was capable of big things in college soccer if he could just have a season in which he was fully healthy. Fortunately for the Washington men's soccer team, the No. 2 overall seed in the NCAA tournament that begins this week, Paul stayed healthy. The third-year sophomore striker performed so well that he was named Pac-12 offensive player of the year.
Yakima Herald Republic
Creighton stuns No. 2 overall seed Washington in second round of NCAA men’s soccer tournament
Time and again this season, the Washington men's soccer team found a way to win close games en route to being ranked No. 1 in the nation and getting the second overall seed in the NCAA tournament. But when it mattered most Sunday night, it was Creighton that came through...
Yakima Herald Republic
Analysis: Three UW men’s basketball takeaways after another early season loss to mid-major
A heavily favored Washington men’s basketball team dropped a nonconference game at home to a mid-major opponent in November, which will undoubtedly cost them in March if they’re in NCAA Tournament contention. Of course, connecting the Huskies with the Big Dance seems absurd following their embarrassing 73-64 defeat...
Comments / 0