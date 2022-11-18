ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olympia, WA

Yakima Herald Republic

Former WA man charged with killing girlfriend 11 years ago

King County prosecutors have charged a Los Angeles man with killing a Redmond woman he was dating when she was last seen more than a decade ago. Mark Frisby, 44, was charged Wednesday with second-degree murder in the death of Lorill Sinclaire, who was 49 when she was reported missing in 2011. Prosecutors asked he be held in California on $3 million bail while they seek his extradition to Washington.
REDMOND, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

2 killed in small plane crash northeast of Seattle

SNOHOMISH, Wash. (AP) — Two people died Friday in the fiery crash of a small plane northeast of Seattle between Snohomish and Monroe. The Federal Aviation Administration said that a single-engine Textron 208B crashed in a field at around 9:30 a.m. Friday. Snohomish Fire District 4 Chief Don Waller confirmed that two people on board died in the crash, The Herald reported.
SEATTLE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Analysis: Instant impressions from UW’s 54-7 drubbing of Colorado

Not all conference games are created equal, but they all count the same in the win column. A week ago, the Huskies sweated out a back-and-forth shootout in Eugene against the Ducks. Seven days later, UW coasted to a 54-7 drubbing of the now 1-10 Buffs. And that’s putting it as mildly as possible.
BOULDER, CO
Yakima Herald Republic

Pac-12 OPOY Ilijah Paul leads Huskies soccer into NCAA tournament

Ilijah Paul knew he was capable of big things in college soccer if he could just have a season in which he was fully healthy. Fortunately for the Washington men's soccer team, the No. 2 overall seed in the NCAA tournament that begins this week, Paul stayed healthy. The third-year sophomore striker performed so well that he was named Pac-12 offensive player of the year.
SEATTLE, WA

