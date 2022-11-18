Read full article on original website
actionnewsnow.com
3 dozen fire hydrants were painted in area of Las Plumas High on Saturday
OROVILLE, Calif. - Three dozen fire hydrants were painted in the area of Las Plumas High School and Sump Drive on Saturday. CAL FIRE says crews teamed up with members of the Key Clubs of Las Plumas and Oroville High School to paint these hydrants. CAL FIRE says that the...
actionnewsnow.com
CHP says car was hit by train in Tehama County Saturday night, no injuries
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - CHP says that a train hit a car north of Tehama-Vina Road, parallel to Highway 99 east at about 8:30 p.m. on Saturday. The back of the car was hanging off of the train tracks, but the driver took off before they arrived on the scene.
actionnewsnow.com
Man in Thursday night head-on crash on Skyway in critical condition
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A 20-year-old man is in critical condition Friday morning after a crash on Skyway Thursday night. Enloe Medical Center confirmed to Action News Now that Ethan Wells of Chico is in critical condition following a head-on crash at about 5 p.m. Thursday. Tyler Vincent, 18 of...
actionnewsnow.com
Phase one of rebuilding Honey Run Covered Bridge officially complete
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The Honey Run Covered Bridge is one step closer to its recovering process. Phase one of the recovery is officially completed after the Honey Run Covered Bridge Association reached the needed $1.2 million in funding. The association hopes to start phase two by next summer. Honey...
krcrtv.com
Corning firefighter passes away; department remembers him
CORNING, CALIF. — The community of Corning is mourning the loss of long-time firefighter Carl Crain today. The Corning Volunteer Fire Department announced the former captain's passing last night in a Facebook post. In their post, the department reflected on how Carl Crain, who started with the volunteer fire department in 1975, was a "dedicated and loyal member serving the residents of Corning for almost 50 years." Crain served as a captain during his time with the department, and was often dispatched on strike teams to fight rapidly growing wildfires in the area.
actionnewsnow.com
Why the State Capitol Christmas Tree isn't from Shasta County this year
REDDING, Calif. - California's State Capitol Christmas Tree normally comes from Shasta County, but this year the tree is from El Dorado County. The Department of General Services told Action News Now, inclement weather prevented them from getting the tree from Shasta County's Latour Demonstration Forest this year. Shasta County...
krcrtv.com
Northstate boutiques invite customers to 'Pink Friday' shopping event
COTTONWOOD, Calif. — Three Northstate boutiques are participating in the nationwide Pink Friday event, a spin-off from the traditional Black Friday Shopping that supports small local businesses. Created by The Boutique Hub, Pink Friday reminds people to shop small before hitting the Black Friday sales ahead of Thanksgiving. “Small...
actionnewsnow.com
Chico police sweep neighborhood looking for burglary suspect
CHICO, Calif. - Chico police officers were searching along Little Chico Creek early Friday morning looking for a burglary suspect. Chico dispatch said the burglary was reported around 2 a.m. from Christopher Alan Lane in the Heritage Oak Subdivision off Springfield Drive. An officer was out marking and recovering evidence...
actionnewsnow.com
Shasta DA justifies officers in deadly shooting on Cypress Avenue Bridge in 2021
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The Shasta County District Attorney determined three officers who shot and killed a woman in Redding in 2021 were justified in their actions. District Attorney Stephanie Bridgett said Brooke Blair was waving what appeared to be a firearm at officers and was not cooperating with them at the scene. The officers then fired at her.
Dark Reading
County of Tehama, Calif., Identifies and Addresses Data Security Incident
RED BLUFF, Calif., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Today, the County of Tehama, Calif. announced that it has addressed a data security incident that resulted in unauthorized access to files on its systems. On Aug. 19, 2022, the County of Tehama concluded its investigation of a data security incident...
krcrtv.com
Semi-Finals High School Football: U-Prep, Pleasant Valley and Foothill move on
SHASTA COUNTY — Friday brought a jam packed slate of high school football across the Northstate, with four Shasta County squads and two Butte County teams battling it out under the lights. In Cottonwood, the U-Prep Panthers (11-1) sought revenge against a school that's quickly becoming their rival, the...
actionnewsnow.com
Redding police investigate crash that left a woman dead in Redding on Saturday
REDDING, Calif. - The Redding Police Department says that they are investigating a crash that left a woman dead on Saturday at around 8:19 p.m. Police say that officers responded to the crash on State Street, west of Favretto Avenue. When they arrived on scene they found a dead woman inside a tent that was partially under a semi-trailer truck. She had been pronounced dead at the scene.
actionnewsnow.com
Crews extinguish fire at Teichert Ponds Friday morning
CHICO, Calif. - Fire crews put out a fire at Teichert Ponds in Chico Friday morning. Crews responded to the Chico Bike Path off Humboldt Road and found a fire at a small encampment. Firefighters told Action News Now it was a cooking fire and confirmed propane explosions. No one...
actionnewsnow.com
Police arrest person in Lake Redding Park on charges related to drug sales Saturday
REDDING, Calif. - The Redding Police Department says that one person was arrested, a second cited, after being found in possession of drugs on Saturday. The Redding Police Department Bike Team was patrolling Lake Redding Park when they saw two people, later identified as Marjorie Strain, 54, of Redding and David Hooks, 60, of Redding drinking alcohol and smoking meth.
actionnewsnow.com
Driver arrested for DUI after crash on Cohasset Road
CHICO, Calif. - One man was arrested for DUI after crashing his car north of the Chico Regional Airport Thursday morning. This happened just after 6:30 a.m. on Cohasset Road, near Keefer Ridge Road. A California Highway Patrol officer on scene told Action News Now that the driver was arrested...
actionnewsnow.com
Woman hit and killed by car in Redding
REDDING, Calif. - A woman was hit and killed by a car while crossing the street in Redding. The collision happened just after 6:30 p.m. Thursday on Parkview Avenue near Akard Avenue in Redding. Redding police officers found the 28-year-old woman in the road with serious injuries. She was taken...
Redding, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
actionnewsnow.com
Trinity County Sheriff's Office opens new Weaverville detention facility
WEAVERVILLE, Calif. - A new 72-bed Trinity County Detention Facility opened at 701 Tom Bell Road, the Trinity County Sheriff's Office announced. In 2015, Trinity County applied for grant funds under SB 863 to build a new detention facility to replace the existing facility. $20 million in funding was approved...
actionnewsnow.com
Suspect arrested for arson after fireworks set tree on fire in Redding
REDDING, Calif. - An arson suspect was arrested late Wednesday night for using illegal fireworks in Redding. The fireworks caused a tree to catch fire close to surrounding homes. The fire started just before 10 p.m. Wednesday in the 2100 block of California Street in Redding. The burning tree is...
actionnewsnow.com
Man arrested in Redding after officers locate stolen items
REDDING, Calif. - A man was booked into the Shasta County Jail after officers found he had several stolen items. The Redding Police Department Bike Team arrested 30-year-old Karsen Tittle after they found he had items that were reported stolen from a person who was shopping at a grocery store on Wednesday.
