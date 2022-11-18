Brunswick council ponders train blockage solutions
The Brunswick City Council was presented with several architectural concepts the city could take to help traffic get past trains that block the tracks on South Maple Avenue.
CSX, a railroad company, has significant rail yard operations in the city’s downtown. Part of that yard is a railroad track that cuts through South Maple Avenue. It separates the city and the Brunswick Family Campground, which attracts more than 20,000 people a year.
Comments / 0