FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get German Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 8 Ohio State handles McNeese State 99-43The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Hayden rushes for 3 TDs, No. 2 Ohio State fends off Maryland 43-30The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: ‘All the chips go in’: Buckeyes look ahead to “The Game”The LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 2 Buckeyes top Bemidji State 7-1, sweep home seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
landgrantholyland.com
Game Preview: No. 8 Ohio State women’s basketball vs. McNeese State
The Ohio State women’s basketball team won their first three games, all by double-digits. Each win’s been slightly less exciting than the last, after starting the season against then-No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers. Sunday, the trend continues as the Buckeyes play their first of three-straight games at the Schottenstein Center.
Urban Meyer Reveals If Ohio State Wants 'Revenge' Saturday
Ohio State and Michigan will meet next Saturday with everything on the line. The second-ranked Buckeyes and third-ranked Wolverines, both 11-0, will be playing for the Big Ten East title and a berth in the conference championship game. The winner will also have an inside track to a spot in the College Football Playoff.
Eleven Warriors
Ryan Day “Very Upset” About Blocked Extra Point, Noah Ruggles Clutch on Field Goals and Penalties Plague Buckeyes
After scoring a touchdown on its opening possession of the fourth quarter against Maryland on Saturday, Ohio State initially planned to go for two. The Buckeyes ended up giving up two points to their opponent instead. Following a touchdown and two-point conversion by the Terrapins on their previous possession, Ohio...
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State hoops makes amazing preparations at Maui Invitational for TTUN
The Ohio State-Michigan rivalry is a classic, one of the most anticipated games of the year and will likely be deciding between a playoff spot. The Buckeyes are hungry for revenge as game week begins. Ohio State hoops is in Hawaii for the Maui Jim Maui invitational from Nov 21-23....
Ohio State Fans Were Furious With College GameDay
Ohio State fans were not very happy with a remark from College GameDay on Saturday. The college football pregame show took a shot at Ohio State's schedule, comparing it to USC's. They said USC's schedule "is about the same as Ohio State's... They haven't won a ranked vs. ranked game...
detroitsportsnation.com
Michigan vs. Ohio State point spread released
It is finally Michigan vs. Ohio State week! On Saturday, the Wolverines survived a huge scare by kicking a very late field goal to beat Illinois 19-17 at the Big House, while the Buckeyes hung on for a win over upset-minded Maryland. A week from today, Michigan, who is now 11-0 on the season, will travel to Columbus where they will take on Ohio State, who is also 11-0. The winner of The Game will move on to the Big Ten Championship Game in Indianapolis.
College Football World Reacts To Michigan, Ohio State Weather Forecast
Ohio State and Michigan will both be 11-0 heading into next weekend's rivalry game at The Horseshoe. It should be a great one. Winter weather is in the forecast, as well. The Buckeyes and the Wolverines played in snowy conditions last year and it could be the same this year.
Urban Meyer Reveals Controversial Ohio State, Michigan Opinion
Urban Meyer knows one team is leaving the Horseshoe with a loss next Saturday, but he says that shouldn't stop Ohio State and Michigan from making the College Football Playoff. Speaking on FOX's "Big Noon Kickoff" the former Buckeyes head coach said he believes the Big Ten powers are two...
If I had to predict right now… Ohio State - Michigan game edition
The Ohio State staff currently has the country’s No. 6 ranked 2023 recruiting class in the 247Sports Composite team recruiting rankings. And they are working hard at finishing that class off strong. And the staff is also working on their 2024 recruiting class and has a great start with...
Michigan Player Has Message For Ohio State Before "The Game"
Illinois gave No. 3 Michigan all it could handle in Saturday's game. But now that it's over with, Wolverines wideout Ronnie Bell says the team is right where it wants to be ahead of "The Game" next week. Asked about the impact of Week 12's win in the postgame presser,...
Unbeaten Ohio State, No. 17 San Diego State meet in Maui
Unbeatens will collide in Hawaii when Ohio State plays No. 17 San Diego State in the Maui Invitational on Monday.
Will Ohio State football’s Matt Jones be able to play against Michigan?
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Ohio State football coach Ryan Day did not know immediately after Saturday’s 43-30 victory at Maryland whether he will have his starting offensive line intact against Michigan next week. Starting right guard Matt Jones suffered an apparent foot or lower leg injury in Saturday’s...
landgrantholyland.com
LGHL Uncut Podcast: OSU women’s basketball’s Jacy Sheldon, Kevin McGuff on win over Ohio University
Throughout the year, Land-Grant Holy Land will be bringing you uncut audio primarily from Ohio State press conferences, but also from individual interview sessions. Thursday night, the No. 8 Ohio State Buckeyes women’s basketball team traveled just over an hour southeast to Athens, Ohio. Against the Ohio University Bobcats, the Scarlet and Gray won on an early season low shooting 37.97%, missing 49 of their 79 shots. Even so, their defensive night gave the Buckeyes an 86-56 victory.
Breaking: College GameDay Announces Week 13 Location
After the Buckeyes and Wolverines both won their Week 12 games to remain undefeated, ESPN's "College GameDay" announced it will be live from The Shoe next Saturday. "WE'RE GOING TO THE GAME!!" the show's account tweeted. Revealing, "Next week, we are headed to one of the best rivalries in all of sports between Michigan and Ohio State."
landgrantholyland.com
Three Things To Watch from the Maryland Terrapins
The Ohio State Buckeyes will travel to College Park, Maryland for the final home game of the 2022 regular season. It has been four years since the last time Ohio State was in SECU Stadium, when Ohio State narrowly escaped being upset by Maryland, 52-51. It is against that backdrop...
Star linebacker playing through two horrible injuries
So far this season, linebacker Tommy Eichenberg has been arguably the most dominant defender for the Ohio State Buckeyes, leading the team in both solo and total tackles while also having 2.5 sacks and an interception that he returned for a touchdown. He was dominant once again during Saturday’s game against the Maryland Terrapins, and Read more... The post Star linebacker playing through two horrible injuries appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Ryan Day Gets Crushed For Controversial Play Call vs. Maryland On Saturday
Saturday night's audience is crushing Ohio State head coach Ryan Day for his play-call on what would've been a crucial fourth-down conversion. Day decided to go for a fourth-and-1 on the 42. But instead of trying to pick up the yard on the ground, he elected Stroud drop back and pass. Something that many questioned in the moment.
footballscoop.com
Tim Doup steps down after long run at Otterbein
After an 11-year run as the head coach of his alma mater, Otterbein (D-III - OH) head coach Tim Doup has decided time has come for a change. "I just feel it's time for a change…both for me and this program," Doup shared in the school's release of the news. "
The River Pilots fall to Newark Catholic
(WTRF)–OHSAA high school football playoffs continued with River v. Newark Catholic. #2 River, has 12 wins under their belt with only one loss. Newark Catholic is the number one seed, also only falling once this season. The River Pilots falls to the Green Wave 27-12. Newark advances to the State semifinals.
spectrumnews1.com
Tommy's Diner ranked No. 1 diner in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Out of all the diners in the entire state of Ohio, one has been ranked No. 1 through Google reviews. Mindy Drayer talks with the owner of Tommy's Diner in Columbus to get his reaction. They also discuss the diner's most popular dish, its oldest recipe...
