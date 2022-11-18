ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Game Preview: No. 8 Ohio State women’s basketball vs. McNeese State

The Ohio State women’s basketball team won their first three games, all by double-digits. Each win’s been slightly less exciting than the last, after starting the season against then-No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers. Sunday, the trend continues as the Buckeyes play their first of three-straight games at the Schottenstein Center.
Urban Meyer Reveals If Ohio State Wants 'Revenge' Saturday

Ohio State and Michigan will meet next Saturday with everything on the line. The second-ranked Buckeyes and third-ranked Wolverines, both 11-0, will be playing for the Big Ten East title and a berth in the conference championship game. The winner will also have an inside track to a spot in the College Football Playoff.
Ohio State Fans Were Furious With College GameDay

Ohio State fans were not very happy with a remark from College GameDay on Saturday. The college football pregame show took a shot at Ohio State's schedule, comparing it to USC's. They said USC's schedule "is about the same as Ohio State's... They haven't won a ranked vs. ranked game...
Michigan vs. Ohio State point spread released

It is finally Michigan vs. Ohio State week! On Saturday, the Wolverines survived a huge scare by kicking a very late field goal to beat Illinois 19-17 at the Big House, while the Buckeyes hung on for a win over upset-minded Maryland. A week from today, Michigan, who is now 11-0 on the season, will travel to Columbus where they will take on Ohio State, who is also 11-0. The winner of The Game will move on to the Big Ten Championship Game in Indianapolis.
LGHL Uncut Podcast: OSU women’s basketball’s Jacy Sheldon, Kevin McGuff on win over Ohio University

Throughout the year, Land-Grant Holy Land will be bringing you uncut audio primarily from Ohio State press conferences, but also from individual interview sessions. Thursday night, the No. 8 Ohio State Buckeyes women’s basketball team traveled just over an hour southeast to Athens, Ohio. Against the Ohio University Bobcats, the Scarlet and Gray won on an early season low shooting 37.97%, missing 49 of their 79 shots. Even so, their defensive night gave the Buckeyes an 86-56 victory.
Breaking: College GameDay Announces Week 13 Location

After the Buckeyes and Wolverines both won their Week 12 games to remain undefeated, ESPN's "College GameDay" announced it will be live from The Shoe next Saturday. "WE'RE GOING TO THE GAME!!" the show's account tweeted. Revealing, "Next week, we are headed to one of the best rivalries in all of sports between Michigan and Ohio State."
Three Things To Watch from the Maryland Terrapins

The Ohio State Buckeyes will travel to College Park, Maryland for the final home game of the 2022 regular season. It has been four years since the last time Ohio State was in SECU Stadium, when Ohio State narrowly escaped being upset by Maryland, 52-51. It is against that backdrop...
Star linebacker playing through two horrible injuries

So far this season, linebacker Tommy Eichenberg has been arguably the most dominant defender for the Ohio State Buckeyes, leading the team in both solo and total tackles while also having 2.5 sacks and an interception that he returned for a touchdown. He was dominant once again during Saturday’s game against the Maryland Terrapins, and Read more... The post Star linebacker playing through two horrible injuries appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Tim Doup steps down after long run at Otterbein

After an 11-year run as the head coach of his alma mater, Otterbein (D-III - OH) head coach Tim Doup has decided time has come for a change. "I just feel it's time for a change…both for me and this program," Doup shared in the school's release of the news. "
The River Pilots fall to Newark Catholic

(WTRF)–OHSAA high school football playoffs continued with River v. Newark Catholic. #2 River, has 12 wins under their belt with only one loss. Newark Catholic is the number one seed, also only falling once this season.   The River Pilots falls to the Green Wave 27-12. Newark advances to the State semifinals.
Tommy's Diner ranked No. 1 diner in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Out of all the diners in the entire state of Ohio, one has been ranked No. 1 through Google reviews. Mindy Drayer talks with the owner of Tommy's Diner in Columbus to get his reaction. They also discuss the diner's most popular dish, its oldest recipe...
