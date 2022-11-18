ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

RHOP’s Ashley Darby Reveals How Ex Michael Feels About Luke Gulbranson Romance

By Chris Rogers
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q2Te5_0jF7XZNF00
Image Credit: BRAVO

The Real Housewives of Potomac‘s Ashley Darby has been romancing Summer House star Luke Gulbranson since they mat at this year’s BravoCon in mid-October, and on this week’s new episodes of HollywoodLife‘s Pay Attention Puh-Lease! podcast, the 34-year-old reveals how her ex Michael, 63, feels about their relationship. “I don’t think he would be a fan of me with anybody… at all,” she told us. “And honestly, Luke and I are still really getting to know each other. We’ve barely known each other for a month, so as much as there’s a lot of speculation about us, we really are in the beginning phase of getting to know each other.”

“We actually see each other quite a bit,” she added. “He came down to visit [me] a week after BravoCon. And I was just there last weekend, so we see each a lot, and we FaceTime every day, so we’re getting to know each other and I appreciate that he does make that effort.” Most recently, they enjoyed a date night at a Capitals hockey game in Washington, D.C., and a photo they took together (see below) instantly went viral on social media.

As Ashley said, they’ve only been dating since mid-October, but it’s still been enough time to cause some issues between her and Michael. She explained, “[Michael and I] do not talk outside of the children. I think it’s just a hot thing — you know, I’ve been publicly spotted with somebody and that doesn’t help the situation between us. We ultimately do keep the children as our main priority. Thankfully, even if we’re being petty with each other, when we start talking about the kids, it brings us right back to being adults.”

And Ashley really feels she made the right decision to end her marriage in Feb. She told us, “As more time has passed, I’ve just really felt like I’m a different person. I am not the person I was when I marred him. And considering that he’s 63 years old, why waste his time? Why waste my time being in a situation where we’re not happy, and it doesn’t seem like we can get happy?”

For now, the mom of two — she shares sons Dean, 3, and Dylan, 1, with Michael — is looking towards her future, and that includes Luke. When we asked her whether she or Luke would ever appear on each other’s shows, she said, “Never say never”.

Want more? New episodes of The Real Housewives of Potomac air Sundays at 8pm on Bravo.

Comments / 1

Related
E! News

What RHOP's Gizelle Bryant Warned Luke Gulbranson About Dating Ashley Darby

Watch: Gizelle Bryant "Happy" Ashley Darby Called Out Vicki Gunvalson at BravoCon 2022. Gizelle Bryant is weighing in on her Real Housewives of Potomac co-star's brewing Bravo romance. Bravoholics have been buzzing ever since RHOP's Ashley Darby sparked romance rumors with Summer House star Luke Gulbranson at BravoCon 2022 earlier...
Essence

Porsha Williams Reveals Stunning Engagement Photos

The former RHOA star shares picturesque engagement shots as she gets closer to walking down the aisle with her love. Real Housewives of Atlanta alumni Porsha Williams has finally shared engagement photos of getting engaged to businessman Simon Guobadia over a year ago. “👑Mr. & Mrs Guobadia loading… Love wins...
OK! Magazine

Cutting Ties: Teddi Mellencamp Reveals The Reason Why Lisa Rinna & Her Publicist Parted Ways

Teddi Mellencamp got a direct answer as to why Lisa Rinna and her publicist parted ways. During the Tuesday, October 26, episode of her "Two Ts In A Pod" podcast, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star dished on why the Rinna Beauty founder cut ties with longtime publicist Jill Fritzo. “I did see a lot of things recently that Lisa Rinna was fired by her publicist and I was like, you know what, I just want to get to the bottom of this right now. And I just texted her, I’m like, ‘Is it true that you got...
Glamour

Serena Williams' Husband Alexis Ohanian Had the Best Response to Being Dissed by Drake

Alexis Ohanian is proud to be Serena Williams' “groupie.”. On November 4, Drake dropped Her Loss, a new collaborative album with 21 Savage, which featured a pointed jab at the Reddit cofounder. “Sidebar, Serena, your husband a groupie,” Drake raps on the track "Middle of the Ocean," adding, “He claim we don't got a problem but no, boo, it is like you comin' for sushi.”
OK! Magazine

Kim Kardashian Feels 'Helpless' As Parents Want Kanye West Banned From Kids' Soccer Games

Despite trying her best, Kim Kardashian cannot avoid catching flak from her ex-husband Kanye West's terrible behavior. After the disgraced rapper had a complete meltdown at their son Saint's soccer game and has continued his horrifying antisemitic remarks, other parents are pressuring The Kardashians star to ban her former spouse from attending their children's matches going forward.
The List

Kyle Chrisley Posts A Heartbreaking Birthday Message To Daughter Chloe

The Chrisley family, known best as the stars of the reality show "Chrisley Knows Best," have been put to the test in the last few years. Todd and Julie Chrisley, the patriarch and matriarch of the family, have been dealing with a slew of legal problems following their conviction for federal fraud charges. They are currently awaiting sentencing (via People).
HollywoodLife

Brooke Shields’ Daughter Grier, 16, Is Taller Than Her Mom As They Pose Together On Red Carpet

Less than a week after Halloween, Brooke Shields and her daughter, Grier Henchy, were in the Christmas spirit. Brooke, 57, and her 16-year-old daughter dressed in red and green, the colors of the holiday season and the new movie, Spirited. Brooke and Grier attended the New York City premiere of the Christmas-themed musical featuring Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds. The Suddenly Susan actress sported a red sequined dress with a scarlet bodice and a skirt the color of a deep crimson.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
People

La La Anthony Has 'Proudest Mom' Moment After Son Kiyan, 15, Gets College Basketball Scholarship

La La Anthony's son Kiyan, 15, received a basketball scholarship to Syracuse, the same school where his dad Carmelo Anthony won a national championship La La Anthony and Carmelo Anthony's son Kiyan is following in his dad's footsteps. On Monday, the TV personality, 40, celebrated her 15-year-old son with a sweet post on Instagram after he received a basketball scholarship to Syracuse University, the same school where Carmelo won a national championship with the team in 2003. The mom of one, who filed for divorce from Carmelo in June...
bravotv.com

See RHOA's Phaedra Parks and Peter Thomas Reunite at a Halloween Birthday Party

The RHOA alum and Cynthia Bailey's ex got fans talking when they posed for a video at a mutual friend's birthday party. Phaedra Parks and Peter Thomas didn't always get along when they appeared on The Real Housewives of Atlanta together, but it's all "love" between the two now. During...
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
261K+
Followers
24K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy