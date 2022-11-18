RHOP’s Ashley Darby Reveals How Ex Michael Feels About Luke Gulbranson Romance

Image Credit: BRAVO

The Real Housewives of Potomac‘s Ashley Darby has been romancing Summer House star Luke Gulbranson since they mat at this year’s BravoCon in mid-October, and on this week’s new episodes of HollywoodLife‘s Pay Attention Puh-Lease! podcast, the 34-year-old reveals how her ex Michael, 63, feels about their relationship. “I don’t think he would be a fan of me with anybody… at all,” she told us. “And honestly, Luke and I are still really getting to know each other. We’ve barely known each other for a month, so as much as there’s a lot of speculation about us, we really are in the beginning phase of getting to know each other.”

“We actually see each other quite a bit,” she added. “He came down to visit [me] a week after BravoCon. And I was just there last weekend, so we see each a lot, and we FaceTime every day, so we’re getting to know each other and I appreciate that he does make that effort.” Most recently, they enjoyed a date night at a Capitals hockey game in Washington, D.C., and a photo they took together (see below) instantly went viral on social media.

As Ashley said, they’ve only been dating since mid-October, but it’s still been enough time to cause some issues between her and Michael. She explained, “[Michael and I] do not talk outside of the children. I think it’s just a hot thing — you know, I’ve been publicly spotted with somebody and that doesn’t help the situation between us. We ultimately do keep the children as our main priority. Thankfully, even if we’re being petty with each other, when we start talking about the kids, it brings us right back to being adults.”

And Ashley really feels she made the right decision to end her marriage in Feb. She told us, “As more time has passed, I’ve just really felt like I’m a different person. I am not the person I was when I marred him. And considering that he’s 63 years old, why waste his time? Why waste my time being in a situation where we’re not happy, and it doesn’t seem like we can get happy?”

For now, the mom of two — she shares sons Dean, 3, and Dylan, 1, with Michael — is looking towards her future, and that includes Luke. When we asked her whether she or Luke would ever appear on each other’s shows, she said, “Never say never”.

