Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Spike As FOMC Minutes Foster Slower Rate Hike Expectations: Analyst Says 'Retail Investors Are Accumulating At A Rapid Pace'

Bitcoin and Ethereum were seen deep in the green on Wednesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 3.1% to $830.4 billion at 9:07 p.m. EST. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Cryptocurrency 24-Hour % Change (+/-) Price. Dash (DASH) +16.7% $43.14. BNB (BNB) +13.6% $302.03. The Graph (GRT)...
Analyst Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive

Within the last quarter, O'Reilly Automotive ORLY has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 7 analysts have an average price target of $830.29 versus the current price of O'Reilly Automotive at $850.47, implying downside. Below is a summary of how these 7 analysts...
Crypto Analyst Says Ethereum Needs To Break Above This Key Level To Reach $1,500

Ethereum ETH/USD, the second-largest cryptocurrency, must hold above a key price level before its price can potentially move over the $1,500 mark, according to a popular analyst. What happened: According to crypto trader Michaël van de Poppe, Ethereum’s price must sustain above $1,150 if it is to surge to $1,330...
Ethereum Falls Below This Key Level; Dogecoin Becomes Top Gainer

Prices for Bitcoin BTC/USD, the most valued cryptocurrency in the world, remained stable above the $16,000 level on Friday. Ethereum ETH/USD traded slightly lower, falling below the key $1,200 level. Dogecoin DOGE/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while UNUS SED LEO LEO/USD turned out to be...
World's 3rd Richest Man Gautam Adani Looks To Raise $5B As Banks Push For Deleverage

The world's third richest man is lobbying sovereign wealth funds to raise around $5 billion in equity to reduce leverage. What Happened: Indian billionaire Gautam Adani's conglomerate has reached out to investors, including Mubadala Investment Co. and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Bloomberg reported, citing anonymous sources familiar with the matter.
Cryptocurrency Bitcoin Cash Decreases More Than 3% Within 24 hours

Bitcoin Cash's BCH/USD price has decreased 3.56% over the past 24 hours to $113.5. This is contrary to the coins performance over the past week where it has experienced an up-trend of 10.0%, moving from $103.96 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for...
Analyst Ratings for Lufax Holding

Lufax Holding LU has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Lufax Holding has an average price target of $2.13 with a high of $3.52 and a low of $1.40.
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Kidpik PIK shares moved upwards by 38.8% to $0.86 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 455.6K shares is 283.3% of Kidpik's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $6.6 million. Cazoo Gr CZOO stock increased by...
Expert Ratings for Fidelity National Info

Fidelity National Info FIS has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 19 analysts have an average price target of $94.63 versus the current price of Fidelity National Info at $65.96, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these...
$10 Million Bet On Canoo? Check Out These 3 Stocks Under $3 Insiders Are Buying

The Nasdaq Composite closed higher by more than 100 points on Wednesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
CALIFORNIA STATE
US Stocks Mixed On Black Friday; Dow Rises Over 100 Points

U.S. stocks traded mixed this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 100 points on Friday. Equity markets will close early on Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving. Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded up 0.35% to 34,314.96 while the NASDAQ fell 0.55% to 11,223.57. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.02% to 4,026.64.
Cryptocurrency Huobi Rises More Than 21% In 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Huobi's HT/USD price rose 21.19% to $6.82. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 48.0% gain, moving from $4.61 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $39.66. The chart below compares...
Friday Market Wrap: S&P 500 Gains This Week Following Dovish Fed Minutes

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY traded higher in a holiday-shortened week on Wall Street as investors cheered a more dovish tone from the Federal Reserve. On Wednesday, the Federal Open Market Committee released its November meeting minutes, and the Fed's language suggests it will likely opt to dial back the pace of its interest rate hikes to 0.5% in December. The Fed said slower interest rate hikes will "likely soon be appropriate" and could "reduce the risk of instability in the financial system."
Looking Into Freeport-McMoRan's Recent Short Interest

Freeport-McMoRan's FCX short percent of float has fallen 18.97% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 26.78 million shares sold short, which is 1.88% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.6 days to cover their short positions on average.
Investors Show Optimism For Retail REITs On Black Friday

Retail stocks had mixed results during market hours Friday as early reports suggested the shopping holiday was off to a slower-than-normal start. Real estate investment trusts (REITs) with retail tenants, on the other hand, mostly traded higher Friday. Alpine Income Property Trust Inc PINE gained 1.39% for the day, closing...
It's Time To Stop Making Celebrity Endorsements Your Measuring Stick For Investment Products

What do celebrities Tom Brady, Steph Curry, Matt Damon and several professional sports franchises have in common? They all recently were part of large-scale endorsement and sponsorship campaigns for cryptocurrencies, cryptocurrency exchanges or other related businesses. Curry, Brady and the Miami Heat endorsed the cryptocurrency exchange FTX. In the ads,...
Dow Surges Over 150 Points; Nasdaq Down 0.5%

U.S. stocks traded mixed, with the Dow Jones gaining over 150 points on Friday. Equity markets will close early today. The Dow traded up 0.47% to 34,355.18 while the NASDAQ fell 0.53% to 11,225.59. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.02% to 4,026.40. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Utilities shares rose...

