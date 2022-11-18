ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sullivan County, IN

Comments / 0

Related
Indiana Daily Student

Bloomington Police Department receives report of rape Nov. 14

The Bloomington Police Department received a report of a rape Nov. 14, according to the BPD daily summary. An 18-year-old female reported being raped by a known male, according to the report. Another 18-year-old female reported being sexually assaulted by another known male. The case is still active. BPD Capt....
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTHI

Lengthy standoff situation ends in an arrest

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local man is in custody after a two hour standoff in Terre Haute on Thursday. Before Thursday's standoff, the Terre Haute Police Department says 40-year-old Anthony W. Cheeseman, who was on home detention for drug charges, had cut off his ankle bracelet and fled his home.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Indiana officer shoots student in classroom after weapon discharges accidentally

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A student was injured in a classroom after a sheriff’s deputy’s firearm accidentally discharged during a demonstration of law enforcement techniques. According to a post by the South Vermillion Community School Corporation, the incident occurred Thursday morning during a drill. Superintendent of South Vermillion Schools, Dave Chapman, said the situation […]
VERMILLION COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Greene County, Ind. woman sentenced for cashing stolen checks in West Virginia

A Greene County, Indiana woman was sentenced to two and a half years in prison for her role in writing and cashing checks from a stolen checkbook in West Virginia. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia, Stefanie Marie Wells, 37, of Jasonville, Indiana wrote a $2,700 check from a stolen checkbook and cashed it at a Mount Hope, West Virginia bank on Oct. 19, 2020. Investigators said Wells admitted to getting both the stolen checkbook and and a stolen driver’s license some time before Oct. 19.
GREENE COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Off-duty officer arrested in hit-and-run on Indy’s south side

INDIANAPOLIS – An off-duty Stinesville reserve police officer was arrested after Indianapolis Metropolitan police say he hit a vehicle and then left the scene on Indy’s south side. The incident happened around 1:20 a.m. Sunday near Southport Road and State Road 37. According to witnesses, a police cruiser rear-ended their car and then took off. […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wamwamfm.com

Vincennes Suspect Arrested for Burglary and Theft

On Tuesday, November 15th, a Vincennes Police Officer took a possible burglary complaint that had occurred at approximately 11:00 AM. Shortly after, VPD asked for the community’s help in possibly identifying the person of interest. After following up with many tips and with the help of the Washington Police Department, VPD was able to develop a suspect in the incident. At approximately 5:02 PM today, our officers located the suspect, Adam N Sponn, in the 1200 block of N 12th. Mr. Sponn was placed under arrest and booked into the Knox County Jail for Burglary, a Level 5 Felony and Theft, a Level 6 Felony.
VINCENNES, IN
vincennespbs.org

Felony Drug Arrests in Dubois County

Two Dubois County men were arrested Monday for drug dealing and possession. A Dubois County Deputy stopped a truck on State Road 64 in Birdseye, Indiana for faulty brake lights. The deputy said the driver seemed nervous , another Deputy and a K9 arrived on the scene and the dog...
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
MyWabashValley.com

Don’t leave your car warming up, unattended

VIGO CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Law enforcement is reminding you not to be a victim of car theft this winter. In the colder months, drivers are more likely to leave their car warming up unattended. Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse said last year, from October to November 18th, there...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Bloomington man arrested Nov. 12 on preliminary charge of rape

Editor’s Note: This story contains mentions of sexual violence. A Bloomington man was arrested on a preliminary charge of rape Nov. 12, according to the Monroe County Correctional Center arrest log. Dwhuan Patrick, 28, was arrested on a level-three felony charge for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman. According to...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

Fraudulent bank transactions lead to multiple arrests

BEDFORD – Two Bedford men were arrested Wednesday after Bedford Police officers were called to German American Bank on October 17, 2022, on a report of fraud. According to a probable cause affidavit, a bank employee reported that a person by the name of Landarius Hoskins opened an account and made multiple $2000 deposits on October 7, 2022, and later withdrew those funds from the bank. The deposits were flagged as fraudulent.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Two women were arrested during a traffic stop

BEDFORD – A Bedford woman was arrested Sunday night after a Bedford police officer spotted a gray Nissan Altima traveling north on Mitchell Road. The officer reported the driver of the vehicle drove over the fog line three times between the State Road 37 overpass and M&E Honda. The...
BEDFORD, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Two children pronounced dead after house trailer fire in Indiana

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Two “very young children” have died following a house trailer fire in Brazil. Fire crews responded to a trailer fire at 3085 West State Rd. 340 in Northview Country Estates. Barnard said that the initial call came in at around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. Thursday afternoon, Clay County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy […]
BRAZIL, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Vincennes toddler dies of gunshot wound, investigation underway

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An investigation is underway following the death of a two-year-old in Vincennes who police say died from a gunshot wound. According to a release from the Vincennes Police Department, law enforcement was called to Good Samaritan Hospital on Wednesday, November 9 in reference to a toddler who had arrived with a […]
VINCENNES, IN
vincennespbs.org

VPD Searching for a Person of Interest

Vincennes Police are trying to identify a person of interest involved in a recent incident. They haven’t specified the incident, but a security photo of a suspect has been released which shows the man putting on gloves and walking inside what appears to be a residence. You can see...
VINCENNES, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy