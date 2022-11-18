Read full article on original website
Related
Indiana officer arrested for drunk driving, leaving scene of crash
INDIANAPOLIS — An off-duty police officer was arrested for drunk driving and leaving the scene of a crash early Sunday morning. IMPD confirmed the officer was a reserve officer with the Stinesville Police Department, which is located in Monroe County about 15 miles northwest of Bloomington. The crash happened...
Indiana Daily Student
Bloomington Police Department receives report of rape Nov. 14
The Bloomington Police Department received a report of a rape Nov. 14, according to the BPD daily summary. An 18-year-old female reported being raped by a known male, according to the report. Another 18-year-old female reported being sexually assaulted by another known male. The case is still active. BPD Capt....
WTHI
Lengthy standoff situation ends in an arrest
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local man is in custody after a two hour standoff in Terre Haute on Thursday. Before Thursday's standoff, the Terre Haute Police Department says 40-year-old Anthony W. Cheeseman, who was on home detention for drug charges, had cut off his ankle bracelet and fled his home.
Indiana State Police searching for 'armed and dangerous' Indy man
Indiana State Police Detectives are asking for the public's help locating 43 year old Timothy Preston of Indianapolis.
Indiana officer shoots student in classroom after weapon discharges accidentally
VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A student was injured in a classroom after a sheriff’s deputy’s firearm accidentally discharged during a demonstration of law enforcement techniques. According to a post by the South Vermillion Community School Corporation, the incident occurred Thursday morning during a drill. Superintendent of South Vermillion Schools, Dave Chapman, said the situation […]
cbs4indy.com
Greene County, Ind. woman sentenced for cashing stolen checks in West Virginia
A Greene County, Indiana woman was sentenced to two and a half years in prison for her role in writing and cashing checks from a stolen checkbook in West Virginia. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia, Stefanie Marie Wells, 37, of Jasonville, Indiana wrote a $2,700 check from a stolen checkbook and cashed it at a Mount Hope, West Virginia bank on Oct. 19, 2020. Investigators said Wells admitted to getting both the stolen checkbook and and a stolen driver’s license some time before Oct. 19.
WTHI
Vigo County Sheriff's taking extra safety steps to prevent accidental gunfire in schools
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Local law enforcement agencies are reacting to an accidental shooting at a school. We told you Thursday that a sheriff's deputy accidentally fired his gun, hitting a South Vermillion High School student. It happened while the deputy was teaching a law enforcement class. The student...
Off-duty officer arrested in hit-and-run on Indy’s south side
INDIANAPOLIS – An off-duty Stinesville reserve police officer was arrested after Indianapolis Metropolitan police say he hit a vehicle and then left the scene on Indy’s south side. The incident happened around 1:20 a.m. Sunday near Southport Road and State Road 37. According to witnesses, a police cruiser rear-ended their car and then took off. […]
wamwamfm.com
Vincennes Suspect Arrested for Burglary and Theft
On Tuesday, November 15th, a Vincennes Police Officer took a possible burglary complaint that had occurred at approximately 11:00 AM. Shortly after, VPD asked for the community’s help in possibly identifying the person of interest. After following up with many tips and with the help of the Washington Police Department, VPD was able to develop a suspect in the incident. At approximately 5:02 PM today, our officers located the suspect, Adam N Sponn, in the 1200 block of N 12th. Mr. Sponn was placed under arrest and booked into the Knox County Jail for Burglary, a Level 5 Felony and Theft, a Level 6 Felony.
vincennespbs.org
Felony Drug Arrests in Dubois County
Two Dubois County men were arrested Monday for drug dealing and possession. A Dubois County Deputy stopped a truck on State Road 64 in Birdseye, Indiana for faulty brake lights. The deputy said the driver seemed nervous , another Deputy and a K9 arrived on the scene and the dog...
Speeding leads to arrest of suspected meth dealer, per Indiana State Police
Jonathan Clymer Clymer was charged with dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of anabolic steroids, possession of hypodermic syringe, possession of paraphernalia and arson (warrant).
MyWabashValley.com
Don’t leave your car warming up, unattended
VIGO CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Law enforcement is reminding you not to be a victim of car theft this winter. In the colder months, drivers are more likely to leave their car warming up unattended. Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse said last year, from October to November 18th, there...
Brother provides details about victim of fatal Gibson County crash
(WEHT) - Family members say the victim of a recent deadly accident in Gibson County left behind a wife and twin boys.
Indiana Daily Student
Bloomington man arrested Nov. 12 on preliminary charge of rape
Editor’s Note: This story contains mentions of sexual violence. A Bloomington man was arrested on a preliminary charge of rape Nov. 12, according to the Monroe County Correctional Center arrest log. Dwhuan Patrick, 28, was arrested on a level-three felony charge for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman. According to...
wbiw.com
Fraudulent bank transactions lead to multiple arrests
BEDFORD – Two Bedford men were arrested Wednesday after Bedford Police officers were called to German American Bank on October 17, 2022, on a report of fraud. According to a probable cause affidavit, a bank employee reported that a person by the name of Landarius Hoskins opened an account and made multiple $2000 deposits on October 7, 2022, and later withdrew those funds from the bank. The deposits were flagged as fraudulent.
wamwamfm.com
wbiw.com
Two women were arrested during a traffic stop
BEDFORD – A Bedford woman was arrested Sunday night after a Bedford police officer spotted a gray Nissan Altima traveling north on Mitchell Road. The officer reported the driver of the vehicle drove over the fog line three times between the State Road 37 overpass and M&E Honda. The...
Two children pronounced dead after house trailer fire in Indiana
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Two “very young children” have died following a house trailer fire in Brazil. Fire crews responded to a trailer fire at 3085 West State Rd. 340 in Northview Country Estates. Barnard said that the initial call came in at around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. Thursday afternoon, Clay County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy […]
Vincennes toddler dies of gunshot wound, investigation underway
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An investigation is underway following the death of a two-year-old in Vincennes who police say died from a gunshot wound. According to a release from the Vincennes Police Department, law enforcement was called to Good Samaritan Hospital on Wednesday, November 9 in reference to a toddler who had arrived with a […]
vincennespbs.org
VPD Searching for a Person of Interest
Vincennes Police are trying to identify a person of interest involved in a recent incident. They haven’t specified the incident, but a security photo of a suspect has been released which shows the man putting on gloves and walking inside what appears to be a residence. You can see...
Comments / 0