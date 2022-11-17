Artists trace global rhythm and memory from Africa, the Caribbean, the Americas to the streets of Miami, connecting the… DRUM. Defining the collective proponents which sustained the Afro rhythm of the drum across the Atlantic Caribbean, Americas to the streets of Miami. The same narratives are active today. Visual imagery, technology, and the environment are incubators. The ocean and artists are partners in the link to the rhythm of the drum, the oldest and most eclectic instrument of communication to mankind. Miami is the beacon of the Caribbean, and Latin America and the closest point in America to Africa. Beats link Miami and people in a common place.

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO