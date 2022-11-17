Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Ocean One Restaurant Grand Opening Makes a Splash in Coral Springs
Ocean One Bar and Grille has officially opened its newest location, making a splash and serving over 600 customers on opening day. Located at 2444 N University Dr. in Coral Springs, the American contemporary restaurant is fresh and ready to serve. “We’ve been developing the Ocean One concept for over...
Capt. Lee reveals all (almost): ‘Below Deck’ stars to gather for Season 10 premiere party in Fort Lauderdale on Monday
The hit Bravo TV series about the frisky lives of yachties, “Below Deck,” has been one of the network’s most popular shows since it first sailed out of Fort Lauderdale a decade ago. With Monday’s Season 10 premiere of “Below Deck,” the man at the helm of the series, longtime Fort Lauderdale resident Capt. Lee Rosbach, will be one of the longest-serving captains in television history, alongside ...
soulofmiami.org
PRISMA- The Pink Floyd Experience at The Casino @ Dania Beach 12/16/22
PRISMA- The Pink Floyd Experience will perform Pink Floyd’s timeless classics on Friday, December 16 at 8 p.m. Composed of nine extraordinarily talented musicians who are passionately dedicated to carrying on Pink Floyd’s legacy, PRISMA will perform songs from classic albums such as “The Wall”, “The Dark Side of the Moon”, “Animals”, and “The Division Bell”.
cruisefever.net
Cruise Ship With a Roller Coaster Arrives in Miami
Carnival Celebration, Carnival Cruise Line’s newest ship, arrived in Miami for the first time this morning where the vessel will be christened before sailing cruises to the Caribbean. Carnival Celebration is the second cruise ship in Carnival Cruise Line’s Excel class. The ship has many of the same features...
travelexperta.com
Christmas in West Palm Beach at City Place
What is City Place West Palm Beach Florida? Good question. Up until a couple of years ago, I thought it was just the center of West Palm Beach. Technically, it is. But it’s way more fun than just a center! It’s a huge area with tons of cool, funky stores, delicious restaurants, a movie theater that resembles an Austrian Opera House, and places for comedy shows, concerts, and just so much more!
cw34.com
Palm Beach Gardens resident wins $1 million in Mega Millions
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — A Palm Beach Gardens resident won the second tier prize of $1 million in Mega Millions. The winning ticket was purchased at A&M Discount Beverage #32 on 8057 N Military Trail in Palm Beach Gardens. The next drawing for Mega Millions is on...
calleochonews.com
Where to celebrate Thanksgiving in Miami: Restaurant Edition
This Thanksgiving, enjoy delicious food in fine-dining restaurants in Miami. It’s almost time to enjoy a nice, warm Thanksgiving meal. But what if you’re not up to cooking this year? That’s totally okay! Miami in November is already cozy and perfect, what’s better than enjoying the chilly weather and festive feels in a fine-dining restaurant surrounded by people who matter the most to you?
Miami New Times
Miami Dominates Restaurant Business' "Top 100" Most Lucrative Restaurants in the Country
When it comes to restaurant profits, the Magic City is tops, according to a recent list ranking the country's top-grossing establishments in 2022. Earlier this week, the commercial restaurant industry magazine Restaurant Business Online released its "Top 100" list of the largest independent restaurants. Attempts to contact a spokesperson from...
soulofmiami.org
The Gateway A Web3 Metropolis 11/30/22 – 12/3/22
Over the course of 5 days, we’re taking over 12 buildings and 2 city blocks in Downtown Miami to unite the web3 community for a landmark experience unlike any other. Featuring leading artists, community partners, speakers, and performers, The Gateway: A Web3 Metropolis will form an unprecedented nucleus for creative empowerment as we embark upon an inspiring new chapter together.
cohaitungchi.com
15 Best Things to Do in Sunrise, FL
Dawn is a metropolis in central-western Broward County, serving because the principal metropolis for the Miami metropolitan space. In 1960, Norman Johnson purchased 2,650 acres of land to develop for retirees from the Northeastern US. The group was named “Dawn Golf Village,” and to put it on the market, Johnson...
WSVN-TV
7 divers reported missing off Miami Beach found safe near Government Cut
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Seven divers are safe after they were reported missing off Miami Beach. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to reports of missing divers from a diving boat, just after 4:20 p.m., Saturday. First responders spotted the divers about six miles off shore, near Government Cut. Fortunately,...
Boca Raton “Light The Lights” Set For Saturday Night
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Tis the season for the Boca Raton Holiday Light Lighting. Yes, that’s what we’re calling it to be sensitive to everyone. The light lighting is set for Saturday night at the Mizner Park Amphitheater — 590 Plaza Real. In […]
WSVN-TV
John Martin’s Irish Pub & Restaurant reopens revamped and remodeled after closed for several years
A beloved staple in coral gables is back in business. John Martin’s Irish Pub & Restaurant closed a few years ago but it’s now been given new life and it might look a little different than you remember. The bar is now open to the public and they’re...
REMINDER: Tonight Is City Of Boca Raton Holiday Lighting Ceremony
Expect Traffic Issues In, Around Mizner Park All Evening. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A quick reminder to anyone wanting to take part in the City of Boca Raton holiday lighting festivities, or anyone who thinks they’re going to easily get in and out […]
Restaurant news: Family behind iconic Okeechobee Steakhouse opens new grill in Loxahatchee
Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Lewis Prime Grill, Loxahatchee The Lewis family clan behind 75-year-old West Palm Beach icon Okeechobee Steakhouse is on a tear of late, and the ...
secretmiami.com
Delray Beach Is Lighting Up Its 100-Foot Tree This Month & It’ll Be Totally Mesmerizing!
The holiday season in South Florida just keeps on giving and we’re all here for it! This time round the holiday vibes are calling us up from Delray Beach where they’ll be lighting a giant, 100-foot Christmas tree on Tuesday, November 29. The magical mammoth of a tree...
soulofmiami.org
Beats Link Miami 11/29/22
Artists trace global rhythm and memory from Africa, the Caribbean, the Americas to the streets of Miami, connecting the… DRUM. Defining the collective proponents which sustained the Afro rhythm of the drum across the Atlantic Caribbean, Americas to the streets of Miami. The same narratives are active today. Visual imagery, technology, and the environment are incubators. The ocean and artists are partners in the link to the rhythm of the drum, the oldest and most eclectic instrument of communication to mankind. Miami is the beacon of the Caribbean, and Latin America and the closest point in America to Africa. Beats link Miami and people in a common place.
luxury-houses.net
A Truly One of A Kind Estate in Boca Raton with Sprawling Gardens and Resort Like Backyard for Sale at $14 Million
17791 Saxony Court Home in Boca Raton, Florida for Sale. 17791 Saxony Court, Boca Raton, Florida is an elegant home features all hurricane impact windows and doors, full-house generator, elevator, Control 4 smart home system, and much more. This Home in Boca Raton offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 12,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 17791 Saxony Court, please contact Melanie Bloom Haym (Phone: 561-289-2036) & Michael Bloom (Phone: 561-212-2388) at Douglas Elliman for full support and perfect service.
artland.com
5 Artists to Watch During Miami Art Week 2022
Miami Art Week 2022 is about to commence, running from Monday, November 28 through Sunday, December 4. Among the art fairs striking down in Miami for the week and hosting galleries and exhibitions are Art Basel Miami Beach and Untitled Art. Both art fairs are hosting a great selection of on-the-rise female artists this year.
Broward Meat & Fish Opens 35,000-Square-Foot Margate Location
After various delays that pushed back a grand opening originally scheduled for late 2021, Broward Meat & Fish has finally opened the doors to its much-anticipated 35,000-square-foot Margate location. On Monday, Broward Meat & Fish celebrated a soft opening of its Margate store located at 3201 North State Road 7,...
