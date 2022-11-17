ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dania Beach, FL

South Florida Sun Sentinel

Capt. Lee reveals all (almost): ‘Below Deck’ stars to gather for Season 10 premiere party in Fort Lauderdale on Monday

The hit Bravo TV series about the frisky lives of yachties, “Below Deck,” has been one of the network’s most popular shows since it first sailed out of Fort Lauderdale a decade ago. With Monday’s Season 10 premiere of “Below Deck,” the man at the helm of the series, longtime Fort Lauderdale resident Capt. Lee Rosbach, will be one of the longest-serving captains in television history, alongside ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
soulofmiami.org

PRISMA- The Pink Floyd Experience at The Casino @ Dania Beach 12/16/22

PRISMA- The Pink Floyd Experience will perform Pink Floyd’s timeless classics on Friday, December 16 at 8 p.m. Composed of nine extraordinarily talented musicians who are passionately dedicated to carrying on Pink Floyd’s legacy, PRISMA will perform songs from classic albums such as “The Wall”, “The Dark Side of the Moon”, “Animals”, and “The Division Bell”.
DANIA BEACH, FL
cruisefever.net

Cruise Ship With a Roller Coaster Arrives in Miami

Carnival Celebration, Carnival Cruise Line’s newest ship, arrived in Miami for the first time this morning where the vessel will be christened before sailing cruises to the Caribbean. Carnival Celebration is the second cruise ship in Carnival Cruise Line’s Excel class. The ship has many of the same features...
MIAMI, FL
travelexperta.com

Christmas in West Palm Beach at City Place

What is City Place West Palm Beach Florida? Good question. Up until a couple of years ago, I thought it was just the center of West Palm Beach. Technically, it is. But it’s way more fun than just a center! It’s a huge area with tons of cool, funky stores, delicious restaurants, a movie theater that resembles an Austrian Opera House, and places for comedy shows, concerts, and just so much more!
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
calleochonews.com

Where to celebrate Thanksgiving in Miami: Restaurant Edition

This Thanksgiving, enjoy delicious food in fine-dining restaurants in Miami. It’s almost time to enjoy a nice, warm Thanksgiving meal. But what if you’re not up to cooking this year? That’s totally okay! Miami in November is already cozy and perfect, what’s better than enjoying the chilly weather and festive feels in a fine-dining restaurant surrounded by people who matter the most to you?
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

Miami Dominates Restaurant Business' "Top 100" Most Lucrative Restaurants in the Country

When it comes to restaurant profits, the Magic City is tops, according to a recent list ranking the country's top-grossing establishments in 2022. Earlier this week, the commercial restaurant industry magazine Restaurant Business Online released its "Top 100" list of the largest independent restaurants. Attempts to contact a spokesperson from...
MIAMI, FL
soulofmiami.org

The Gateway A Web3 Metropolis 11/30/22 – 12/3/22

Over the course of 5 days, we’re taking over 12 buildings and 2 city blocks in Downtown Miami to unite the web3 community for a landmark experience unlike any other. Featuring leading artists, community partners, speakers, and performers, The Gateway: A Web3 Metropolis will form an unprecedented nucleus for creative empowerment as we embark upon an inspiring new chapter together.
MIAMI, FL
cohaitungchi.com

15 Best Things to Do in Sunrise, FL

Dawn is a metropolis in central-western Broward County, serving because the principal metropolis for the Miami metropolitan space. In 1960, Norman Johnson purchased 2,650 acres of land to develop for retirees from the Northeastern US. The group was named “Dawn Golf Village,” and to put it on the market, Johnson...
SUNRISE, FL
WSVN-TV

7 divers reported missing off Miami Beach found safe near Government Cut

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Seven divers are safe after they were reported missing off Miami Beach. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to reports of missing divers from a diving boat, just after 4:20 p.m., Saturday. First responders spotted the divers about six miles off shore, near Government Cut. Fortunately,...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton “Light The Lights” Set For Saturday Night

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Tis the season for the Boca Raton Holiday Light Lighting. Yes, that’s what we’re calling it to be sensitive to everyone. The light lighting is set for Saturday night at the Mizner Park Amphitheater — 590 Plaza Real. In […]
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

REMINDER: Tonight Is City Of Boca Raton Holiday Lighting Ceremony

Expect Traffic Issues In, Around Mizner Park All Evening. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A quick reminder to anyone wanting to take part in the City of Boca Raton holiday lighting festivities, or anyone who thinks they’re going to easily get in and out […]
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Restaurant news: Family behind iconic Okeechobee Steakhouse opens new grill in Loxahatchee

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Lewis Prime Grill, Loxahatchee The Lewis family clan behind 75-year-old West Palm Beach icon Okeechobee Steakhouse is on a tear of late, and the ...
LOXAHATCHEE, FL
soulofmiami.org

Beats Link Miami 11/29/22

Artists trace global rhythm and memory from Africa, the Caribbean, the Americas to the streets of Miami, connecting the… DRUM. Defining the collective proponents which sustained the Afro rhythm of the drum across the Atlantic Caribbean, Americas to the streets of Miami. The same narratives are active today. Visual imagery, technology, and the environment are incubators. The ocean and artists are partners in the link to the rhythm of the drum, the oldest and most eclectic instrument of communication to mankind. Miami is the beacon of the Caribbean, and Latin America and the closest point in America to Africa. Beats link Miami and people in a common place.
MIAMI, FL
luxury-houses.net

A Truly One of A Kind Estate in Boca Raton with Sprawling Gardens and Resort Like Backyard for Sale at $14 Million

17791 Saxony Court Home in Boca Raton, Florida for Sale. 17791 Saxony Court, Boca Raton, Florida is an elegant home features all hurricane impact windows and doors, full-house generator, elevator, Control 4 smart home system, and much more. This Home in Boca Raton offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 12,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 17791 Saxony Court, please contact Melanie Bloom Haym (Phone: 561-289-2036) & Michael Bloom (Phone: 561-212-2388) at Douglas Elliman for full support and perfect service.
BOCA RATON, FL
artland.com

5 Artists to Watch During Miami Art Week 2022

Miami Art Week 2022 is about to commence, running from Monday, November 28 through Sunday, December 4. Among the art fairs striking down in Miami for the week and hosting galleries and exhibitions are Art Basel Miami Beach and Untitled Art. Both art fairs are hosting a great selection of on-the-rise female artists this year.
MIAMI, FL
Talk Media

Broward Meat & Fish Opens 35,000-Square-Foot Margate Location

After various delays that pushed back a grand opening originally scheduled for late 2021, Broward Meat & Fish has finally opened the doors to its much-anticipated 35,000-square-foot Margate location. On Monday, Broward Meat & Fish celebrated a soft opening of its Margate store located at 3201 North State Road 7,...
MARGATE, FL

