The oldest hotel on Sanibel Island will eventually look like one of the newest. The Island Inn, built in 1895 and serving as one of the longest-running businesses in Southwest Florida, did not have any of its original buildings left on the property going into Sept. 28 when Hurricane Ian hit. But it did have wood-frame buildings dating back to the 1920s, said Island Inn general manager Chris Davison.

SANIBEL, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO