Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Red Lobster Restaurant Location Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergNaples, FL
Some EVs that were flooded during Hurricane Ian explodedVictorNaples, FL
(Maybe) don't visit this potentially haunted Florida state parkEvie M.Florida State
This Massive Thrift Shop in Florida is a Must-VisitJoe MertensNaples, FL
Florida is Back to Business as UsualToni KorazaFlorida State
Related
WINKNEWS.com
Naples Walk to End Alzheimer’s also collecting items for the community
In light of the devastation that Hurricane Ian left behind in Southwest Florida, the Naples Walk to End Alzheimer’s is transitioning into a community event. The goal is to support the community by collecting items for seniors while also providing information and programs that can help families during such a difficult time.
floridapolitics.com
Perfect paradise: How the CIA helped fight developers eyeing Sanibel Island
Developers have had their eyes on the island for almost 200 years. Sanibel tried to kill me twice, once with riptides, the other with alligators. Despite this, or perhaps because of it, the island manages to occupy a place in my heart. Maybe it’s because when I was a kid...
Mobile pet food pantry coming to Cape Coral today
Lee County Domestic Animal Services is bringing its mobile pet food pantry to Cape Coral Friday morning
businessobserverfl.com
$11M soap retailer plows ahead with post-Ian recovery
Key takeaway: Naples Soap Co. is on the road to reopening all its stores in Southwest Florida post-Hurricane. Core challenge: Balancing urgent tasks with long-term planning while keeping an eye on sales as the holiday season approaches. What’s next: Founder and CEO Deanna Wallin hopes the store with the most...
WINKNEWS.com
SWFL woman becomes first-time homeowner thanks to Habitat for Humanity
Habitat for Humanity has helped a mother of six to officially become a first-time homeowner, and WINK News was there when they raised the walls for her new home. Janeisha Owens, a mother of six, works full-time and couldn’t afford to rent or own property in Southwest Florida until she found Habitat for Humanity.
WINKNEWS.com
Ballet performance at Artis-Naples fundraises for arts community after Ian
Ballet dancers from all across the world are coming together Friday night for a good cause. They are here to participate in a special hurricane fundraiser. The goal for the performance is to raise funds to help communities all across Southwest Florida. So many people need that extra help right...
Pet supplies distribution in Punta Gorda tomorrow
Volunteers with Pet Supermarket will be in Punta Gorda tomorrow distributing pet supplies to help those impacted by Ian
WINKNEWS.com
Pendas Law Firm holds annual turkey giveaway
An annual Thanksgiving giveaway for families in need is being held Sunday. The Pendas Law Firm is holding its 14th annual turkey giveaway at its Fort Myers office. Any families in need are welcome to come by and get a free turkey. The Pendas Law Firm is proud to host...
NBC 2
Free Dental Care Day offering services to Lee County
FORT MYERS, Fla. – Smiles for the Community is looking to give back to Southwest Florida by offering free dental service on Saturday, November 19th. The free program is for adults 18 or over who can not get dental care anywhere else. It will take place from 7:00 a.m until 3:00 p.m.
usf.edu
Southwest Florida groups are promoting Thanksgiving meal giveaways for Ian recovery
Some charitable groups in Southwest Florida are getting donations for Thanksgiving meal giveaways in the middle of recovery from Hurricane Ian devastation. Some see it as a way to take joy in the holiday, while others dealing with severe damage or destruction from Ian say they're having trouble getting into a holiday mood.
luxury-houses.net
Listed for $10.75 Million, This Classic Key West Style Home offers Expansive Views from Every Room in Naples, Florida
211 Bay Point, Naples, Florida is a classic Key West style home with over 100 ft waterfrontage has complete hurricane protection, wood paneling ceilings on the lanai, built in summer kitchen. This Home in Naples offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 5,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 211 Bay Point, please contact Margo T Holloway (Phone: 239-269-4713) at Downing Frye Realty Inc for full support and perfect service.
WINKNEWS.com
Tim Aten Knows: Shuttered Lemon Tree Inn to be redeveloped in Naples
Q: Is Lemon Tree Inn going to reopen after the hurricane? Wasn’t it going to be demolished years ago? — K.P., Naples . A: Even without Hurricane Ian’s devastation, the days were numbered for the more than 70-year-old Lemon Tree Inn. The upcoming season would have been the inn’s last as the property is destined to be sold and replaced with a mixed-use redevelopment project.
WINKNEWS.com
The Cottages of Paradise Point on Fort Myers Beach reduced to an empty lot after Ian
The Cottages of Paradise Point have been on Fort Myers Beach for over 20 years, and now they’ve been demolished after Hurricane Ian. A site once filled with cottages transformed into a desolate empty lot after Hurricane Ian. Dennis and Lisa Greenspon told WINK News it would be too...
WINKNEWS.com
Magic of Lights show brings Christmas cheer to Collier County
The night sky in Collier County was lit with Christmas cheer as two million lights bathed the Collier Fairgrounds with a holiday glow. The Magic of Lights show is in Collier County for the first time ever. “We’re just down here looking for a place to celebrate with family,” said...
WINKNEWS.com
Popular Cape Coral iguana saved thanks to a new enclosure
A popular iguana is no longer at risk of being euthanized. Green Day, the iguana, was living in a cage at Rotary Park in Cape Coral that FWC said was too small. Now, his life is spared thanks to the city and a beautiful, brand-new enclosure. Cape Coral Friends of...
WINKNEWS.com
Island Inn reopens to Sanibel residents, pass holders after Hurricane Ian
The oldest hotel on Sanibel Island will eventually look like one of the newest. The Island Inn, built in 1895 and serving as one of the longest-running businesses in Southwest Florida, did not have any of its original buildings left on the property going into Sept. 28 when Hurricane Ian hit. But it did have wood-frame buildings dating back to the 1920s, said Island Inn general manager Chris Davison.
WINKNEWS.com
Where to get Sanibel & Captiva Islands’ Hurricane Reentry Passes
Starting on Monday, Nov. 21, Sanibel and Captiva Islands’ Hurricane Reentry Passes will be issued at a new location. The passes will be available at 1651 Lee Street in Fort Myers at the Lee County Talking Book Library. The Lee St. parking lot offers free parking for the library...
WINKNEWS.com
103-year-old Naples woman gets birthday wish: a photo with firefighters
It was a dream come true for one birthday girl. Josephine Markell turns 103 next week and her only birthday wish was to have her picture taken with firefighters for her Christmas card. So as a surprise, the North Collier Fire Department decided to take pictures with her. “We wanted...
WINKNEWS.com
Woman grabs hundreds of dollars from Cape Coral pizzeria
Paradise Pizza in Cape Coral hopes someone can help find a woman who they said took hundreds of dollars in cash. The woman took the cash when the only server in the restaurant went to grab her to-go order. Walking out of a restaurant with a pizza and a side...
NBC 2
Collier County launches program to aid in insurance deductible payments
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Starting Friday, November 18, the Collier County Community and Humans Services Division has announced the Disaster Insurance Deductible Assistance Program. The program aims at helping vulnerable residents of Collier County who cannot afford to seek claims on Hurricane Ian damage. Deductibles can be covered up...
Comments / 0