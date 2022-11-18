ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

WINKNEWS.com

Naples Walk to End Alzheimer’s also collecting items for the community

In light of the devastation that Hurricane Ian left behind in Southwest Florida, the Naples Walk to End Alzheimer’s is transitioning into a community event. The goal is to support the community by collecting items for seniors while also providing information and programs that can help families during such a difficult time.
NAPLES, FL
businessobserverfl.com

$11M soap retailer plows ahead with post-Ian recovery

Key takeaway: Naples Soap Co. is on the road to reopening all its stores in Southwest Florida post-Hurricane. Core challenge: Balancing urgent tasks with long-term planning while keeping an eye on sales as the holiday season approaches. What’s next: Founder and CEO Deanna Wallin hopes the store with the most...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

SWFL woman becomes first-time homeowner thanks to Habitat for Humanity

Habitat for Humanity has helped a mother of six to officially become a first-time homeowner, and WINK News was there when they raised the walls for her new home. Janeisha Owens, a mother of six, works full-time and couldn’t afford to rent or own property in Southwest Florida until she found Habitat for Humanity.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Ballet performance at Artis-Naples fundraises for arts community after Ian

Ballet dancers from all across the world are coming together Friday night for a good cause. They are here to participate in a special hurricane fundraiser. The goal for the performance is to raise funds to help communities all across Southwest Florida. So many people need that extra help right...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Pendas Law Firm holds annual turkey giveaway

An annual Thanksgiving giveaway for families in need is being held Sunday. The Pendas Law Firm is holding its 14th annual turkey giveaway at its Fort Myers office. Any families in need are welcome to come by and get a free turkey. The Pendas Law Firm is proud to host...
FORT MYERS, FL
NBC 2

Free Dental Care Day offering services to Lee County

FORT MYERS, Fla. – Smiles for the Community is looking to give back to Southwest Florida by offering free dental service on Saturday, November 19th. The free program is for adults 18 or over who can not get dental care anywhere else. It will take place from 7:00 a.m until 3:00 p.m.
FORT MYERS, FL
luxury-houses.net

Listed for $10.75 Million, This Classic Key West Style Home offers Expansive Views from Every Room in Naples, Florida

211 Bay Point, Naples, Florida is a classic Key West style home with over 100 ft waterfrontage has complete hurricane protection, wood paneling ceilings on the lanai, built in summer kitchen. This Home in Naples offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 5,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 211 Bay Point, please contact Margo T Holloway (Phone: 239-269-4713) at Downing Frye Realty Inc for full support and perfect service.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Tim Aten Knows: Shuttered Lemon Tree Inn to be redeveloped in Naples

Q: Is Lemon Tree Inn going to reopen after the hurricane? Wasn’t it going to be demolished years ago? — K.P., Naples   . A: Even without Hurricane Ian’s devastation, the days were numbered for the more than 70-year-old Lemon Tree Inn. The upcoming season would have been the inn’s last as the property is destined to be sold and replaced with a mixed-use redevelopment project.  
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Magic of Lights show brings Christmas cheer to Collier County

The night sky in Collier County was lit with Christmas cheer as two million lights bathed the Collier Fairgrounds with a holiday glow. The Magic of Lights show is in Collier County for the first time ever. “We’re just down here looking for a place to celebrate with family,” said...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Popular Cape Coral iguana saved thanks to a new enclosure

A popular iguana is no longer at risk of being euthanized. Green Day, the iguana, was living in a cage at Rotary Park in Cape Coral that FWC said was too small. Now, his life is spared thanks to the city and a beautiful, brand-new enclosure. Cape Coral Friends of...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Island Inn reopens to Sanibel residents, pass holders after Hurricane Ian

The oldest hotel on Sanibel Island will eventually look like one of the newest. The Island Inn, built in 1895 and serving as one of the longest-running businesses in Southwest Florida, did not have any of its original buildings left on the property going into Sept. 28 when Hurricane Ian hit. But it did have wood-frame buildings dating back to the 1920s, said Island Inn general manager Chris Davison.
SANIBEL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Where to get Sanibel & Captiva Islands’ Hurricane Reentry Passes

Starting on Monday, Nov. 21, Sanibel and Captiva Islands’ Hurricane Reentry Passes will be issued at a new location. The passes will be available at 1651 Lee Street in Fort Myers at the Lee County Talking Book Library. The Lee St. parking lot offers free parking for the library...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Woman grabs hundreds of dollars from Cape Coral pizzeria

Paradise Pizza in Cape Coral hopes someone can help find a woman who they said took hundreds of dollars in cash. The woman took the cash when the only server in the restaurant went to grab her to-go order. Walking out of a restaurant with a pizza and a side...
CAPE CORAL, FL
NBC 2

Collier County launches program to aid in insurance deductible payments

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Starting Friday, November 18, the Collier County Community and Humans Services Division has announced the Disaster Insurance Deductible Assistance Program. The program aims at helping vulnerable residents of Collier County who cannot afford to seek claims on Hurricane Ian damage. Deductibles can be covered up...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL

