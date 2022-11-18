Read full article on original website
You are actually the ones doing what you claim to be afraid of him doing. Saying he's not a fit based on his religious beliefs, but what if people said you were unfit based on your sexual beliefs. Kind of hypocritical if you ask me. His religious beliefs are NONE of your business!
Residents voice frustrations towards Johnson County’s plans for “Windham Village”
WINDHAM, Iowa (KCRG) - People who live in and around Windham gather in Renee’s Roadhouse regularly. Friday, they were there to talk about the county’s plans to take these few acres of Johnson County land and incorporate them into the Village of Windham. This comes just days after...
After two-year moratorium passed, Cedar Rapids casino backers create political action committee
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - State records show the group trying to build a casino in Cedar Rapids started donating thousands of dollars to politicians around the final days of the 2022 midterm election. City leaders in Cedar Rapids were concerned about how other casino companies’ donations influenced legislation, which...
Election recount requested for Iowa State House District 73
LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thursday, Linn County announced it had received a recount request for State House District 73. The district covers most of the City of Marion. Preliminary results showed Democrat Elizabeth Wilson narrowly winning over Republican Susie Weinacht.
Physician assistants may outnumber physicians by 2030, studies claim
DUBUQUE, Iowa — When going to school to be a physician assistant, it's pretty common to roleplay as a sick patient. PA-C and Assistant Professor Cortney Kueter does it to make sure her students at the University of Dubuque know how to take a patient's medical history and care for them properly.
Two IC business organizations to merge
Two Iowa City organizations designed to help local businesses will merge next year. The Iowa City Area Development Group and the Iowa City Area Business Partnership announced the merger earlier this week. The two organizations have been working more closely together lately…including working out of the same space during the pandemic.
Rob Sand wins Auditor of State
History Center in Cedar Rapids shares former Armstrong Department Story Christmas display
Iowa hospital recipient of emergency rural health care grant
GRINNELL, Iowa (WHO) — At UnityPoint Grinnell Regional Medical Center the Des Moines office of USDA Rural Development was on hand to present in person one of 17 grants for healthcare projects across Iowa. UnityPoint Grinnell was awarded two grants close to $1 million. Statewide $8.4 million in grants went to a total of 13 […]
Cedar Rapids Juvenile Justice Center celebrates National Adoption Month
Xavier's Dave Gearhart has served as a statistician for 50 years
State to build Linn County plant that will turn waste into fuel
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Iowa that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service.
University of Iowa asks judge to override Children's Hospital verdict or grant new trial
IOWA CITY — The state is accusing jurors of leveling "excessive" damages and being "influenced by passion or prejudice" in awarding $12.8 million last month to a Cedar Rapids contractor who helped build the 14-story Stead Family Children's Hospital. The Iowa Attorney General Office — representing the University of...
University of Iowa Hospitals to develop outpatient clinic
The University of Iowa Hospitals in Iowa City has announced its 10-year medical campus transformation plan, which includes developing an outpatient clinic, with work beginning in 2023. The expansion will also include a new $70 million inpatient tower, new parking ramps and water towers, a hearing center, a research center,...
Some Cascade and Jones County residents raise concerns over neighbors recreational use of guns
CASCADE, Iowa (KCRG) - Some Jones County and Cascade residents have made it known they aren’t pleased about their neighbors firing weapons just outside of town. One of the owners, Michael Kafer, of a piece of land just East of Cascade, says they’ve had the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office, Jones County Sheriff’s Office, Cascade Police, and Iowa DNR out investigate. The Jones County Sheriff, Greg Graver, said Kafer wasn’t breaking any laws.
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you love going out with your close friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Beloved Longtime Benton County Business Owner is Selling
A business that's served an eastern Iowa community for four decades will be changing ownership, but that's not all. Two facets of the business will be closing, very soon. John Ketchen has proudly owned John's Qwik Stop in Vinton for a very long time. For him, it's always been about community. Ketchen told Vinton Today,
Iowa GOP blacklists TV station from election night event
In what’s become a trend of Republicans stiff-arming mainstream media outlets, the Iowa Republican Party last week denied a Cedar Rapids TV station entrance into the GOP’s election night party in downtown Des Moines. KCRG-TV is the ABC affiliate in Cedar Rapids. It’s a fine news operation that provides quality coverage in eastern Iowa. On […] The post Iowa GOP blacklists TV station from election night event appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Tanager Place holding second annual wreath auction
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The LGBTQ+ Youth Center at Tanager Place is holding a wreath auction to raise money for its mission. 67 wreaths are up for grabs. Most were decorated by local businesses and the themes range from Dolly Parton to the Chicago Cubs. One wreath decorated by the Map Room featured toys that had been left behind in the restaurant.
Marion girl named ‘Kid Captain’ for Iowa/Minnesota game
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Iowa has named 7-year-old Marion native Veronica Sullivan as the Kid Captain for this weekend’s Hawkeye game. In 2016 Veronica was diagnosed with transverse myelitis after they discovered a lesion along her spinal cord. Veronica still visits medical specialists and therapists frequently as she fights the effects of Transverse Myelitis and KBG Syndrome, but as you can see she is doing great.
Comments / 6