Cedar Rapids, IA

KCRG.com

Election recount requested for Iowa State House District 73

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thursday, Linn County announced it had received a recount request for State House District 73. The district covers most of the City of Marion. Preliminary results showed Democrat Elizabeth Wilson narrowly winning over Republican Susie Weinacht.
MARION, IA
KCJJ

Two IC business organizations to merge

Two Iowa City organizations designed to help local businesses will merge next year. The Iowa City Area Development Group and the Iowa City Area Business Partnership announced the merger earlier this week. The two organizations have been working more closely together lately…including working out of the same space during the pandemic.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Rob Sand wins Auditor of State

It happened in January in a southeast Cedar Rapids neighborhood. State to build Linn County plant that will turn waste into fuel. Residents voice frustrations towards Johnson County’s plans for “Windham Village”. 7-year-old from Marion set to be Kid Captain for the Iowa/Minnesota game. "She's doing so well...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCAU 9 News

Iowa hospital recipient of emergency rural health care grant

GRINNELL, Iowa (WHO) — At UnityPoint Grinnell Regional Medical Center the Des Moines office of USDA Rural Development was on hand to present in person one of 17 grants for healthcare projects across Iowa. UnityPoint Grinnell was awarded two grants close to $1 million. Statewide $8.4 million in grants went to a total of 13 […]
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

State to build Linn County plant that will turn waste into fuel

It happened in January in a southeast Cedar Rapids neighborhood. Residents voice frustrations towards Johnson County’s plans for “Windham Village”. 7-year-old from Marion set to be Kid Captain for the Iowa/Minnesota game. "She's doing so well now if you look at her with her peers you wouldn't really...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
beckersasc.com

University of Iowa Hospitals to develop outpatient clinic

The University of Iowa Hospitals in Iowa City has announced its 10-year medical campus transformation plan, which includes developing an outpatient clinic, with work beginning in 2023. The expansion will also include a new $70 million inpatient tower, new parking ramps and water towers, a hearing center, a research center,...
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Some Cascade and Jones County residents raise concerns over neighbors recreational use of guns

CASCADE, Iowa (KCRG) - Some Jones County and Cascade residents have made it known they aren’t pleased about their neighbors firing weapons just outside of town. One of the owners, Michael Kafer, of a piece of land just East of Cascade, says they’ve had the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office, Jones County Sheriff’s Office, Cascade Police, and Iowa DNR out investigate. The Jones County Sheriff, Greg Graver, said Kafer wasn’t breaking any laws.
CASCADE, IA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa

If you love going out with your close friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Beloved Longtime Benton County Business Owner is Selling

A business that's served an eastern Iowa community for four decades will be changing ownership, but that's not all. Two facets of the business will be closing, very soon. John Ketchen has proudly owned John's Qwik Stop in Vinton for a very long time. For him, it's always been about community. Ketchen told Vinton Today,
BENTON COUNTY, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa GOP blacklists TV station from election night event

In what’s become a trend of Republicans stiff-arming mainstream media outlets, the Iowa Republican Party last week denied a Cedar Rapids TV station entrance into the GOP’s election night party in downtown Des Moines. KCRG-TV is the ABC affiliate in Cedar Rapids.  It’s a fine news operation that provides quality coverage in eastern Iowa.  On […] The post Iowa GOP blacklists TV station from election night event appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Tanager Place holding second annual wreath auction

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The LGBTQ+ Youth Center at Tanager Place is holding a wreath auction to raise money for its mission. 67 wreaths are up for grabs. Most were decorated by local businesses and the themes range from Dolly Parton to the Chicago Cubs. One wreath decorated by the Map Room featured toys that had been left behind in the restaurant.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Marion girl named ‘Kid Captain’ for Iowa/Minnesota game

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Iowa has named 7-year-old Marion native Veronica Sullivan as the Kid Captain for this weekend’s Hawkeye game. In 2016 Veronica was diagnosed with transverse myelitis after they discovered a lesion along her spinal cord. Veronica still visits medical specialists and therapists frequently as she fights the effects of Transverse Myelitis and KBG Syndrome, but as you can see she is doing great.
MARION, IA

