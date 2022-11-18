Read full article on original website
Related
Beloit's Riemann part of FHSU financial planning team placing at nationals
HAYS - For the second year in a row, Fort Hays State University’s financial planning team placed third overall in the national Financial Planning Challenge Competition. The team, comprised of finance majors, Ethan Lang, senior, Hays; Danielle Riemann, senior, Beloit; and Kaden Wren, junior, Scott City; competed in a three-phase competition. FHSU’s team placed first in phase 1, a written competition. Phase 2 involved an oral presentation, and phase 3, was a game-show-style financial planning knowledge contest.
Ellinwood Hospital eyes new construction, future of old campus uncertain
The process to get funding for a $32 million new hospital project in Ellinwood has been in the works for nearly two years. With help from local legislators, the Ellinwood Hospital was approved to receive a $25 million loan from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) to help construct the new hospital that will be located west of town on U.S. 56 Highway, across from Ellinwood Packing Plant.
Salina Post
Salina, KS
17K+
Followers
26K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://salinapost.com/
Comments / 0