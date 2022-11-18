Read full article on original website
Moorhead man recognized for heroic action after helping rescue elderly man and dog from sinking pickup
(Fargo, ND) -- A Moorhead man talked about the moments when he helped save a driver from a pickup truck that was sinking in Hobart Lake off I-94 just west of Valley City. "We managed to get the individual out through the passenger window, and then the truck was capsizing, going down, nose down," said Richard Reidhammer.
North Dakota man sentenced to life without parole
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota) - A Litchville, North Dakota man will spend the rest of his life in prison. Jeremy Wayne Heinrich was convicted of a Class AA Felony on a charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child. According to court documents, the offenses occurred against a female under...
Two facing drug-related charges in Barnes County
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota) - Two men are facing felony charges following a drug bust in Barnes County. Police say they checked on a vehicle running idle for an extended period of time outside of Snoeyenbos Hall in Valley City on Oct. 22 around 2:40 a.m. They say the officer...
Woman sentenced for seriously injuring Valley City nursing home resident
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (KFGO/NEWSDAKOTA) – A woman found guilty of Aggravated Assault and Reckless Endangerment in September for causing serious injury to a resident at a nursing home she worked at has been sentenced to a year and one day in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.
Semi Strikes I-94 Overhead Interchange Tuesday
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A Minneapolis, MN man is facing charges of care required after striking an overhead interchange on I-94 east of Jamestown. The North Dakota Highway Patrol reports the driver was eastbound on I-94 12 miles east of Jamestown when he began traveling from shoulder to shoulder. At the overhead interchange at exit 272, the driver went through the guard rail and scraped down the support pillars on the driver side. The trailer got hung up on the supports.
#7 Jimmies pick up pair of Eastern road wins against top-25 teams
NEWARK, Del. (jimmiepride.com)– The seventh-ranked University of Jamestown men’s hockey team won both games of its east coast road trip, defeating No. 22 Stony Brook (N.Y.) University 3-1 Friday and No. 25 University of Delaware 6-0 on Saturday. FRIDAY. Carter Johnson (SR/Meeteetse, Wyo.) gave the Jimmies a 1-0...
Jimmies Sweep St. Ambrose, Advance to Sioux City
JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – The #2 University of Jamestown women’s volleyball team is headed back to Sioux City and the Round of 24 in the National Tournament as the Jimmies swept St. Ambrose in the NAIA Opening Round (25-17, 25-9, 25-12). St. Ambrose put up a good fight...
Blue Jays Fall in State Semis to Sheyenne, Play Legacy for Third
BISMARCK, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – The hopes for a state title for the Blue Jay volleyball team came to a close on Friday night as Jamestown fell in straight sets to West Fargo Sheyenne in the Class A semifinals. Set scores were 25-18, 25-16, and 25-18. Sheyenne was firing from start to finish, committing only four errors at controlling the match from start to finish. The Blue Jays rallied after trailing 10-1 in the first set to within five before Sheyenne called timeout to reset and get the win in the opening frame.
Jamestown Takes Third at State Class A Volleyball Tourney
BISMARCK, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) The Jamestown Blue Jays found themselves in another five setter on Saturday as they tangled with the Sabers of Bismarck Legacy for third place at the State A Volleyball tournament. The Jays had to win in five sets on Thursday against South. The Sabers won set one by nine points, then the Jays came back and won sets two and three, Legacy dominated set four and then the Jays came from behind to win set five and take home third place (16-25, 27-25, 25-18, 15-25, 15-11). The Blue Jays end their season at 31-7 overall, Legacy ends their season at 33-4 overall.
Jimmies Pull Away in Second Half to Win at Midland
FREMONT, Neb. (jimmiepride.com)– The University of Jamestown women’s basketball team outscored Midland University 41-26 in the second half to come away with a 75-61 win Saturday evening at Wikert Event Center. Jamestown (5-1, 3-0 GPAC) won its third straight game and will play at Concordia (Neb.) Tuesday. Midland...
Gloria Bartlett: ‘You don’t forget something like that’
JRMC named Top 20 Critical Access Hospital in the country. Gloria Bartlett spends her time caring for others – both her family and the community. Bartlett, 77, retired in 2011. The former surgery technologist now volunteers with St. James Basilica, at Orphan Grain Train and at the concession stand during the Jamestown High School football games. She also likes to cook and spend time with her five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
#5 Jimmie Back in Win Column with 32-Point Win at Midland
FREMONT, Neb. (jimmiepride.com)– Reid Gastner (SO/Lake City, MN) and Mason Walters (SR/Jamestown, ND) both recorded double-doubles and the fifth-ranked University of Jamestown men’s basketball team shot 56 percent from the floor in a 104-72 win over Midland University Saturday evening. Jamestown improves to 4-1 overall and 1-1 in...
Two dozen vehicles involved in major crash along I-94
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Several people are hurt following a major chain-reaction crash along I-94 near Jamestown. Authorities say it all started when a semi jack-knifed along the interstate around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 9. A trooper went to the scene of the crash, put on their...
Pressure Defense Stalls Viking Women in Aberdeen
VALLEY CITY, ND (NewsDakota.com) The Viking womens basketball team found a withering trapping pressure from Dakota State that took the air out of their sails early in Aberdeen Friday. Valley City State was held to 36.5% shooting and committed 12 turnovers in a 70-49 loss to the Trojans at Presentation...
Betty Henrickson
December 17, 1928, Betty Ilene Trapp was born, second daughter to Clarence and Susan Trapp. She grew up on a farm 5 miles south of Marion, ND until 1942 when the family moved to Marion where Susan and Clarence began a career as bank clerks. After high school, Betty attended...
Aspyn Peterson, Makenna Nold Named All-Tournament Team
BISMARCK, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – Senior Aspyn Peterson and junior Makenna Nold were named to the Class A All-Tournament Team at the conclusion of the 2022 state tournament. Peterson finished with the fourth most digs in Class A during the state tournament with 66 while also serving for seven aces. Nold’s 66 assists were most of the Blue Jay roster and her 34 kills were second to only Bernadette Newman.
Viking Womens Basketball Back in Action Tonight
VALLEY CITY, ND (NewsDakota.com) The VCSU Viking women’s basketball team back in action against Dakota State as part of a classic at Presentation College. Over the next two days, the Vikings will play two conference opponents in non-conference games as part of their preseason. They will play Presentation College Saturday.
