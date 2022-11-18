BISMARCK, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) The Jamestown Blue Jays found themselves in another five setter on Saturday as they tangled with the Sabers of Bismarck Legacy for third place at the State A Volleyball tournament. The Jays had to win in five sets on Thursday against South. The Sabers won set one by nine points, then the Jays came back and won sets two and three, Legacy dominated set four and then the Jays came from behind to win set five and take home third place (16-25, 27-25, 25-18, 15-25, 15-11). The Blue Jays end their season at 31-7 overall, Legacy ends their season at 33-4 overall.

