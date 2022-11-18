ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kawhi Leonard Reveals Relationship With Gregg Popovich

LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard had a difficult breakup with the San Antonio Spurs. Despite this, Leonard still has love for Gregg Popovich. Speaking with reporters after Saturday night's win over the Spurs, Leonard credited Popovich for helping make him the player he is today. "He's the reason why I'm...
ESPN

Clippers rally to beat Pistons 96-91 in Leonard's return

LOS ANGELES -- — A month into the season, the Los Angeles Clippers are still trying to see the team they're hoping to be. They got a glimpse Thursday night, when Kawhi Leonard was in the starting lineup for the first time and helped stage a fourth-quarter rally to beat the Detroit Pistons 96-91.
The Commercial Appeal

Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Brooklyn Nets: live updates

Sunday will be the second time the Memphis Grizzlies and Brooklyn Nets have played each other this season, but the list of available players will look different. The Grizzlies (10-6) will be without Ja Morant, Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. against the Nets. Bane is nursing a sprained big toe, and Morant suffered a grade 1 left ankle sprain late against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Yardbarker

Kyle Kuzma to the Suns?

And according to recent reports, the Phoenix Suns have expressed interest in Kuzma. A report from The Athletic discusses the possibility of a trade involving the Washington Wizards. This is part of an ongoing search for the Suns to get rid of Jae Crowder, who has not stepped on the court this season.
NBA

Nets' Kyrie Irving returns, starts Sunday vs. Grizzlies

NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving is set to return to the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday and apologized to anyone who felt threatened or hurt when he posted a link to a documentary with antisemitic material. Irving, who has missed the last eight games, will start when the Nets...
ValleyCentral

Spurs play LA Clippers, look to end road slide

LOS ANGELES (AP) — San Antonio will look to break its five-game road skid when the Spurs take on Los Angeles. Saturday’s game will be the second meeting this season between the two teams. The Clippers won the previous matchup 113-106. Los Angeles is 7-6 against the Western Conference, and San Antonio is 2-8 against […]
NBA

KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs vs Heat

The Wine & Gold’s four-game home stand rolls on with a Sunday night showdown against Miami – two nights after holding off the Hornets in double-overtime to snap a five-game slide. The Cavaliers flirted with disaster on Friday night, nearly blowing a double-digit lead in the final two...
NBA

2022-23 Mad Ants Transactions

This page will house all transactions involving the Indiana Pacers and their G League affiliate, the Fort Wayne Mad Ants. Each time a player from the Pacers roster is assigned to or recalled from Fort Wayne is listed below along with a list of players currently on assignment with the Mad Ants. Please note that players under two-way contracts do not have to be formally assigned or recalled.
NBA

Keys to the Game: Bulls vs Magic (11.18.2022)

The Bulls (6-9) return home tonight to meet the Orlando Magic (4-11) for the first time. Chicago captured the season series a year ago by winning three of four. This time around, the Bulls and Magic will meet only three times, twice in Chicago. Both teams hit the hardwood this...
NBA

Just for him: Best gift ideas for him this holiday season

NBA

Reports: Tyrese Maxey to miss 3-4 weeks with fractured left foot

Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey exited Friday’s game against Milwaukee with a left foot injury and did not return. Initial X-rays were reportedly negative, but an MRI on Saturday showed a small fracture in the Maxey’s left foot, which will sideline the 22-year-old guard three to four weeks, according to multiple reports.
NBA

Zion Williamson probable, Trey Murphy questionable for Monday game vs. Warriors

Zion Williamson, who was very optimistic after Saturday’s practice that he would be available to play in Monday’s homestand finale vs. Golden State, is being listed as probable on Sunday’s official New Orleans injury report submitted to the league this afternoon. Williamson (right foot contusion) has been sidelined for the past three games. Meanwhile, forward Trey Murphy (right foot contusion) is listed as questionable. Listed as out for the Pelicans are Kira Lewis Jr. (G League assignment), E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL/injury recovery) and Dereon Seabron (G League two-way).
NBA

Cavs' Kevin Love day-to-day with right thumb fracture

Cavaliers forward Kevin Love will be listed as doubtful for Sunday’s game against Miami (7 ET, League Pass) after sustaining an injury to his right thumb in the third quarter of Friday’s 132-122 double-overtime win over Charlotte at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Examination postgame and imaging taken today at...
