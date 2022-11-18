Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman gets 'petty' revenge on ex and new girlfriend with billboard outside his homeAabha GopanLos Angeles, CA
Famed '60s Television Star DiesNews Breaking LIVEBeverly Hills, CA
Boots from Apple Valley Dude Ranch on display at Academy MuseumThe HD PostApple Valley, CA
California witness spots low-flying rectangular-shaped object with bright lightsRoger MarshCalifornia State
A 103-year-old woman was told she was too young to get a driving license but she ended up in the Guinness World RecordsAnita DurairajInglewood, CA
Related
Kawhi Leonard Reveals Relationship With Gregg Popovich
LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard had a difficult breakup with the San Antonio Spurs. Despite this, Leonard still has love for Gregg Popovich. Speaking with reporters after Saturday night's win over the Spurs, Leonard credited Popovich for helping make him the player he is today. "He's the reason why I'm...
Lakers News: Juan Toscano-Anderson Is Out Tonight For L.A.
Some clarity on the Lakers small forward's availability against the Pistons
ESPN
Clippers rally to beat Pistons 96-91 in Leonard's return
LOS ANGELES -- — A month into the season, the Los Angeles Clippers are still trying to see the team they're hoping to be. They got a glimpse Thursday night, when Kawhi Leonard was in the starting lineup for the first time and helped stage a fourth-quarter rally to beat the Detroit Pistons 96-91.
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Brooklyn Nets: live updates
Sunday will be the second time the Memphis Grizzlies and Brooklyn Nets have played each other this season, but the list of available players will look different. The Grizzlies (10-6) will be without Ja Morant, Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. against the Nets. Bane is nursing a sprained big toe, and Morant suffered a grade 1 left ankle sprain late against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Clippers hit 21 3-pointers in 119-97 rout of Spurs
Paul George scored 21 points and hit five of the Clippers' season-high 21 3-pointers as Los Angeles routed the San Antonio Spurs 119-97
Lakers News: Lakers Twitter Loathes Patrick Beverley
L.A.'s starting point guard was thoroughly roasted last night.
Yardbarker
Kyle Kuzma to the Suns?
And according to recent reports, the Phoenix Suns have expressed interest in Kuzma. A report from The Athletic discusses the possibility of a trade involving the Washington Wizards. This is part of an ongoing search for the Suns to get rid of Jae Crowder, who has not stepped on the court this season.
‘Our next step’: Surging Sacramento Kings know now is the time to improve defensively
The Sacramento Kings came out of Sunday’s win over the Detroit Pistons knowing they have to get better defensively.
Anthony Davis leads Lakers past Spurs for 3rd straight win
Anthony Davis had 30 points and 18 rebounds, and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the San Antonio Spurs 123-92 to win three straight games for the first time since the first week of January
NBA
Nets' Kyrie Irving returns, starts Sunday vs. Grizzlies
NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving is set to return to the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday and apologized to anyone who felt threatened or hurt when he posted a link to a documentary with antisemitic material. Irving, who has missed the last eight games, will start when the Nets...
NBA
Damian Lillard (calf) out 1-2 weeks with Grade 1 strain
PORTLAND, Ore. — An MRI taken Saturday night postgame vs. Utah on Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard revealed a grade one strain to the soleus muscle in the right lower leg. Lillard will be re-evaluated in one to two weeks.
Spurs play LA Clippers, look to end road slide
LOS ANGELES (AP) — San Antonio will look to break its five-game road skid when the Spurs take on Los Angeles. Saturday’s game will be the second meeting this season between the two teams. The Clippers won the previous matchup 113-106. Los Angeles is 7-6 against the Western Conference, and San Antonio is 2-8 against […]
NBA
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs vs Heat
The Wine & Gold’s four-game home stand rolls on with a Sunday night showdown against Miami – two nights after holding off the Hornets in double-overtime to snap a five-game slide. The Cavaliers flirted with disaster on Friday night, nearly blowing a double-digit lead in the final two...
NBA
2022-23 Mad Ants Transactions
This page will house all transactions involving the Indiana Pacers and their G League affiliate, the Fort Wayne Mad Ants. Each time a player from the Pacers roster is assigned to or recalled from Fort Wayne is listed below along with a list of players currently on assignment with the Mad Ants. Please note that players under two-way contracts do not have to be formally assigned or recalled.
Lakers News: Anthony Davis Elevating His Game With LeBron James Out
Can he keep this up?
NBA
Keys to the Game: Bulls vs Magic (11.18.2022)
The Bulls (6-9) return home tonight to meet the Orlando Magic (4-11) for the first time. Chicago captured the season series a year ago by winning three of four. This time around, the Bulls and Magic will meet only three times, twice in Chicago. Both teams hit the hardwood this...
NBA
Just for him: Best gift ideas for him this holiday season
For the men in your life, check out these gift picks just for him this holiday season. Rise to the occasion in NBA 2K23. Showcase your talent in MyCAREER. Pair All-Stars with timeless legends in MyTEAM. Build your own dynasty in MyGM, or guide the NBA in a new direction with MyLEAGUE. Take on NBA or WNBA teams in PLAY NOW and feel true-to-life gameplay. How will you Answer the Call? Shop here.
NBA
Reports: Tyrese Maxey to miss 3-4 weeks with fractured left foot
Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey exited Friday’s game against Milwaukee with a left foot injury and did not return. Initial X-rays were reportedly negative, but an MRI on Saturday showed a small fracture in the Maxey’s left foot, which will sideline the 22-year-old guard three to four weeks, according to multiple reports.
NBA
Zion Williamson probable, Trey Murphy questionable for Monday game vs. Warriors
Zion Williamson, who was very optimistic after Saturday’s practice that he would be available to play in Monday’s homestand finale vs. Golden State, is being listed as probable on Sunday’s official New Orleans injury report submitted to the league this afternoon. Williamson (right foot contusion) has been sidelined for the past three games. Meanwhile, forward Trey Murphy (right foot contusion) is listed as questionable. Listed as out for the Pelicans are Kira Lewis Jr. (G League assignment), E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL/injury recovery) and Dereon Seabron (G League two-way).
NBA
Cavs' Kevin Love day-to-day with right thumb fracture
Cavaliers forward Kevin Love will be listed as doubtful for Sunday’s game against Miami (7 ET, League Pass) after sustaining an injury to his right thumb in the third quarter of Friday’s 132-122 double-overtime win over Charlotte at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Examination postgame and imaging taken today at...
Comments / 0