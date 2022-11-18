High School Standouts: Alvin Lewis, Mathai Scott, RBs, Chapman

Alvin Lewis and Mathai Scott have played a big hand in Chapman’s turn around from a 1-4 start and they were front and center in last Friday’s playoff win over Seneca as they combined for 407 rushing yards.

Lewis, a senior, carried 17 times for 152 yards and four touchdowns.

Scott, a junior, was 18-253 and had two touchdowns.

