Inman, SC

High School Standouts: Alvin Lewis, Mathai Scott, RBs, Chapman

By Pete Yanity
WSPA 7News
 3 days ago

Alvin Lewis and Mathai Scott have played a big hand in Chapman’s turn around from a 1-4 start and they were front and center in last Friday’s playoff win over Seneca as they combined for 407 rushing yards.

Lewis, a senior, carried 17 times for 152 yards and four touchdowns.

Scott, a junior, was 18-253 and had two touchdowns.

WSPA 7News

