High School Standouts: Alvin Lewis, Mathai Scott, RBs, Chapman
Alvin Lewis and Mathai Scott have played a big hand in Chapman’s turn around from a 1-4 start and they were front and center in last Friday’s playoff win over Seneca as they combined for 407 rushing yards.
Lewis, a senior, carried 17 times for 152 yards and four touchdowns.
Scott, a junior, was 18-253 and had two touchdowns.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.
Comments / 0