Thousands attend Pride of Dakota Holiday Showcase
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The F-M community and North Dakotans beyond flock to Scheels Arena for the annual Pride of Dakota Holiday Showcase. You can find anything from arts and crafts to food and mini games. It’s a celebration of everything locally created in North Dakota as thousands swung...
City of Fargo to host informational meeting on Capital Improvement Plan
(Fargo, ND) -- The City of Fargo and City Commissioners are set to hold a public meeting Monday to discuss the city's Capital Improvement Plan. Residents are encouraged to attend the meeting, which will discuss Fargo's multi-year plan for things like land acquisition, new construction, roadwork and more. The meeting...
Fargo Dermatology Clinic Director shares info on new North Dakota treatment method for multiple skin cancer varieties
(Fargo, ND) -- An innovative method for treating certain types of skin cancers is now operating in the F-M metro. The Fargo Center for Dermatology is announcing a treatment method called Image-Guided Superficial Radiotherapy (Image-Guided SRT) is now operational within their facility. It is a non-surgical method for treating many different types of skin cancers, including ones within soft tissues; like ears, eyes, nose, lips, shins. A study published in the Oncology and Therapy peer reviewed journal says the treatment method has a 99.3% cure rate, which is just as effective as normal surgical methods.
New skin cancer treatment brought to North Dakota
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A new skin cancer treatment has been brought to the state of North Dakota. The Fargo Center for Dermatology will be using image-guided superficial radiation therapy and low amounts of x-rays which is a non-surgical method. ”This is so exciting for our patients. They’re...
Fargo Christkindlmarkt up and running
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo's annual Christkindlmarkt is up and running. The market opened Friday both inside and outside the Fargo Civic Center. The holiday event features food, entertainment, and shopping. This is the sixth year for the event, which runs through Sunday.
Two people dead from shooting near NDSU in Fargo
Two men are dead following a shooting just south of the North Dakota State University campus in Fargo. It happened around 3:20 Saturday morning in the 1000 block of 15th Street North, just west of the Johnson Soccer Complex and two blocks south of the college campus. Officers found 28-year-old Jaquan Gatewood and 27-year-old Kierre Davies, both residents of Fargo, dead.
One injured in Barnes County rollover crash
(Valley City, ND) -- A Valley City man suffered severe non-life-threatening injuries after a crash in Barnes County Thursday afternoon. The North Dakota Highway Patrol tells WDAY Radio 30-year-old William Smith was headed southbound on Barnes County Road 22, approaching the westbound interchange of I-94 a few miles west of Valley City when he lost control of his Mazda, entered the gore and went airborne.
#7 Jimmies pick up pair of Eastern road wins against top-25 teams
NEWARK, Del. (jimmiepride.com)– The seventh-ranked University of Jamestown men’s hockey team won both games of its east coast road trip, defeating No. 22 Stony Brook (N.Y.) University 3-1 Friday and No. 25 University of Delaware 6-0 on Saturday. FRIDAY. Carter Johnson (SR/Meeteetse, Wyo.) gave the Jimmies a 1-0...
Ruling Prevents Man from Doing Business in Stutsman County, State
BISMARCK, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Attorney General Drew Wrigley has announced that the Stutsman County District Court entered judgment against David Alex Hansen of Elbow Lake, Minnesota, doing business as Hansen Elevator Service, in its Nov. 9 ruling. The court determined Hansen had engaged in consumer fraud by contracting to...
Jimmies Sweep St. Ambrose, Advance to Sioux City
JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – The #2 University of Jamestown women’s volleyball team is headed back to Sioux City and the Round of 24 in the National Tournament as the Jimmies swept St. Ambrose in the NAIA Opening Round (25-17, 25-9, 25-12). St. Ambrose put up a good fight...
JL Beers in Moorhead closing due to staffing shortages
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The JL Beers location in Moorhead blames staffing shortages for its permanent closure. In a Facebook post, they write:. To all our friends that we’ve made over the past 11 years in Moorhead – We greatly appreciate you and the support you’ve shown...
Moorhead, Minnesota bar-restaurant closing because it can’t find employees
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KFGO/KVRR) — Labor shortages are to blame for another business shutting down in the Fargo-Moorhead area. In a social media post, JL Beers announced that its Moorhead location along Highway 10 will be permanently closed after Sunday. The same location, which has been in operation for 11...
Parks & Rec Foundation Focused On Creating Opportunities
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Jamestown Parks & Recreation Foundation is working to create more opportunities for residents. Amy Walters is the Jamestown Parks & Recreation Executive Director. She adds that they’re hoping to grow a matching grant opportunity to support their facilities as well. The Foundation will...
Moorhead man recognized for heroic action after helping rescue elderly man and dog from sinking pickup
(Fargo, ND) -- A Moorhead man talked about the moments when he helped save a driver from a pickup truck that was sinking in Hobart Lake off I-94 just west of Valley City. "We managed to get the individual out through the passenger window, and then the truck was capsizing, going down, nose down," said Richard Reidhammer.
Churches United seeks 5,000 donors by end of year
Raising funds to pay the way for Moorhead and Fargo’s four shelters for homeless men, women and children is a perennial challenge. But this year, says executive director Sue Koesterman, the squeeze is particularly acute. “We have received some major grants this year,” Koesterman acknowledges, including $4 million to...
Competitor Against Cass County Sheriff Jahner Loses Job
FARGO, N.D. — The Cass County deputy who challenged incumbent Sheriff Jesse Jahner is losing his job. Jahner says he doesn’t believe Mathew King supports his administration’s mission, vision, and values. He says King will not be re-appointed to his position in 2023. King’s last day will...
Parents concerned about safety at south Fargo park
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It may be covered in snow now, but just a couple of weeks ago families still had time to spend it at Brunsdale park on 27th Avenue S. before the wintery weather rolled in. Although, parents in the neighborhood, say the community playground, also...
2 dead in north Fargo shooting
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — Fargo police are investigating a shooting near NDSU that left two people dead early Saturday morning. Officers were called to the 1000 block of 15th Street N. around 3:15 a.m. on a report of shots fired and found two bodies lying on the driveway. A...
Rural mail carrier finds North Dakota man frozen to death
NORTHWOOD, N.D. (KFGO) – An elderly Northwood, North Dakota man has been found dead near his home. The Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office says a rural mail carrier discovered the body of 85-year-old Gerald Thingelstad Monday morning. Investigators say they believe Thingelstad walked away from his home, became...
Fargo family displaced by fire
FARGO (KFGO) – A family has been displaced after a fire that started in a bedroom damaged their south Fargo home Saturday morning. Battalion Chief Jason Ness said crews were called to the 1500 block of 34th Avenue S. around 7:30 a.m. for a structure fire that started with a mattress burning in a bedroom.
