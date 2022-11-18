(Fargo, ND) -- An innovative method for treating certain types of skin cancers is now operating in the F-M metro. The Fargo Center for Dermatology is announcing a treatment method called Image-Guided Superficial Radiotherapy (Image-Guided SRT) is now operational within their facility. It is a non-surgical method for treating many different types of skin cancers, including ones within soft tissues; like ears, eyes, nose, lips, shins. A study published in the Oncology and Therapy peer reviewed journal says the treatment method has a 99.3% cure rate, which is just as effective as normal surgical methods.

