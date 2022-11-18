Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The San Bernardino MLK Day Parade & Extravaganza Returns to San Bernardino's WestSideCarl M. DameronSan Bernardino, CA
Mikki Cichocki Receives Teacher of the Year AwardCarl M. DameronSan Bernardino, CA
Sandals Church Fights to Help Inland Empire Teens with New CenterCarl M. DameronSan Bernardino, CA
VVTA joins app-based ridesharing market with pilot Micro-Link serviceThe HD PostVictorville, CA
Hesperia proposes to terminate contract with Victor Valley Wastewater Reclamation AuthorityThe HD PostHesperia, CA
Related
foxla.com
15-year-old arrested in connection with armed robbery of 2 French bulldogs on 6th Street Bridge
LOS ANGELES - A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the armed robbery of two French bulldogs last week on the Sixth Street Bridge, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. A felony complaint has been filed against the boy by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office,...
Fontana Herald News
Motorcyclist who allegedly committed burglary is arrested after leading police on chase in Fontana
A motorcyclist who allegedly committed a burglary was arrested after leading police on a chase in the southern area of Fontana, according to the Fontana Police Department. On Nov. 22 at about 12:08 a.m., an officer saw a man who was riding a motorcycle while not wearing a helmet in the area of Sierra and Jurupa avenues, said Public Information Officer Daniel Romero.
Photos released amid investigation into fatal shooting of man who was sitting at Westlake District bus stop
Police on Wednesday released photos of two people being sought in connection with the fatal shooting of a man who was sitting at a bus stop in the Westlake District last month. The shooting occurred around 11:25 p.m. Oct. 28 at 8th Street and Union Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The victim […]
Fontana Herald News
Person is stabbed to death in Fontana on Nov. 22; suspect flees the location
A person was stabbed to death during an incident in Fontana on the morning of Nov. 22, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. Detectives were on the scene of a stabbing in the 15100 block of Athol Street in the unincorporated western area of Fontana, the Sheriff's Department said.
z1077fm.com
Women arrested for suspected ‘assault with scissors’ at Joshua Tree gas station
A woman was arrested for suspicion of assault with scissors at the Joshua Tree Valero gas station last week. On Wednesday, November 16, the Morongo Basin Sheriff’s Station responded to a call regarding a woman who was armed with a pair of scissors, saying that she was “dying,” and attacking women at the gas station.
vvng.com
Hesperia Police Crime Report November 18-20
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) Below are the latest crime reports for various incidents that occurred in Hesperia between November 18-20, 2022. 32-year-old man arrested after allegedly choking female family member. On November 20, 2022, at 3:35 p.m., The Hesperia Police Department responded to the 16800 of Danbury Avenue, in Hesperia where...
newyorkbeacon.com
Police Searching For California Teen Wanted For Fatally Shooting His Two Cousins
The police in West Covina, California are searching for 19-year-old Michael Mariano Jr. following the shooting deaths of his two cousins, according to CBS News Los Angeles. Mariano allegedly shot and killed two brothers, 22-year-old Maliki Foust Jr. and Majarion Foust, 19, in the parking lot of the Walnut Ridge Apartment Complex on the 3400 Block of South Sentous Avenue on Nov. 2. A third man reportedly witnessed the shooting but was able to get away safely. Police arrived on the scene at around 10:45 p.m.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Palm Desert Pair Behind Bars for Alleged Pellet Vandalism
(CNS) – A 33-year-old man was behind bars Wednesday for his alleged involvement with a 24-year-old man in vandalizing over 40 businesses with metal pellets. Brett Michael Wellard was arrested with Chance Curtis Sawyer on suspicion of several counts of vandalism and illegal possession of a firearm, according to Sgt. Jeff Cryder from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Both suspects were Palm Desert residents.
z1077fm.com
Motorcycle Road Rage incident leads to arrest, stolen Harley, 3 guns
A suspect in a July road rage incident on Twentynine Palms Highway was arrested November 17th. On July 23, Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to an assault in the 58100 block of Twentynine Palms Highway, in Yucca Valley, regarding an incident of road rage, in which the victim was struck and rendered unconscious.
mynewsla.com
Felon Admits Shooting Man at Moreno Valley Residence
A convicted felon who shot a man during a confrontation in Moreno Valley where children were present pleaded guilty Wednesday to firearm assault and other offenses and was immediately sentenced to six years in state prison. Luis Alberto Duran Villalobos, 34, of Moreno Valley admitted the assault count, as well...
KTLA.com
Video captures 3 burglary suspects leaving Eastvale home carrying safe
Surveillance video shows three burglary suspects exiting an Eastvale home with a family’s belongings, including a safe that held wedding rings, sentimental keepsakes and one family member’s life savings. “They were there for a total of about 15 minutes, inside my house,” the homeowner, identified only as Andrews,...
3-year-old killed in Riverside DUI crash
Authorities are investigating after a toddler was killed in a DUI crash in Riverside on Wednesday. The fatal crash happened on the southbound lanes of the 215 Freeway north of Blaine Street around 12:33 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash involved a sedan and a pickup truck. The sedan was carrying three […]
mynewsla.com
Eastvale Man Pleads Not Guilty To Fatally Shooting His Father
A 29-year-old man accused of gunning down his father during an altercation at the victim’s Eastvale home pleaded not guilty Monday to murder and other offenses. Kelvin Jackett Jr. of Eastvale was arrested last month following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the slaying of 51-year-old Kelvin Jackett Sr.
10-year-old girl struck by hit-and-run driver in San Bernardino County
A 10-year-old girl remains hospitalized after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in San Bernardino County on Saturday. Victorville Police say the incident happened when the girl was crossing Seventh Street near E. Sand Street in Victorville around 5:42 p.m. The victim was walking with her family when the suspect, 19-year-old Seth Moeller from Oro […]
foxla.com
Man shot by police during domestic violence investigation in Hemet
HEMET, Calif. - A man was shot by police in Hemet Sunday morning during a domestic violence investigation, according to Hemet Police. According to officials, police responded to a call for a domestic violence incident in the 1000 block of Living Water Way just before 10:30 a.m. Police provided few...
mynewsla.com
Sentencing Set Next Week for Sisters in Deadly Attack on Moreno Valley Man
A woman who fatally stabbed a 54-year-old man during a drunken argument in Perris, and whose younger sister tried to help her get away, is slated to be sentenced next week, alongside her sibling. Jessica Taylor Bratschi, 25, and Erica Nicole Bratschi, 20, both of Perris, pleaded guilty last week...
Family whose work truck was carjacked during police chase uses GoFundMe funds to buy new vehicle
A family whose work truck was carjacked during a wild police chase used the proceeds from an online fundraiser to purchase a new vehicle.
LA sheriff's recruit now 'grave' after Whittier wrong-way crash; lawyer calls hit '100% unintentional'
Nicholas Gutierrez was released late Thursday – just hours after officials announced that he had been charged with attempted murder in connection with the wrong-way wreck.
West Covina police seeking suspect who fatally shot two of his cousins
Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly shot and killed two of his cousins in West Covina in early November. According to West Covina Police Department, the shooting occurred on November 2 at the Walnut Ridge apartment complex on the 3400 block of South Sentous Avenue at around 10:45 p.m.The victims, brothers Maliki Foust, 22 and Majarion Foust, 19, were sitting inside of a car at the complex's carport when they were approached by their cousin, Michael Mariano Jr., 19.At some point, a shooting occurred, leaving both of the victims dead at the scene. They were both shot multiple times. Surveillance...
vvng.com
Several arrested after armed robbery of Subway and Shell leads to discovery of ghost guns in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Four Victor Valley residents were arrested after an armed robbery in Victorville led to the discovery of several ghost guns. On Thursday, November 17, 2022, at approximately 9:10 a.m., deputies from the Victorville Police Department were dispatched to an armed robbery at the Shell Gas Station and Subway located at 12130 Bear Valley Road in Victorville.
Comments / 1