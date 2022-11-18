Read full article on original website
Fontana Herald News
ShelterLogic Group offers Fontana area residents unique opportunity to save for the holidays
ShelterLogic Group, a global leader and innovator of outdoor shade, shelter, and lifestyle products, is using its Fontana warehouse location to offer area residents the opportunity to save up to $500 with every order by utilizing the pickup option for the first time ever. Until Saturday, Nov. 26, customers who...
spectrumnews1.com
Emergency vouchers: Underused shortcut to housing to end soon
LONG BEACH, Calif. — A COVID-era shortcut helping people avoid years of waiting to get into housing could disappear soon while it’s still vastly underutilized locally. Similar to housing choice vouchers, also called Section 8, these emergency housing vouchers come out of more than $1 billion in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. This is an option that, in some cities — Long Beach being one of them — does not have a wait list.
thepalmspringspost.com
Carne asada crackdown? City looks to regulate pop-up food stands setting up on sidewalks, street corners
Acting on concerns expressed by some in the business community, the Palm Springs City Council will consider moves to begin regulating street food vendors at its next meeting, scheduled for Monday, Nov. 28. A revised food truck ordinance could follow. At issue: Deputy City Manager Flinn Fagg said Tuesday the...
foxla.com
Officials seeking public's help identifying patient at LA County hospital
LOS ANGELES - Hospital officials at LAC + USC Medical Center in the Boyle Heights area sought the public’s help with identifying a patient and are hoping his relatives come forward. A photo of the patient hospital officials sought the public's help with identifying on Nov. 23, 2022. (LAC...
Fontana Herald News
Fontana Rotary Club contributes Thanksgiving dinners
The Fontana Rotary Club helped make Thanksgiving a good day for local residents in need. David Dragnich, the president of the club, presented a check to CityLink to help pay for Thanksgiving dinners. “The purpose of Rotary is service to others. We do that locally by working with other service...
Fontana Herald News
Fontana Police Officers Association teams up with Working Dogs for Warriors for food basket giveaway
The Fontana Police Officers Association (POA) partnered with Working Dogs for Warriors in their Thanksgiving food basket giveaway on Nov. 22. The Fontana POA donated 50 bags of pasta, 50 packages of butter, and 50 blocks of cheese. The POA is the professional association composed of all the corporals, detectives,...
Wallis takes 15 vote lead over Holstege in tight race for 47th State Assembly district
Republican Greg Wallis has taken a very slim lead over Democrat Christy Holstege in the race for the 47th State Assembly district. The district represents parts of both Riverside and San Bernardino counties. Over the weekend, Holstege was leading by just 9 votes. San Bernardino County released its election results Monday at 4 p.m., giving The post Wallis takes 15 vote lead over Holstege in tight race for 47th State Assembly district appeared first on KESQ.
LA County food distributions and events to help celebrate Thanksgiving
LA County food distributions, events across the Southland to help celebrate Thanksgiving
orangecountytribune.com
Three races too close to call
With just 14,491 votes left to process after today (Monday), three local elections remain too close to call … probably. In the Ocean View School District, voters are choosing three trustees for the governing board. Morgan Westmoreland now has a 57-vote lead over John Briscoe for the third seat. The Orange County Registrar of Voters reports Morgan Westmoreland with 12,631 votes (19.52 percent) to 12,574 votes (19.44 percent) for Briscoe.
NBC News
L.A. officer who fired in store, fatally striking teen in dressing room, violated policy, board rules
LOS ANGELES — A Los Angeles police officer violated policy when he fired a rifle at a suspect inside a clothing store last year, killing a 14-year-old girl in a dressing room, a civilian oversight board ruled Tuesday. Officer William Dorsey Jones Jr. fired three times when police responded...
iebusinessdaily.com
Shopping center sells for $8.4 million
A 20,600-square-foot neighborhood retail center in Chino has been sold. Chino Village sold recently for $8.4 million, along with 2.5 acres of open space next door that is ripe for development, according to Progressive Real Estate Partners in Rancho Cucamonga. Progressive marketed the property at 4103 Riverside Drive and represented...
Fontana Herald News
One person is arrested and 14 citations are issued during DUI saturation patrols in Fontana
One person was arrested on a DUI (drug) charge on Nov. 19 in Fontana as a result of DUI saturation patrols conducted in lieu of a scheduled DUI checkpoint, the Fontana Police Department said. Fourteen additional citations were issued that night, said Public Information Officer Daniel Romero. The DUI checkpoint...
3 Dogs Perish Inside Burning RV Parked on Residential Street
Sun Valley, Los Angeles, CA: A recreational vehicle erupted into flames killing three dogs inside on the 7900 block of North Radford Avenue in the Sun Valley neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley, Sunday, Nov. 20. The Los Angeles City Fire Department responded to reports of an auto fire at...
orangecountytribune.com
3 fires, winds, kept OCFA busy
Three fires in the same area kept fighters busy Saturday morning and early afternoon in Garden Grove. According to the Orange County Fire Authority, 80 firefighters responded to the blazes, one a fire in a recreational vehicle in the 7500 block of Chapman Avenue, near Western Avenue. Propane tanks were reported exploding, and RVs on fire.
Hundreds of Black, Mexican families evicted in the 60s by Palm Springs to seek millions in restitution
You can watch the announcement by the families live below (Will be held Thursday at 11 AM) Hundreds of Black and Mexican families plan to file claims tomorrow seeking millions of dollars in restitution from the city of Palm Springs for being forcibly evicted from the downtown Section 14 neighborhood in the 1950s and 1960s. The post Hundreds of Black, Mexican families evicted in the 60s by Palm Springs to seek millions in restitution appeared first on KESQ.
marketplace.org
A Southern California town reckons with its disappearing beaches
On a sunny fall morning, waves crashed against a slope made up of huge boulders, or riprap, sending spray over the adjacent railroad tracks. These tracks, south of San Clemente State Beach in Southern California, are part of the only freight rail line that connects the Port of San Diego with the rest of the country. This is also the route of the popular Amtrak Surfliner that hugs the coast all the way up to San Luis Obispo in Central California.
OC boater finds floating torpedo off Dana Point
A recreational boater discovered a lightweight torpedo floating off the coast of Dana Point in Orange County Monday.The torpedo, used for training, was later recovered by U.S. Navy and Orange County Sheriff's bomb experts.The boater was out looking for dolphins when he saw the torpedo floating in the water about 30 feet away and called the Harbor Patrol, according to the Orange County Register.He stayed at the scene to warn other boaters before personnel arrived to pick up the torpedo.A Navy commander told the Register the torpedo has no explosives, and had been dropped by aircraft or ships in training. He said most training torpedoes are later picked up but are sometimes missed.
Fontana Herald News
Tow truck crashes into power pole in Fontana
A tow truck crashed into a power pole in Fontana on Nov. 19, according to the Fontana Police Department. At about 8:17 p.m., officers were dispatched to a non-injury single-vehicle traffic collision at Oleander and Baseline avenues. Officers conducted an investigation and ended up arresting the driver on a DUI...
foxla.com
15-year-old arrested in connection with armed robbery of 2 French bulldogs on 6th Street Bridge
LOS ANGELES - A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the armed robbery of two French bulldogs last week on the Sixth Street Bridge, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. A felony complaint has been filed against the boy by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office,...
2urbangirls.com
Armed man snatches woman’s vehicle in Long Beach
LONG BEACH – A woman had her vehicle snatched Sunday morning by an armed suspect in Long Beach, authorities said. The woman said she was inside her vehicle in the 200 block of Shoreline Drive when a man pointed a handgun at her at about 2:15 a.m. and ordered her out of the vehicle, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
