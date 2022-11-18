ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fontana, CA

spectrumnews1.com

Emergency vouchers: Underused shortcut to housing to end soon

LONG BEACH, Calif. — A COVID-era shortcut helping people avoid years of waiting to get into housing could disappear soon while it’s still vastly underutilized locally. Similar to housing choice vouchers, also called Section 8, these emergency housing vouchers come out of more than $1 billion in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. This is an option that, in some cities — Long Beach being one of them — does not have a wait list.
LONG BEACH, CA
Fontana Herald News

Fontana Rotary Club contributes Thanksgiving dinners

The Fontana Rotary Club helped make Thanksgiving a good day for local residents in need. David Dragnich, the president of the club, presented a check to CityLink to help pay for Thanksgiving dinners. “The purpose of Rotary is service to others. We do that locally by working with other service...
FONTANA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Wallis takes 15 vote lead over Holstege in tight race for 47th State Assembly district

Republican Greg Wallis has taken a very slim lead over Democrat Christy Holstege in the race for the 47th State Assembly district. The district represents parts of both Riverside and San Bernardino counties. Over the weekend, Holstege was leading by just 9 votes. San Bernardino County released its election results Monday at 4 p.m., giving The post Wallis takes 15 vote lead over Holstege in tight race for 47th State Assembly district appeared first on KESQ.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Three races too close to call

With just 14,491 votes left to process after today (Monday), three local elections remain too close to call … probably. In the Ocean View School District, voters are choosing three trustees for the governing board. Morgan Westmoreland now has a 57-vote lead over John Briscoe for the third seat. The Orange County Registrar of Voters reports Morgan Westmoreland with 12,631 votes (19.52 percent) to 12,574 votes (19.44 percent) for Briscoe.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Shopping center sells for $8.4 million

A 20,600-square-foot neighborhood retail center in Chino has been sold. Chino Village sold recently for $8.4 million, along with 2.5 acres of open space next door that is ripe for development, according to Progressive Real Estate Partners in Rancho Cucamonga. Progressive marketed the property at 4103 Riverside Drive and represented...
CHINO, CA
orangecountytribune.com

3 fires, winds, kept OCFA busy

Three fires in the same area kept fighters busy Saturday morning and early afternoon in Garden Grove. According to the Orange County Fire Authority, 80 firefighters responded to the blazes, one a fire in a recreational vehicle in the 7500 block of Chapman Avenue, near Western Avenue. Propane tanks were reported exploding, and RVs on fire.
GARDEN GROVE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Hundreds of Black, Mexican families evicted in the 60s by Palm Springs to seek millions in restitution

You can watch the announcement by the families live below (Will be held Thursday at 11 AM) Hundreds of Black and Mexican families plan to file claims tomorrow seeking millions of dollars in restitution from the city of Palm Springs for being forcibly evicted from the downtown Section 14 neighborhood in the 1950s and 1960s. The post Hundreds of Black, Mexican families evicted in the 60s by Palm Springs to seek millions in restitution appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
marketplace.org

A Southern California town reckons with its disappearing beaches

On a sunny fall morning, waves crashed against a slope made up of huge boulders, or riprap, sending spray over the adjacent railroad tracks. These tracks, south of San Clemente State Beach in Southern California, are part of the only freight rail line that connects the Port of San Diego with the rest of the country. This is also the route of the popular Amtrak Surfliner that hugs the coast all the way up to San Luis Obispo in Central California.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
CBS LA

OC boater finds floating torpedo off Dana Point

A recreational boater discovered a lightweight torpedo floating off the coast of Dana Point in Orange County Monday.The torpedo, used for training, was later recovered by U.S. Navy and Orange County Sheriff's bomb experts.The boater was out looking for dolphins when he saw the torpedo floating in the water about 30 feet away and called the Harbor Patrol, according to the Orange County Register.He stayed at the scene to warn other boaters before personnel arrived to pick up the torpedo.A Navy commander told the Register the torpedo has no explosives, and had been dropped by aircraft or ships in training. He said most training torpedoes are later picked up but are sometimes missed.
DANA POINT, CA
Fontana Herald News

Tow truck crashes into power pole in Fontana

A tow truck crashed into a power pole in Fontana on Nov. 19, according to the Fontana Police Department. At about 8:17 p.m., officers were dispatched to a non-injury single-vehicle traffic collision at Oleander and Baseline avenues. Officers conducted an investigation and ended up arresting the driver on a DUI...
FONTANA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Armed man snatches woman’s vehicle in Long Beach

LONG BEACH – A woman had her vehicle snatched Sunday morning by an armed suspect in Long Beach, authorities said. The woman said she was inside her vehicle in the 200 block of Shoreline Drive when a man pointed a handgun at her at about 2:15 a.m. and ordered her out of the vehicle, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
LONG BEACH, CA

