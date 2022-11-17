ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynn, MA

Keys for KIPP and St. Mary’s

By Joey Barrett
Itemlive.com
Itemlive.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22QsfZ_0jF7WahP00

Two Lynn teams, two opportunities to advance to state championships. Each team began the season with varying levels of success, but both the Spartans and Panthers are now in their respective tournament semifinals.

The now No. 3 Spartans (Division 6) began the season in near-perfect fashion, defeating KIPP 41-0 and Winthrop 37-14. Other than a heartbreaking overtime loss at the hands of Bishop Fenwick, the rest of the season was a success. St. Mary’s finished 9-1 (5-1 in Catholic Central Conference), 5-1 at home, and a perfect 4-0 on the road.

This past Friday, the Spartans conquered the Lynnfield Pioneers in front of their hometown faithful at Manning Field. Derick Coulanges eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards in the win and dominated the Pioneers from start to finish to help St. Mary’s snag the 20-6 victory.

That was at Manning Field, but now, things go neutral for the Spartans. St. Mary’s takes on Rockland on Friday at Walpole High School with kickoff set for 5:30 p.m.

The Bulldogs of Rockland are 8-2 and have already won a neutral playoff game against Abington.

St. Mary’s already knows that the Bulldogs have won four straight games – so cooling off red-hot Rockland early on is a top priority. If Rockland scores the first two or three touchdowns, an early hole may be hard for St. Mary’s to climb out of.

Secondly, the Spartans’ run success has guided them all season – and if it isn’t broken, don’t fix it. Whether it’s David Brown or Coulanges behind a stellar offensive line, not many defenses have figured out how to stop the Spartan run-game.

Rockland played against an Abington team last week that didn’t show up offensively, scoring zero points in its elimination game. If Spartan runners can get past the defensive line and perhaps shake the secondary, it will be a test for Rockland to face an offense as explosive as St. Mary’s.

St. Mary’s scored 40 or more points four times this season – two of them on the road.

Next for St. Mary’s is to ride its own offensive momentum. Even beyond the tournament where they’ve put up 37 and 20 points, the Spartans have scored 40 more points than Rockland this season.

The Spartans have Tyler Guy throwing the ball – someone capable of throwing beautiful passes in the pocket and on the run, yet can also beat opponents with his feet at any given time. He also likes to spread the ball around to many different receivers.

Between Brown, Coulanges, Guy, Nick Costa, and John Nasky, many could argue that the starpower factor may favor the Spartans. If St. Mary’s arrives without jitters and gets its offense moving early, those players are hard ones to slow down.

KIPP, on the other hand, began its season losing two straight, then three of its first four. But since then, the Panthers have lost just once and are currently winners of four straight to better their record to 6-4.

In Division 8 action on Friday, No. 7 KIPP takes on No. 3 Oxford at Ayer Shirley High School with kickoff set for 6 p.m.

Oxford has an explosive offense. The Pirates are 9-1 this season and have scored 333 points compared to KIPP’s 233. That said, the Panthers may try to slow the game down to limit how many possessions the Pirates get to work with. And for that gameplan to work, KIPP needs to wind some time off the clock, protect the ball, and be smart with its playcalling.

Another gameplan that’s worked pretty well for KIPP, and one they hope continues on Friday, is trusting Juan Setalsingh. The quarterback is as accurate as they come in his division. No matter if it’s a short, medium, or deep pass, Setalsingh will lead his pass-catchers in stride and set them up for success downfield.

Just because the lights are a little brighter, and the stakes a bit higher, that shouldn’t bother Setalsingh who’s as good of a dual-threat quarterback as there is in the area. This season’s statistics pages have been full of three, four, and five touchdown performances from Setalsingh, and despite the fact that Oxford has only allowed an average of 15 points per game, the Pirates will have to be on their A-game if they want to slow him down.

Embrace the momentum. Last week, KIPP took on No. 2 Lowell Catholic and won by more than one possession (21-12). In the world of North Shore high school football, anything can happen. That said, despite the fact that Oxford is ranked four spots higher than KIPP, the Panthers are in prime position to continue their momentum all the way to the state championship.

The post Keys for KIPP and St. Mary’s appeared first on Itemlive .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
homenewshere.com

Magical ride comes to an end for U8 Pop Warner team

LYNN – On Sunday, The Wilmington U8 tackle football team traveled to Manning Field in Lynn to take on Brockton in the Division Two Eastern Mass. Super Bowl Game. Ultimately, Wilmington fell by a score of 13-7 in an overtime thriller on the crisp and rainy Sunday morning. Heading...
WILMINGTON, MA
country1025.com

Boston’s Top 10 Dog Names

Luna and Max are the most popular dog names across the country, but are they Boston’s? After all, Boston is not known for following the trend. So when it comes down to it, I suspect Boston’s Top 10 Dog names are our own. What will Boston’s top 10...
BOSTON, MA
gotodestinations.com

7 of The BEST Breakfast Spots in Boston – (With Photos)

When it comes to breakfast, there are a lot of options in Boston. If you are looking for the best of the best, look no further than these seven spots. From classic diners to trendy cafes, there’s something for everyone on this list. So whether you are looking for a hearty meal to start your day or a light bite before exploring the city, be sure to check out these restaurants next time you’re in Boston.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

At least 10 injuried after serious bus crash in Waltham

At least 10 people were injured following a serious bus crash on South Street in Waltham late Saturday night. The roof and side of the bus were shorn off and debris littered the lawn on which the wrecked bus came to rest between two trees. Graphic video sent to Boston 25 News captured several victims of the crash being treated for their injuries. A multitude of ambulances and fire trucks were spotted populating South Street.
WALTHAM, MA
manchesterinklink.com

Once the streets get a hold of you…it’s hard to get away

Above: Listen to Anthony Payton’s interview with John Rainville, Executive Director of the Manchester Police Athletic League. When gangs target kids for recruitment, they’re looking for youth who need acceptance from their peers and guidance from someone older. Unfortunately, Manchester and many urban neighborhoods across America have an abundance of those kids.
MANCHESTER, NH
MassLive.com

Mass. State Lottery winner: Woman wins $1 million prize off of scratch ticket

A $1 million scratch ticket winner in Massachusetts decided to take home her prize money in cash after claiming the ticket on Oct. 28. Savannah Karch from Weymouth won her $1 million prize on the “$10,000,000 Cash King” scratch ticket game. She purchased her wining ticket at Jenny’s Market at 992 Middle St. in Weymouth, and chose to receive a one-time cash payment of $650,000 before taxes.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
whdh.com

Investigation underway after pedestrian struck by vehicle in Wakefield

WAKEFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a pedestrian crash in Wakefield on Friday that sent one person to the hospital. Officers responding to a reported pedestrian crash on North Avenue around 5:15 pm. found a pedestrian injured, police said in a statement. The pedestrian was taken by medical helicopter...
WAKEFIELD, MA
liveboston617.org

Police Cruiser Collides with Other Vehicle in Dorchester Friday

At approximately 20:40 hours on Friday, November 11th 2022, Boston EMS and Boston Police officers from District B-3 responded to a call from a fellow Police officer reporting that he had been in a car accident with another vehicle on Norfolk Street in Dorchester. Police officers quickly responded to the...
BOSTON, MA
lhsbudget.com

Lawrence High seniors offered over $82 million in available scholarships

I am a second year staffer and am the editor-in-chief of the Red and Black yearbook. I enjoy taking photos most, but help wherever I'm needed. In my few... I am a third year photographer and second year editor for the Red and Black. This year I am the managing editor of the yearbook. I enjoy taking pictures,...
LAWRENCE, MA
Itemlive.com

Itemlive.com

Lynn, MA
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
924K+
Views
ABOUT

Itemlive.com is the online home of The Daily Item, founded in 1877, covers Lynn, Lynnfield, Nahant, Peabody, Saugus, Swampscott, Marblehead, and Revere with a team of local reporters that know our communities. We publish six days a week.

 https://www.itemlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy