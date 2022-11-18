ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irving, NY

Kyrie Irving will be a Los Angles Laker by Christmas” – Jason Smith claims Irving is headed to California

By Will Starjacki
BasketballNetwork.net
BasketballNetwork.net
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KynbV_0jF7WKlt00

According to some analyst, there is a growing idea that Irving will get traded to the Lakers before Christmas

Kyrie Irving

@Lakers All Day Everyday

View the original article to see embedded media.

To start the new NBA season, the Brooklyn Nets have become arguably the most underwhelming team in the league. With this, talks around the NBA community have steadily increased on how the front office should pivot to shape their uncertain future, especially when it pertains to Kyrie Irving .

Durant remains the Nets' most prized possession

Boasting the star power of Irving, Ben Simmons, and Kevin Durant, the Nets were anticipated to be among the elite in the Eastern Conference before the season tipped off. Unfortunately for the Nets faithful, it has been nothing short of a disaster just 15 games in.

It may still be early on, but the Nets' campaign has already consisted of Simmons being relegated to the bench, Irving being suspended by the team and league office for his social media posts, and Durant publicly calling out his teammates and confirming he requested a trade this past summer.

Amidst the whirlwind and despite all the drama, Durant has continued to prove he is the Nets' most valuable asset on the floor. His averages of 30.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per night endorse his case as debatably the best in the world, and he has continued to perform despite the rocky 6-9 start.

An Irving trade looms large

In light of this, the noise surrounding Irving's long-term future with the organization has been churning since his suspension. Slowly but surely, the cons have seemingly outgrown the pros for the Nets' front office by keeping the crafty guard on the roster.

As a result, Irving's antics away from the arena have prompted the wider NBA media to encourage Nets general manager Sean Marks to trade the 30-year-old, with the latest being Jason Smith of Fox Sports Radio, who recently claimed Irving would be a Los Angles Laker in the not-so-distant future.

"He comes my big fat bold prediction. We know where Kyrie wants to go, Kyrie will come back and play and be good, because when Kyrie plays, he's still really good right he's still Kyrie Irving. He's going to come back, and he's not going to make headlines for a couple of weeks and what's going to happen is two desperate teams are going to get together the Nets and the Lakers, and they're going to find a way to trade Kyrie to the Lakers.

This will happen by Christmas, and by Christmas, Kyrie Irving will be a Los Angeles Laker ."

By all credible reports, the Lakers and Nets were engaged in Kyrie-to-LA trade discussions this offseason; however, a deal could not be struck in time for training camp and preseason.

It seems likely that as both teams continue to struggle and become desperate, the two franchises could re-connect before the playoff picture slips too far out of reach for both.

Comments / 5

Related
Vibe

La La Anthony Says Carmelo’s Time With NY Knicks Killed Their Marriage

La La Anthony has revealed that New York City led to the end of her and Carmelo Anthony’s marriage.  During an episode of Alex Cooper’s Call Me Daddy podcast on Wednesday (Oct. 26), La La discussed her marriage to the professional athlete and why it ultimately ended in divorce. More from VIBE.comFormer NBA Player Delonte West Arrested For Trespassing In VirginiaDid Kawhi Leonard Shade The San Antonio Spurs With His Rehab Comments?Fivio Foreign Goes Viral After Deflating Brooklyn Nets Halftime Performance The model wanted it to be clear that everything between her and Melo was great until he was traded to the New York Knicks...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
People

Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Comeback

NBA world reacts to bad Ja Morant news

While the Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday night, the final minutes of the game brought some concerning news. Ja Morant left the game with just over three minutes remaining after suffering an apparent ankle injury. Morant went up for a short shot attempt. When he came down, he landed awkwardly and Read more... The post NBA world reacts to bad Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
MEMPHIS, TN
blavity.com

Shaquille O'Neal Says He Understands Kanye West: 'I Used To Be A Narcissist'

Shaquille O’Neal took some time on his podcast to respond to Kanye West, who recently slandered the NBA legend on Twitter. The back-and-forth between the two celebrities started after O’Neal criticized Kyrie Irving, who faced backlash for posting a link to Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America!, a film which is widely regarded as antisemitic.
BasketballNetwork.net

BasketballNetwork.net

New York, NY
995
Followers
444
Post
246K+
Views
ABOUT

Basketball Network covers the NBA past, present, and future. From Xs and Os to untold off-court stories, insights and breaking news.

 https://www.basketballnetwork.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy