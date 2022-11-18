ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa, CA

Benefield: Catch the Vikings while you can

By KERRY BENEFIELD THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
The Press Democrat
The Press Democrat
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28sdbN_0jF7Vwpw00

Running is a funny thing. Dominance is hard to see with the naked eye.

Or at least to a novice naked eye like mine.

So I asked some more experienced folk if Montgomery High School sophomore sensation Hanne Thomsen’s running gifts are obvious to experts and laypeople both.

Perhaps not, said veteran Maria Carrillo coach Greg Fogg.

But he offered a tip.

“If you aren’t aware of how fast she’s running, pay attention to the two-minute gap behind her,” he said.

In fields loaded with talent, Thomsen can’t be touched. No one comes close.

Full disclosure: My son ran on the junior varsity squad for Montgomery this season. But anyone who feels like a glowing review of Thomsen or her teammates is born of pro-Viking bias hasn’t seen Thomsen or her teammates run.

As a sophomore, Thomsen is already a state champion in track, and next week, she’s looking to repeat as state champion in cross country.

On the verge of the North Coast Section cross country finals Saturday in Hayward, she’s played a massive role in the emergence of the Montgomery girls squad as a force to be reckoned with.

If they run like they have all season, the Vikings — a team as youthful as they are fast — are almost a lock to win a team berth to the CIF State Cross Country Championships in Fresno Nov. 26.

“At the beginning of the season I knew we had a chance to qualify for state,” Vikings coach Melody Karpinski said. “At our summer cross country camp, I said, ‘This is what it looks like, this is what I think you are capable of.’”

They have risen to that challenge.

First, they won the North Bay League title, which in these parts is no easy feat.

On Nov. 5, the Vikings broke Maria Carrillo’s two-decade run of league titles. In 2010, Santa Rosa shared the pennant with Carrillo, but other that it’s been all Carrillo all of the time.

No longer.

But you don’t hear Fogg complaining. If it means more people drawn to the sport, more people lacing up running shoes to join and enjoy the excitement that can come with rivalries and parity?

Fogg is all for it.

“It’s just one of those things where, ‘OK, somebody took this from you. OK let’s fight to get it back,’” he said. “It will be good to see more local competition.”

Plus, his boys squad secured their 10th straight NBL title, so there’s that.

But this Montgomery girls team is going to be around for awhile.

Led by Thomsen and paced by two more super sophomores — Seelah Kittelstrom (who also qualified for the state meet as a freshman) and Amrie Lacefield — as well as resurgent senior Hope Martin, the Vikings feel like they are just getting started.

Kittelstrom and Lacefield are now tied for 19th all-time on the Spring Lake Course for sophomores.

“The arrival of Seelah and the emergence of Amrie and the return of Hope has made them a real force,” longtime Santa Rosa coach Carrie Joseph said. “I’m excited to see what they can do.”

Case in point: At one point, early in the season, I was chatting with a runner from a competing school.

Talk turned to the Montgomery girls squad and to Thomsen in particular.

I wasn’t taking notes, but what this guy, a successful senior on a successful team, said was that he essentially considers himself lucky to share a course with Thomsen and the Vikings.

She’s that mind blowing.

“Hanne has the potential to be the best runner ever to come out of this area, which is saying something given the runners that have come out of this area,” Joseph said.

“She’s a once-in-a-lifetime athlete,” Karpinski said.

Let’s look.

At the NBL finals Nov. 5, Thomsen moved to second all-time on the Spring Lake Course, six seconds off Julia Stamps’ record set in 1995. For context: Stamps became a national champ before running at Stanford.

In record books vigilantly updated by Jim Crowhurst at Redwood Empire Running, Thomsen is now ahead of Amber Trotter, who was also a national champion and ran for Middlebury College. And ahead of Sara Bei Hall, another Viking, national champ and Stanford alum and a runner who continues to shine on the global running stage.

And she’s ahead of Kim Conley, another celebrated Viking who ran her way onto two U.S. Olympic teams.

Although cross country is harder to quantify than track in part because of course differences, Thomsen is in the top 10 nationally, and in both the 2-mile and 5K, ranked No. 1 in California on a cadre of cross country websites.

P.S. That’s just cross country. Check back during track season.

But up next is Saturday’s North Coast Section meet, where the Vikings will challenge to earn a team berth to the state meet in Division 3 along with perennial local contenders Maria Carrillo.

Carrillo’s dominance in running is such that their entire schedule, training and belief system is that both the boys and girls squads will advance to the CIF state meet next week.

“We don’t just expect to go to state; we expect to get top 10,” Fogg said.

On the boys side for the Vikings, Karpinski has recent Cal Poly-signee Jude DeVries, who is another showstopper.

The senior is ranked No. 1 in the section in the 2-mile, sixth in the 5K and 11th in the 3-mile, according to at least one cross country ranking.

Even so, Karpinski doesn’t put a ton of weight in those stats. What she looks at is DeVries’ competitiveness and will to win.

“He’s going to battle for the title at NCS,” she said. “He’s going to battle and my money is on Jude because he’s my kid. Jude wants it and he’s totally capable.”

And DeVries knows what it takes to make it to state — he made it last year.

As if folks needed more talent to seek out Saturday, be on the watch for both the Sonoma Academy girls and boys teams.

The Coyotes, along with Middletown on the girls side, are in the mix for advancing full squads in Division 5 to the state meet.

But the Montgomery Vikings are the story of the season.

And even the Vikings’ competitors are cheering their rise.

“I’m excited for Montgomery, I’m excited for Mel. I’m hoping it spurs interest in our sport,” Joseph said.

It’s said a rising tide lifts all boats. When one school, one team, has a crop of special athletes — or in Montgomery’s case, perhaps a once-in-a-lifetime great — perhaps it brings more eyes to a sport that sometimes runs out of sight.

Do yourself a favor and see these athletes while you can.

You can reach Staff Columnist Kerry Benefield at 707-526-8671 or kerry.benefield@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @benefield.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFGate

Moving On | Campolindo Surives Rancho Cotate; De La Salle Crowned Again

Campolindo Football Advances To North Coast Section Div. II Final After Instant Classic With Rancho Cotate; DLS Tops Pittsburg For Open Title •. That’s what the No. 2 seed Campolindo football team chanted in the moments after an unforgettable 42-41 victory over No. 3 Rancho Cotate-Rohnert Park in the North Coast Section Division 2 semifinals.
MORAGA, CA
advnture.com

The 5 best National Parks near San Francisco

Need to get out of the city? The best National Parks near San Francisco deliver talus caves, rock pinnacles, waterfalls, volcanoes, beaches and the tallest trees on the planet. When you’ve finished with Alcatraz and the Castro in San Francisco, it’s common to head over the Golden Gate Bridge to wine country for some respite from the bustle of the city and enjoy some downtime in the rolling hills of Napa and Sonoma. But if you’re truly looking to immerse yourself in nature, you can easily visit some of the best National Parks in California – and in fact, the world – within a surprisingly short drive.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
thecalifornianpaper.com

Cal must prepare for earthquakes

While living and attending school in an earthquake-prone area such as San Francisco’s Bay Area, it is more than likely students have experienced a few earthquakes during classes. In-school drills prepare everyone on campus if an earthquake hits during school hours. Although not a real earth-shaker, a 5.1 magnitude...
SAN JOSE, CA
ksro.com

“Tripledemic” Hitting Bay Area Hospitals Hard

The Bay Area is sounding the alarm as three winter viruses hit kids at the same time. Children’s hospitals are near capacity. One in San Francisco and one in Oakland are already out of beds. This started with the RSV surge but now COVID and flu cases are rising as well. It’s enough for Santa Clara County to issue a warning. Health officials say anyone feeling sick needs to stay home, from work or school, to avoid spreading infection.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
archpaper.com

Surfacedesign introduces a lush garden with native vegetation to an underused backyard in San Francisco

In California, the ideal of indoor-outdoor living has never loosened its hold. Even with ever-pressing environmental issues and ballooning population growth, the dream of a seamless integration between inside and out continues to captivate designers and clients alike. Three recent landscape projects in the Bay Area demonstrate this fact, while also illustrating the particularities of today’s California lifestyle.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sonomacountygazette.com

Book review: ‘No Bad Deed’ is a midnight page-turner by Santa Rosa author

It was a dark and stormy night—in Santa Rosa. While Cassie Larkin, local veterinarian is driving home from her practice she sees a man and a woman hassling along the side of the road. The rain does not obscure the fact that this is no ordinary domestic disturbance and when the altercation turns violent, she stops her minivan and calls 911. The operator tells her to avoid becoming involved. But, because Cassie is used to being a caregiver and because she is a strong woman, she cannot resist coming to the aid of the female embroiled in the conflict. Whereupon the man tells her, “Let her die and I’ll let you live!” Then he jumps in her van, in which she had left her purse with all its identifying information, and he takes off. Days later strange things start to happen. Her math teacher husband takes her special needs daughter out in the evening for some Halloween trick or treating and he promptly disappears. Cassie is now determined to find her husband and while trying to uncover his whereabouts hints of his having an affair begin to occur. This is the set up.
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRCB 104.9

Respiratory illnesses at 'extraordinary' levels in Sonoma County, especially for children

photo credit:  Health experts in Sonoma County gave an update this week about the surge of respiratory illnesses plaguing the county and filling hospital beds. Influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases are clogging hospitals across the state, especially children's hospitals, according to the California Department of Public Health. In Sonoma County the problem is growing, experts said at the community briefing. Add in COVID numbers that are staying about the same and residents face a trifecta of viral pathogens-- some of which can infect a person at the same time. Dr. Gary Green, infectious disease specialist for Sutter Health, provided...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

8 arrested in Bay Area gang sweep; Suspected in shootings, robberies, auto burglaries

SAN FRANCISCO -- A months-long investigation into a criminal street gang resulted in numerous arrests by multiple law enforcement agencies serving simultaneous warrants across the Bay Area, police announced Friday.The investigation began in April when San Francisco police served a search warrant in East Palo Alto, arresting two people and seizing firearms, ammunition and electronic devices. The action led to a probe into a gang based in San Francisco but with several ties throughout the Bay Area, San Francisco police said.On Tuesday, San Francisco police and other law enforcement agencies simultaneously served seven search warrants in seven different cities. Eight...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland police searching for vehicle linked to possible kidnapping

OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Oakland are investigating a possible domestic violence-related kidnapping that occurred Friday. The incident occurred Friday just before 5:30 p.m. in the area of Harrison and Pearl streets, according to the Oakland Police Department. Police said witnesses reported seeing two women involved in a physical struggle, and then both women […]
OAKLAND, CA
The Press Democrat

The Press Democrat

Santa Rosa, CA
7K+
Followers
265
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Press Democrat

Comments / 0

Community Policy