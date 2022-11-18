Read full article on original website
“She Should Be Arrested” - USA Citizens React After Elizabeth Holmes Was Allegedly Involved In Fraud
Elizabeth Holmes, the founder of Theranos, who gained notoriety for her spectacular rise and fall in Silicon Valley and beyond, is scheduled to receive a sentence on Friday in a federal court in California for cheating investors in her now-defunct blood testing firm.
Valerie Bertinelli Back In Divorce Court With Ex Tom Weeks After Reaching Settlement, Hires Private Judge
Valerie Bertinelli has gone back to court with her ex-husband Tom Vitale weeks after hashing out a settlement in their bitter divorce, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Bertinelli, 62, has informed the court she and her ex have hired a private judge to help them handle a couple of remaining matters.
Pelosi reveals surgeons had to remove husband’s skull and reshape it after attack
Speaker Nancy Pelosi has revealed that her husband was so gravely injured following the hammer attack at their San Francisco home that surgeons had to “take off the skull, reshape it, and put it back”. “It had cracked,” a shaken Ms Pelosi told CNN, adding that Paul Pelosi’s head was struck “on the top, in two places”. The suspect, David DePape, was after the speaker when he broke into the home in the middle of the night, repeatedly shouting “where’s Nancy?”Following the attack on 28 October, the 42-year-old suspect has been charged with attempted murder, attempted kidnapping, and assault....
‘The Stress Is Getting To Him’: Christopher Meloni Begging Mariska Hargitay To Save 'Law & Order: Organized Crime'
Christopher Meloni believes his pal Mariska Hargitay could help raise the ratings of his Law & Order: Organized Crime, RadarOnline.com has learned. A Benson/Stabler reunion is always a fan favorite, and the Sept. 22 Law & Order: SVU/Law & Order: Organized Crime three-hour cross-over didn’t disappoint, pulling in over 7 million total viewers. But on its own, Organized Crime stumbles in the ratings, and insiders reveal Meloni is worried.“The fans aren’t loving his show and the poor ratings have got him panicking,” said a source. “The stress is getting to him.” Sources said that Meloni has a plan to save...
A former lawyer for scammer Anna Sorokin was disbarred for taking $600,000 from an elderly client
Anna Sorokin — AKA Anna Delvey — had fired the lawyer and filed a grievance against her. Now she's mocking her in new artwork provided to Insider.
Escorts, kickbacks and a Tesla: New details in scandal and fraud at Tom Girardi's law firm
A filing in federal court in Maryland on Wednesday offered new details about how Tom Girardi's chief financial officer conducted what prosecutors have called a "side fraud" inside the massive corruption at the legal titan's Los Angeles-based firm.
Elizabeth Holmes sentencing: A look at where she could serve time
Disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes is facing up to 20 years in prison due to her fraud convictions. Experts reveal where she could serve time.
Jennifer Siebel Newsom calls out Weinstein lawyer: ‘You’re doing … what he did to me’
In the retro world of rape prosecutions, the defense never varies, writes Melinda Henneberger. | Opinion
Minor will be charged with making dozens of racist threats to HBCUs, FBI says
The FBI is broadening its outreach to historically Black colleges and universities at the same time the agency's director announced that one minor will be charged with making dozens of racist threats earlier this year against more than 50 HBCUs across the country.
Judge Orders Deadlocked Jury in That ’70s Show Actor Danny Masterson’s Rape Trial to Return After Thanksgiving
Jurors said Friday afternoon they are deadlocked on each of actor and Scientologist Danny Masterson’s three rape charges, but the judge declined to declare a mistrial and instead ordered them to return Nov. 28 for more deliberations. The That ’70s Show star is accused of raping three women, each...
Fired MSNBC Host Tiffany Cross Hires Gabrielle Union’s Lawyer To Take On Network After Accusations She Racked Up $100k On Luxury Hotel Expenses
Ex-MSNBC host Tiffany Cross has hired attorney Bryan Freedman to represent her in her fight with the network, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this month, the network decided to oust Cross unexpectedly and both she and her staff were abruptly shown the door. Many Cross supporters argued that MSNBC had been pressured by conservative mouthpieces who criticized the host. A source told Variety that the network and Cross had issues with what she chose to talk about on her weekend program. This week, sources came forward to claim Cross planned to “go out in a blaze” and...
Top FBI official in L.A. formally recuses himself from investigation into Tom Girardi and his law firm
The head of the FBI's Los Angeles field office has formally recused himself from the federal investigation into fraud and corruption by Tom Girardi and others at his now-defunct law firm.
Danny Masterson Jury Says It Cannot Reach a Verdict
The jury in the Danny Masterson rape trial told the judge on Friday that it could not reach a verdict. However, Judge Charlaine Olmedo said that the jurors have not deliberated long enough to declare a mistrial. She ordered the jury to resume deliberations on Nov. 28, after taking a week off for Thanksgiving. Masterson, 46, faces charges of forcibly raping three woman at his home in the Hollywood Hills from 2001 to 2003. The charges carry a potential sentence of 45 years to life in prison. In a note to the judge, the jurors said they are “unable to reach a unanimous...
NME
R. Kelly’s manager jailed for stalking and harassing one of the singer’s victims
R. Kelly’s manager Donnell Russell was sentenced to 20 months in prison yesterday (November 17), after pleading guilty to stalking and harassing one of the singer’s sexual abuse victims. According to the Department of Justice, Russell was charged with interstate stalking and the use of phone calls, emails...
Award-Winning Actor Hit with New Allegations
Oscar Award-winning actor Kevin Spacey has reportedly been hit with several new allegations of sexual misconduct, according to ABC News. Spacey, 63, was hit with seven more offenses by United Kingdom prosecutors, alleging the actor sexually assaulted a man several times from 2001 to 2004.
2 men charged, 1 with Nazi arm-band, in connection with threats to attack New York synagogue
Two men arrested in connection with online threats to attack a New York City synagogue were arraigned on multiple charges over the weekend, court documents show.
2 men arrested in connection with "recent threats" against New York synagogues
Two suspects, armed with a gun and a knife, were arrested in Manhattan on Saturday morning in connection with threats that were made against New York area synagogues, authorities announced. The men were taken into custody while entering Penn Station, the New York City Police Department said. The two were...
Courtney Clenney: plenty of drama, no decision yet at bond hearing
The debate of whether OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney should be released on bond currently ties up her legal issues, while lawyers argue over whether certain recordings should be suppressed during her trial, according to a report from Law and Crime.
Former OC prosecutor at center of harassment scandal dies
A former longtime Orange County prosecutor who retired following allegations of sexual harassment that prompted multiple still-pending lawsuits against the county was found dead Friday in his Fullerton home. Gary LoGalbo, who was best man at Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer’s wedding, was 57. There was no official...
Biden on deadly shooting at LGBTQ nightclub: ‘We cannot and must not tolerate hate’
President Biden on Sunday said the country “cannot and must not tolerate hate” and called for action on “the public health epidemic of gun violence” after a gunman killed five people and wounded 18 others at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colo. “Places that are...
