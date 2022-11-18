ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
spectrumnews1.com

California governor set to release $1B for homelessness

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom agreed to release $1 billion in state homelessness funding he testily put on pause earlier this month, but only if local governments agree to step up the aggressiveness of their plans going forward to reduce the number of unhoused people in the state.
CALIFORNIA STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Officials: Georgia audit confirms secretary of state winner

ATLANTA (AP) — A hand count of random batches of votes in Georgia's recent election for secretary of state has confirmed Republican Brad Raffensperger's victory, state election officials said. The audit — required by state law — turned up a small difference in votes from the machine count used...
GEORGIA STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Walker, Kemp campaign in Ga. together for the 1st time

SMYRNA, Ga. (AP) — Fresh off his commanding reelection, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Saturday played the role of dutiful Republican soldier as he campaigned for the first time alongside Senate hopeful Herschel Walker after spending months steering clear of his ticket-mate. The joint appearance reflects how important Kemp’s...
GEORGIA STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Alabama fails to complete lethal injection for 3rd time

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama's string of troubled lethal injections, which worsened late Thursday as prison workers aborted another execution because of a problem with intravenous lines, is unprecedented nationally, a group that tracks capital punishment said Friday. The uncompleted execution of Kenneth Eugene Smith was the state's second...
ALABAMA STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Marijuana advocate relieved by Kentucky medical cannabis order

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More likely than not, you can find CJ Carter with clippers in hand at his Louisville barber shop, Barbers R Us. Carter described how his experiences as a youth set him on the road to becoming a barber. “My mother was a beautician, so she would cut my hair and she would give me a chili bowl cut. She wouldn’t give me no hairline or anything. In the fourth grade I had enough and picked up the clippers,” Carter said.
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Hemp store owner glad delta-8 regulations coming to Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Small business owners who sell hemp products received good news this week from Gov. Andy Beshear; through an executive order, he’s mandating the sale and packaging of delta-8. Dee Dee Taylor is the owner of 502 Hemp and Wellness Center, who is one of the people celebrating the action by Beshear. “I think it is great,” Taylor said.
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

AAA expects nearly 55 million people to travel for Thanksgiving

OHIO — Thanksgiving travel is projected to hit near pre-pandemic levels this year, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA). In Ohio, 1.9 million people are expected to travel by car for Thanksgiving, according to AAA. AAA says best travel times are before 8 a.m. on Wednesday and before...
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

New Ohio bill looks to make swatting a felony

COLUMBUS, Ohio — This week, more Ohio schools experienced swatting incidents. Police say swatting is when someone makes a false call to law enforcement prompting a large response. The latest incidents, which happened at three Cincinnati Public Schools, not only ties up public safety resources, but also puts families,...
COLUMBUS, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Diesel trucks in California could soon be a thing of the past

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Since 1991, Anthony Bridgeforth has been racking miles on big rigs transporting goods around the state. His fascination with trucks started from a young age. What You Need To Know. The California Air Resources Board is considering and working through a proposal that would ban the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Renovated hotels provide safe haven for people dealing with homelessness

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Dealing with the issues of housing affordability and homelessness has been the focus of Gov. Gavin Newsom since he took office. While the population of homeless individuals has grown over the last few years, California has rolled out successful programs to get people off the street.
SACRAMENTO, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LASD: Cadet injured by SUV in ‘grave condition’

WHITTIER, Calif. (CNS) — One of the four Los Angeles County law enforcement cadets critically injured by an SUV while on a training run in South Whittier last Wednesday has suffered setbacks and is in "grave condition," sheriff's officials said Sunday. The cadet was identified as Alejandro Martinez by...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy