The US Government's Secret Airline That Flies To Area 51Matt LillywhiteLas Vegas, NV
Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez: sentenced to life in prison for murdering 7-year-old autistic sonLavinia ThompsonLas Vegas, NV
Blueface Arrested for Attempted MurderTruflix Network
Las Vegas witness captures green lights over casinoRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
8newsnow.com
What's Cool At School? - Fri., Nov. 18, 2022 5am
Some of the best middle school speller in the Clark County School District went head to head at VegasPBS. Video shows teenager escape Nevada home after reported …. The video captures the teenager climbing down from the second-floor window of a North Las Vegas home last week. Three people are accused of locking her in the room for a year with little food.
Forget Covid, the Las Vegas Strip Faces a Growing Health Crisis
A mandate to close all non-essential businesses in Nevada was handed down on March 17, 2020, by Gov. Steve Sisolak. The coronavirus scare had become a reality and the magnitude of the moment was only beginning to settle in. It was the first time in more than 50 years that...
8newsnow.com
Wrong-way detection radar coming to Las Vegas roads
The Nevada Department of Transportation is taking action to cut down on wrong-way crashes. Starting next year, drivers in southern Nevada will see new radar technology along US 95 and Interstate 15. Wrong-way detection radar coming to Las Vegas roads. The Nevada Department of Transportation is taking action to cut...
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas police recover hundreds of thousands of dollars in stolen goods in southwest valley
3 men arrested after police recover hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of stolen goods. Las Vegas police recover hundreds of thousands of …. 3 men arrested after police recover hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of stolen goods. The College of Southern Nevada Mariachi Plata music …. The College...
8newsnow.com
New Las Vegas billboard raises awareness of rising antisemitism following high profile incidents
A new campaign designed to fight against rising anitsemitism has rolled out in several major cities across the country -- including las vegas. This afternoon.. we look into who's behind it and what they're trying to accomplish. New Las Vegas billboard raises awareness of rising …. A new campaign designed...
8newsnow.com
Mary Jane's Forecast: Saturday, Nov. 19
After a breezy morning and afternoon, winds will die down this evening. The Lake Wind Advisory in place will expire at 6pm as well. Expect clear skies and just light winds tonight so it'll be a bit chilly overnight and will be a few degrees cooler than last night. The...
Greenlink an important part of solar power picture in Nevada
Projects that will more than double Nevada's solar power generation over the next decade are centered about 200 miles northwest of Las Vegas. An important part of the renewable energy plan is Greenlink, a $2 billion transmission line project.
8newsnow.com
Fallen Nevada State Police Trooper to be honored in 2023 Rose Parade
More than a year after Nevada State Police Trooper Micah May was killed in the line of duty, the community came together to honor his sacrifice, this time at a national level. Fallen Nevada State Police Trooper to be honored …. More than a year after Nevada State Police Trooper...
8newsnow.com
Man killed in North Las Vegas shooting
Man killed in North Las Vegas shooting near San Miguel Avenue & Coleman Street. Man killed in North Las Vegas shooting near San Miguel Avenue & Coleman Street. Football teams from across the country get into the …. Adult football teams from across the country got into the holiday spirit...
8newsnow.com
Jerry's Forecast: Thursday, Nov. 17 at 6:17 p.m.
Jerry’s Forecast: Thursday, Nov. 17 at 6:17 p.m. Jerry's Forecast: Thursday, Nov. 17 at 6:17 p.m. DNA ties Las Vegas man to 1980 rape, murder of young …. A Las Vegas man is now facing charges connected to the cold case rape and murder of Sandra DiFelice in 1980.
‘High-profile incidents’ of antisemitism spark billboard movement in several cities including Las Vegas
A new campaign designed to fight against rising antisemitism has rolled out in several major cities across the country including Las Vegas.
jammin1057.com
Nevada’s Richest County Isn’t What You Think It Is
The richest county in Nevada isn’t what you think it is. When we think about Nevada’s richest areas, pictures of cash flowing on the famous Las Vegas Strip are often thought of. But, the wealthiest county in Nevada isn’t Clark County. In fact, the richest county isn’t even...
8newsnow.com
Small plane, helicopter collide at North Las Vegas Airport
A helicopter and a small plane collided Friday at the North Las Vegas Airport, sources told the 8 News Now Investigators. https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/small-plane-helicopter-collided-at-north-las-vegas-airport/. Small plane, helicopter collide at North Las Vegas …. A helicopter and a small plane collided Friday at the North Las Vegas Airport, sources told the 8 News...
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas police, firefighters raise money for charity in soccer match
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) and Las Vegas and Clark County firefighters faced off in a charity soccer match to raise funds for youth soccer programs. The game was held on Saturday, Nov. 19 at Clark High School soccer field, and hosted by Nevada...
news3lv.com
100 Black Men Las Vegas giving away 1000 Thanksgiving dinners
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The organization 100 Black Men Las Vegas is coming together this holiday season to prepare a Thanksgiving feast for the community. Members will be providing 1000 free Thanksgiving dinners to senior citizens, veterans, and families in need. Pick-up dinners are available on Wednesday, November 23...
Government silent after raid of Area 51 website owner’s homes
Officials from the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the US Air Force aren't talking about the reason two dozen agents broke down the doors of a pair of Nevada homes in early November.
news3lv.com
Leaked videos show vulgar, threatening rants from Michele Fiore and GOP leader
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A former Nevada GOP chairwoman is calling for a change in state leadership. This comes after leaked videos revealed the current state chair and national committeewoman gave vulgar and threatening rants about Republicans who endorsed Democrats in this year’s midterm elections. The main subject...
Huge Las Vegas Strip Project Hanging By a Thread
Jackie Robinson Jr's plan to build a 23,000-seat sports and entertainment arena and luxury hotel on the Las Vegas Strip has gone through numerous ups and downs in the nine years since it was proposed. But this week the project got a bit of good news when the Clark County...
8newsnow.com
Ukrainian refugees gather for community event in Las Vegas ahead of holidays
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Many who recently escaped their homes in war-torn Ukraine gathered for a community event in Las Vegas Friday night, ahead of the holiday season. “Terrible,” Ukraine native Danylo Pychkevyst said of the war. “That’s the only answer.”. Pychkevyst is one of many born...
Rural Nevadans face ‘major crisis’ in neurological services, at higher risk for Alzheimer’s, dementia
Rural residents are at an 80 percent higher risk for developing dementia than their urban neighbors, and also have a comparatively shorter lifespan following a dementia diagnosis. The post Rural Nevadans face ‘major crisis’ in neurological services, at higher risk for Alzheimer’s, dementia appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
