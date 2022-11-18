ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
8newsnow.com

What's Cool At School? - Fri., Nov. 18, 2022 5am

Some of the best middle school speller in the Clark County School District went head to head at VegasPBS. Video shows teenager escape Nevada home after reported …. The video captures the teenager climbing down from the second-floor window of a North Las Vegas home last week. Three people are accused of locking her in the room for a year with little food.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Wrong-way detection radar coming to Las Vegas roads

The Nevada Department of Transportation is taking action to cut down on wrong-way crashes. Starting next year, drivers in southern Nevada will see new radar technology along US 95 and Interstate 15. Wrong-way detection radar coming to Las Vegas roads. The Nevada Department of Transportation is taking action to cut...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Mary Jane's Forecast: Saturday, Nov. 19

After a breezy morning and afternoon, winds will die down this evening. The Lake Wind Advisory in place will expire at 6pm as well. Expect clear skies and just light winds tonight so it'll be a bit chilly overnight and will be a few degrees cooler than last night. The...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Fallen Nevada State Police Trooper to be honored in 2023 Rose Parade

More than a year after Nevada State Police Trooper Micah May was killed in the line of duty, the community came together to honor his sacrifice, this time at a national level. Fallen Nevada State Police Trooper to be honored …. More than a year after Nevada State Police Trooper...
NEVADA STATE
8newsnow.com

Man killed in North Las Vegas shooting

Man killed in North Las Vegas shooting near San Miguel Avenue & Coleman Street. Man killed in North Las Vegas shooting near San Miguel Avenue & Coleman Street. Football teams from across the country get into the …. Adult football teams from across the country got into the holiday spirit...
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Jerry's Forecast: Thursday, Nov. 17 at 6:17 p.m.

Jerry’s Forecast: Thursday, Nov. 17 at 6:17 p.m. Jerry's Forecast: Thursday, Nov. 17 at 6:17 p.m. DNA ties Las Vegas man to 1980 rape, murder of young …. A Las Vegas man is now facing charges connected to the cold case rape and murder of Sandra DiFelice in 1980.
LAS VEGAS, NV
jammin1057.com

Nevada’s Richest County Isn’t What You Think It Is

The richest county in Nevada isn’t what you think it is. When we think about Nevada’s richest areas, pictures of cash flowing on the famous Las Vegas Strip are often thought of. But, the wealthiest county in Nevada isn’t Clark County. In fact, the richest county isn’t even...
NEVADA STATE
8newsnow.com

Small plane, helicopter collide at North Las Vegas Airport

A helicopter and a small plane collided Friday at the North Las Vegas Airport, sources told the 8 News Now Investigators. https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/small-plane-helicopter-collided-at-north-las-vegas-airport/. Small plane, helicopter collide at North Las Vegas …. A helicopter and a small plane collided Friday at the North Las Vegas Airport, sources told the 8 News...
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

100 Black Men Las Vegas giving away 1000 Thanksgiving dinners

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The organization 100 Black Men Las Vegas is coming together this holiday season to prepare a Thanksgiving feast for the community. Members will be providing 1000 free Thanksgiving dinners to senior citizens, veterans, and families in need. Pick-up dinners are available on Wednesday, November 23...
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

Huge Las Vegas Strip Project Hanging By a Thread

Jackie Robinson Jr's plan to build a 23,000-seat sports and entertainment arena and luxury hotel on the Las Vegas Strip has gone through numerous ups and downs in the nine years since it was proposed. But this week the project got a bit of good news when the Clark County...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Nevada Independent

Rural Nevadans face ‘major crisis’ in neurological services, at higher risk for Alzheimer’s, dementia

Rural residents are at an 80 percent higher risk for developing dementia than their urban neighbors, and also have a comparatively shorter lifespan following a dementia diagnosis.  The post Rural Nevadans face ‘major crisis’ in neurological services, at higher risk for Alzheimer’s, dementia appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
NEVADA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy