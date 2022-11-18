ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

WTRF

Browns out of the cold, set to face Bills indoors in Detroit

BEREA, Ohio (AP)Myles Garrett would much rather make sacks than snow angels. The NFL’s decision to relocate the Browns’ game on Sunday from Buffalo to Detroit because of a monster winter storm didn’t bother Cleveland’s All-Pro defensive end one bit. He’s happy to leave his shovel...
DETROIT, MI
WTRF

Buffalo snowstorm: Snow total at Bills stadium as tall as Josh Allen

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills home game Sunday against the Cleveland Browns was moved to Detroit’s Ford Field because of the deadly snowstorm hitting Western New York this week. Orchard Park, where the Bills’ Highmark Stadium is located, was the hardest-hit town in Western New...
BUFFALO, NY
The Comeback

NFL world mocks AFC West amid Chiefs’ dominance

So much for the AFC West being the NFL’s premier, loaded division in 2022. The Denver Broncos went all-in to trade for quarterback Russell Wilson. The Las Vegas Raiders traded for wide receiver Davante Adams and brought in supposed offensive mastermind Josh McDaniels as head coach. The Los Angeles Chargers traded for pass-rusher Khalil Mack, Read more... The post NFL world mocks AFC West amid Chiefs’ dominance appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WTRF

Confident Kazee bringing swagger to Steelers secondary

PITTSBURGH (AP)To hear Damontae Kazee’s teammates and coaches tell it, the chatterbox Pittsburgh Steelers safety never has a bad day. Ever. They’re fibbing. Well, kind of. There was that day against Detroit in the preseason when Kazee went one way and his wrist went another. In a moment, all the progress Kazee made during a promising training camp vanished. So did – briefly anyway – the good-natured swagger that seems to pour out of every inch of his 5-foot-11, 174-pound frame.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WJTV 12

Sunday Conversation: Lance Barksdale

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV)- This week’s Sunday Conversation is with MLB umpire Lance Barksdale. Barksdale is a Mississippi native who umpired the 2022 World Series. Barksdale was behind the plate for Game 6 which was the deciding game. To watch the full interview, watch the video above.
MADISON, MS
WTRF

Pirates send SS Newman to Reds for reliever Moreta

PITTSBURGH (AP)The Pittsburgh Pirates have traded infielder Kevin Newman to Cincinnati in exchange for relief pitcher Dauri Moreta. The trade came late Friday night, just after the Pirates tendered Newman – their longest-tenured player – a contract for the 2023 season. Newman, 29, hit .274 with two home...
PITTSBURGH, PA

