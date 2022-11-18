ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 9

Sadie
3d ago

This story is so sick and disturbing, I can't even wrap my head around it. This poor child totally slipped through the cracks.😭🙏 I hope these evil monsters get what they deserve in prison, that's what I'll be praying for!

Reply
12
Elizabeth Grana Escarpe
2d ago

Background checks don't really tell about a person's character. It only helps sort out those who had troubles with the law. What I found interesting in this story is why did the husband committed suicide? What was he so afraid of?

Reply
9
Ruth P.
2d ago

Reading this turns my stomach, especially reading that they were law enforcement volunteers who are suppose to serve and protect the community! Dear God help us! “ Now I understand people who don’t trust Law enforcement no longer! “If the ones who are suppose to help keep and make us feel safe don’t,” then who???

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Times of San Diego

Street Vender Stabbed in Back Near San Diego’s Petco Park, Suspect Arrested

A 21-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stabbing another man during an argument among food venders in the Petco Park community of San Diego, authorities said Sunday. A group of food vendors were arguing about 10:35 p.m. Saturday in the area of 10th Avenue and K Street, when suspect Yoni Yanes allegedly stabbed a 31-year-old food vendor in the back, the San Diego Police Department reported.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Channel

Man arrested after standoff in Carlsbad

CARLSBAD (CNS) - A standoff that started when a man barricaded himself in a Carlsbad home with a child ended peacefully Saturday when the suspect was taken into custody, police said. Just before 7 a.m. Saturday, officers were called to a residence in the 6900 block of Clearwater Street to...
CARLSBAD, CA
Times of San Diego

2 Suspects in Migrant Smuggling Case Arrested After Pursuit from Border

Two people are facing possible charges of smuggling undocumented immigrants in connection with a Saturday vehicle pursuit that started near the U.S.-Mexico border. San Diego police found the suspects in downtown San Diego, a U.S. Border Patrol official said Sunday. They were arrested on suspicion of three counts each of “alien smuggling,” said Hector Quintanilla, a U.S. Border Patrol supervisor.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

CBS 8

San Diego, CA
20K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

San Diego local news

 https://www.cbs8.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy