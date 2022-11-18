Read full article on original website
Michigan Daily
Michigan’s versatility overwhelms Maryland in comeback win
COLLEGE PARK — In order to beat the number one blocking team in the country, the Michigan volleyball team needed to play a complete game. And the Wolverines delivered on Saturday night, steadily suffocating Maryland with strong performances on both sides of the ball. After dropping a close first...
Michigan Daily
After slow start, Michigan’s relentless pressure overpowers Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Conn. — The No. 23 Michigan women’s basketball team began its first road test against Fairfield in unfamiliar waters. Without any experience in a hostile environment and minimal experience playing from behind, the Wolverines were gasping for air as the teams traded leads and baskets for much of the first half.
Michigan Daily
Michigan shows grit, handles Columbia
Down 2-0 deep into his match in Sunday’s dual, Michigan redshirt sophomore Joseph Walker faced an inflection point after riding out his opponent in the second period. Starting on bottom in the third period, Walker muscled out an escape point, scored a 2-point takedown and grinded out a 5-2 decision.
Michigan Daily
Spencer Raines: Michigan has the chance to reassert its place in the rivalry. It just needs to win
There’s something that the Wolverines won’t tell you. There’s a yearning that’s tucked away in the inner recesses of the program. Deep down, Michigan wants to be like Ohio State. Of course, the Wolverines will never say it, but it’s been like this for years now....
Michigan Daily
SportsMonday: The Game is coming, but first, enjoy the pageantry
This week feels a lot like a birthday. Or maybe it’s Disney World, or the last day of school, or a snow day. It just feels like you’re a kid again, and everything you’ve been waiting for is here — and it’s the best possible version of it.
Michigan Daily
Wolverines fall short in men’s cross country national championship
The No. 25 Michigan men’s cross country team showed up this past Saturday morning in Stillwater, Okla., eager to make its mark on the national championship race. But the Wolverines could not meet their goals, ending their season with a whimper instead of a bang. Michigan placed 29th out...
Michigan Daily
Duke provides gritty offensive spark despite loss
Dylan Duke doubled dipped yet again. After a two goal night on Friday, sophomore forward Dylan Duke’s impact was already present, yet Duke doubled down for a short-staffed Michigan hockey team, netting another two scores and often carrying the depleted Wolverine offense on his back. Despite the loss to...
Michigan Daily
Michigan survives Illinois, 19-17, setting up a showdown with Ohio State
All season long, the Nov. 26 matchup between Michigan and Ohio State has been anticipated as one of the biggest in The Game’s recent history. And there was only one matchup left before the journey to Columbus. That one game, though, almost cost the Wolverines their undefeated status as...
Michigan Daily
Women’s cross country misses the mark in national championship
The No. 19 Michigan women’s cross country team concluded their season at the NCAA championship this past Saturday in Stillwater, Okla. The Wolverines were hopeful coming into the race after they had finished near the top of both the Big Ten and the Great Lakes region, only falling to rivals Michigan State, Ohio State and Notre Dame. However, Michigan just wasn’t prepared for what lay ahead.
Michigan Daily
Ailing Michigan falls to Minnesota, 6-3
For the No. 3 Michigan hockey team, this week could only be characterized by ailments. With five typical dressers unable to play, illness running rampant and a goalie playing left wing, the losses just kept piling up. Even as two skaters who missed Thursday’s affair returned to the ice on Friday, they were replaced on the bench by two more.
Michigan Daily
Jared Greenspan: There’s no reason to believe in Michigan’s passing game
Asked to evaluate Michigan’s passing game following an uneasy 19-17 victory over Illinois, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh pounded his chest in appreciation. “I was super happy with the passing game because we needed it to win,” Harbaugh said, smiling. “The clutch plays, those are clutch plays that needed to be made, and they were made. Man. Good job passing game.”
Michigan Daily
After Corum injury, run game stagnates in win over Illinois
Whether it’s wearing the phrase on shirts ahead of the College Football Playoff, spoken by Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh or simply left unsaid, the Wolverines’ core philosophy has stood since, at least, last season. The No. 3 Michigan football team’s offense — its whole team — relies on the run game to work.
Channel 3000
Badgers light lamp late but fall to Minnesota in shootout
MADISON, Wis. — When the Badgers and Gophers lock horns, it’s always a tight battle and Saturday was no different. The Badger women’s hockey team scored in the dying moments of the third period to force overtime, before falling in a shootout. There was no shortage of...
Michigan running back gets bad injury news
The Michigan Wolverines will be absent a key contributor vs. the Illinois Fighting Illini. Michigan running back Donovan Edwards was ruled out ahead of the game vs. Illinois Saturday. The sophomore running back exited last week’s game against Nebraska early for undisclosed reasons. No real status update was provided up until today and Edwards was Read more... The post Michigan running back gets bad injury news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
247Sports
Illinois' Bret Bielema 'very upset' with controversial ending after No. 3 Michigan edges Illini 19-17
Chase Brown rushed for 140 yards and two touchdowns, but No. 3 Michigan escaped Illinois’ upset bid 19-17. Jake Moody drilled a 35-yard, game-winning field goal with nine seconds left to help Michigan improve to 11-0. A questionable no-call on Michigan's fourth-and-3 conversion helped set up Moody's go-ahead kick much to the displeasure of Bret Bielema and the Illinois coaching staff.
Michigan provides status update on Blake Corum over knee injury
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh provided an update on Saturday regarding the status of running back Blake Corum. Corum suffered a knee injury just before halftime of the Wolverines’ 19-17 win over Illinois on Saturday. Though he came out and was on the field for the second half, Corum only played two snaps. The Wolverines strugled to run the ball and could have used their top running back. So his absence led to concerns about his health.
Minnesota Gopher Football Bowl Projections: November 18th
ESPN (Mark Schlabach) - Music City Bowl (Nashville, TN) vs. Kentucky. College Football News - Music City Bowl vs. Missouri. CFP Semifinal - Fiesta Bowl (Phoenix, AZ) - Michigan vs. TCU. CFP Semifinal - Peach Bowl (Atlanta, GA) - Ohio State vs. Georgia. Rose Bowl (Pasadena, CA) - Penn State...
Hawk’s Eye: Experts predict Iowa vs. Minnesota
Each week during the season the Hawkeye Headquarters staff will predict the outcome of the Iowa football game. HawkeyeHQ.comBlake Hornstein (9-1): Iowa’s exorcised some rivalry demons the past two weeks. Purdue had won four of the last five, and Wisconsin eight of the previous 10 against the Hawkeyes. There will be no demons to fight this […]
gophersports.com
Gophers Fall in Heartbreaker to Penn State
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. -- The No. 9 Minnesota Golden Gophers volleyball team fell to the No. 14 Penn State Nittany Lions in four sets, 18-25, 18-25, 25-20, 25-27 on Friday night at Rec Hall. Taylor Landfair led the 'U' with 17 kills, nine digs and four blocks while Jenna Wenaas...
Jim Harbaugh Offers Update On Blake Corum After Injury
Michigan running back Blake Corum suffered a knee injury in the first half of this Saturday's game against Illinois. He returned to the sideline for the second half, but the coaching staff gave him just one carry. Following the Wolverines' last-second win over the Fighting Illini, head coach Jim Harbaugh...
