Las Vegas, NV

8newsnow.com

Wrong-way detection radar coming to Las Vegas roads

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) is taking action to cut down on wrong-way crashes. Starting next year, drivers in southern Nevada will see new radar technology along US 95 and Interstate 15. Four locations around Las Vegas are scheduled to receive wrong-way radars. They include...
LAS VEGAS, NV
thebudgetsavvybride.com

How Much Does a Las Vegas Wedding Cost?

We all know that weddings can get super expensive. Couples in the US spent an average of $28,000 in 2021. Couples who don’t want a large, expensive marriage ceremony often choose to elope to Las Vegas. Clark County, where Vegas is located, has the most lenient of marriage laws in the US. This helps keep costs very affordable and has led to a booming wedding industry. In fact, an average of 70,000 couples marry in Vegas every year. So it’s not surprising that the number one question I’m asked is “How much does a Las Vegas wedding cost?”
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Mary Jane's Forecast: Saturday, Nov. 19

After a breezy morning and afternoon, winds will die down this evening. The Lake Wind Advisory in place will expire at 6pm as well. Expect clear skies and just light winds tonight so it'll be a bit chilly overnight and will be a few degrees cooler than last night. The...
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Most Popular Tourist Traps In Las Vegas

Tourist traps in Las Vegas are unlike any other. Las Vegas is a unique city because despite all of the lucrative and explicit activities that are available; the city still needs to offer events and things to do that are appealing to the whole, entire family. And thus, the infamous...
LAS VEGAS, NV
fox10phoenix.com

Las Vegas pigs once again dining on casino scraps after COVID-19 lockdown

LAS VEGAS - Pigs in Las Vegas are once again feeding off of casino scraps after going without during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. The COVID-19 lockdown in 2020 closed many hotels and restaurants on the strip, limiting food that was sent to nearby livestock farms. That left many farmers struggling to feed their pigs.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Cisco Aguilar on election and mail ballots

The seceretary of state elect sits down with 8 News Now Investigator Vanessa Murphy to discuss the election and mail ballots. The seceretary of state elect sits down with 8 News Now Investigator Vanessa Murphy to discuss the election and mail ballots. DNA ties Las Vegas man to 1980 rape,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Man killed in North Las Vegas shooting

Man killed in North Las Vegas shooting near San Miguel Avenue & Coleman Street. Man killed in North Las Vegas shooting near San Miguel Avenue & Coleman Street. Survivors, families of deadly crash victims gather …. Survivors and the families of the victims of deadly crashes across Nevada gathered to...
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
foodgressing.com

Ramsay’s Kitchen by Gordon Ramsay open at Harrah’s Las Vegas

Multi-Michelin-starred chef and television personality Gordon Ramsay has made his flavorful mark in Las Vegas with Caesars Entertainment for the sixth time. Ramsay’s Kitchen, a concept inspired by Chef Ramsay’s travels abroad, made its official debut at Harrah’s Las Vegas on Wednesday, Nov. 16. During the grand...
LAS VEGAS, NV
jammin1057.com

Nevada’s Richest County Isn’t What You Think It Is

The richest county in Nevada isn’t what you think it is. When we think about Nevada’s richest areas, pictures of cash flowing on the famous Las Vegas Strip are often thought of. But, the wealthiest county in Nevada isn’t Clark County. In fact, the richest county isn’t even...
NEVADA STATE
8newsnow.com

Project 150 gears up for Thanksgiving giveaway

Nevada man who claimed dead wife’s mail-in ballot …. A Las Vegas man is accused of forging his dead wife’s signature on her ballot, mailing it in and then claiming it had been stolen. Mom who killed 7-year-old autistic son on hike outside …. https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/mom-who-killed-7-year-old-autistic-son-on-hike-outside-las-vegas-to-be-sentenced/. Light the World...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Revamp coming to Las Vegas’ oldest shopping center

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Known as Las Vegas’ oldest shopping center, the Historic Commercial Center may soon see more restaurants, art exhibits, and alcohol to combat the deteriorating quality of the area. The district, located on East Sahara and Maryland Parkway, was originally constructed in the 1960s, according to...
LAS VEGAS, NV

