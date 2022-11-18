just like Walmart has done, Cleveland clinic is becoming a monopoly in our health care. they used to be known for their expertise but now its all about their growth and money.
If a dr can’t type these days, they are in trouble! They don’t even look at you during a visit cuz they are too busy typing every word you say! Hate it!!!!!
What's this really about? What takes longer, an office visit or research of a computerized medical record to answer a patients question. We surely know that the Clinic charges heavily for office visits, and emergency room visits. So maybe forcing more office visits, or making people sicker makes them more money. America continues to practice sick care because it's more profitable for the institutions and the pharmaceutical industry. The shame is that they have the nerve to call it "well care!"
