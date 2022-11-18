ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KHON2

The Maui Cookie Lab Relocates to New Location on Maui

Honolulu (KHON2) – The Maui Cookie Lab is able to produce more products, thanks to their new location. The Maui Cookie Lab is now located in the Kahului Office Center, providing its employees more space to work. “When I was looking for a location to open our sweet shop,...
KAHULUI, HI
mauinow.com

Lahaina Gateway welcomes new specialty retailers

The Lahaina Gateway shopping center has announced new and upcoming tenants, bringing more specialty retailers to the growing West Maui community starting this November through fall 2023. Coming soon to Lahaina Gateway, including first-to-Maui retailers are:. Blue Hawaii Spa & Reflexology – Opening its first location on Maui, this 739-square...
LAHAINA, HI
KHON2

Public showers and restrooms to close at Launiupoko

WAILUKU, Hawai’i (KHON2) — Mayor Michael Victorino’s office announced that the public restrooms and public showers at Launiupoko Beach Park will need to close for repairs to a watermain break. The park will remain open throughout the repairs, and there will be portable restrooms available on site, said Maui County Officials. For questions or concerns, […]
MAUI COUNTY, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Parking rates will go up at Honolulu's airport for first time since 2015

The Salvation Army and the University of Hawaii Maui College Culinary Arts Program provided 600 meals to the homeless, the hungry, anyone who wanted a free meal. Regulating vacation rentals: Under new law, city issued 63 citations to illegal rental units. Updated: 3 hours ago. Under the new law, illegal...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Sunday Morning Weather - Strong Trade Winds, Scattered Showers for Windward and Mauka Areas

HONOLULU (KITV4) Strengthening trades will generate locally strong winds and gusty conditions into Monday. Trades will focus showers mainly over windward and mauka zones through the beginning of the week. A few showers over windward Big Island and Maui, will be locally heavy this morning. Breezy conditions and a period of showery weather are likely on Thanksgiving Day as a cold front advances the area.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
bigislandnow.com

Deadline Dec. 8 for Hawai’i County businesses to apply for federal loans due to drought

The deadline is Dec. 8, 2022 to apply for U.S. Small Business Administration disaster loans related to drought conditions in Hawai‘i, Kalawao and Maui counties. The Economic Injury Disaster Loans are intended to offset economic injury due to reduced revenues caused by the continuing drought. “These loans may be...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Legality of large Maui homeless sweep to be decided by high state court

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawai’i Supreme Court will decide the legality of a large homeless sweep conducted last year in the Kanaha area of Kahului. Several residents of the Pu’uhonua O Kanaha encampment near Kanaha Beach Park sued Maui county, claiming they were denied due process and their constitutional rights were violated when officials seized and destroyed their property.
KAHULUI, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Maui men found guilty of hate crime in 2014

The Salvation Army and the University of Hawaii Maui College Culinary Arts Program provided 600 meals to the homeless, the hungry, anyone who wanted a free meal. Regulating vacation rentals: Under new law, city issued 63 citations to illegal rental units. Updated: 5 hours ago. Under the new law, illegal...
KAHULUI, HI
scoringlive.com

Top-seeded Na Alii shut down Golden Hawks, will try for second D2 state crown

PUKALANI, Maui — Defense was the name of the game in Upcountry Maui Saturday night. Led by a staunch defensive effort, unranked King Kekaulike thwarted No. 15 Nanakuli, 20-0, in the semifinals of the First Hawaiian Bank/HHSAA Division II Football State Championships before a home crowd of about 1,600 fans at Na Alii's home stadium.
WAIANAE, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy