Read full article on original website
Related
KHON2
The Maui Cookie Lab Relocates to New Location on Maui
Honolulu (KHON2) – The Maui Cookie Lab is able to produce more products, thanks to their new location. The Maui Cookie Lab is now located in the Kahului Office Center, providing its employees more space to work. “When I was looking for a location to open our sweet shop,...
mauinow.com
Lahaina Gateway welcomes new specialty retailers
The Lahaina Gateway shopping center has announced new and upcoming tenants, bringing more specialty retailers to the growing West Maui community starting this November through fall 2023. Coming soon to Lahaina Gateway, including first-to-Maui retailers are:. Blue Hawaii Spa & Reflexology – Opening its first location on Maui, this 739-square...
Public showers and restrooms to close at Launiupoko
WAILUKU, Hawai’i (KHON2) — Mayor Michael Victorino’s office announced that the public restrooms and public showers at Launiupoko Beach Park will need to close for repairs to a watermain break. The park will remain open throughout the repairs, and there will be portable restrooms available on site, said Maui County Officials. For questions or concerns, […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
Parking rates will go up at Honolulu's airport for first time since 2015
The Salvation Army and the University of Hawaii Maui College Culinary Arts Program provided 600 meals to the homeless, the hungry, anyone who wanted a free meal. Regulating vacation rentals: Under new law, city issued 63 citations to illegal rental units. Updated: 3 hours ago. Under the new law, illegal...
Updates: Brush fire closes Several roads in Mā’alaea
Maui County Officials are warning drivers that several road closures are occurring in the Kahalui area due to a large brush fire.
KITV.com
Sunday Morning Weather - Strong Trade Winds, Scattered Showers for Windward and Mauka Areas
HONOLULU (KITV4) Strengthening trades will generate locally strong winds and gusty conditions into Monday. Trades will focus showers mainly over windward and mauka zones through the beginning of the week. A few showers over windward Big Island and Maui, will be locally heavy this morning. Breezy conditions and a period of showery weather are likely on Thanksgiving Day as a cold front advances the area.
Heavy rain battering portions of Maui County, other windward areas may see the same
HONOLULU (KHON2) — A disturbance near the islands brings the threat of heavy rain and thunderstorms to windward portions of the islands through Saturday morning. Here’s a look at what areas are currently affected as of Thursday night: Molokai: East Molokai under a flood warning through 12:15a Friday morning. Areas include: Ualapue, Pukoo, Kamalo, Halawa […]
KITV.com
Maui's Piilani Highway re-opened following rock slide near Nuu Landing | Update
MAUI COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A rock slide closed the Piilani Highway near Maui’s South Shore for about two and a half hours on Friday. The closure was put in place at mile marker 31 around 9:30 a.m., Maui County officials said. That is in the area of Nuu Landing.
bigislandnow.com
Deadline Dec. 8 for Hawai’i County businesses to apply for federal loans due to drought
The deadline is Dec. 8, 2022 to apply for U.S. Small Business Administration disaster loans related to drought conditions in Hawai‘i, Kalawao and Maui counties. The Economic Injury Disaster Loans are intended to offset economic injury due to reduced revenues caused by the continuing drought. “These loans may be...
mauinow.com
Gov. Ige extends emergency disaster relief for Maui axis deer crisis into January
Governor David Ige issued a fifth proclamation relating to the Maui County axis deer crisis, extending the disaster emergency relief period through Jan. 17, 2023. State officials say that despite ongoing efforts, the axis deer population has grown to approximately 60,000 or more, which cannot be sustained by the environment in Maui County.
1,300 ballots arrived too late to count, so far
The Big Island clerk told us the majority of the postmarks were on or after election day on Nov. 8.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Regulating vacation rentals: Under new law, city issued 63 citations to illegal rental units
The Salvation Army and the University of Hawaii Maui College Culinary Arts Program provided 600 meals to the homeless, the hungry, anyone who wanted a free meal. Lawsuit claims schools could have prevented 9th's grader's sexual assault on campus. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. It was the girl's first day...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Legality of large Maui homeless sweep to be decided by high state court
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawai’i Supreme Court will decide the legality of a large homeless sweep conducted last year in the Kanaha area of Kahului. Several residents of the Pu’uhonua O Kanaha encampment near Kanaha Beach Park sued Maui county, claiming they were denied due process and their constitutional rights were violated when officials seized and destroyed their property.
Hospitals see patients test positive for combination of illnesses, RSV still impacting keiki
Maui Memorial Medical Center is seeing patients testing positive for two of three respiratory illnesses like COVID, Flu and RSV at the same time. However, the Hawaii Department of Health has not detected any tri-demic cases so far.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Maui men found guilty of hate crime in 2014
The Salvation Army and the University of Hawaii Maui College Culinary Arts Program provided 600 meals to the homeless, the hungry, anyone who wanted a free meal. Regulating vacation rentals: Under new law, city issued 63 citations to illegal rental units. Updated: 5 hours ago. Under the new law, illegal...
scoringlive.com
Top-seeded Na Alii shut down Golden Hawks, will try for second D2 state crown
PUKALANI, Maui — Defense was the name of the game in Upcountry Maui Saturday night. Led by a staunch defensive effort, unranked King Kekaulike thwarted No. 15 Nanakuli, 20-0, in the semifinals of the First Hawaiian Bank/HHSAA Division II Football State Championships before a home crowd of about 1,600 fans at Na Alii's home stadium.
Comments / 0