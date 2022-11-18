The following information was provided by the Watertown Police Department. Nov. 3, 8 p.m.: A white van hit a car parked on Union Street. When officers arrived they found the van running and the driver behind the wheel. Police spoke to the man who said he was on his way to his cousin’s house to watch a hockey game. An odor of alcohol was detected on the man’s breath, and he slurred his speech and had glassy eyes. The man did not pass field sobriety tests. Frank Sullivan, 66, of Allston, was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol.

WATERTOWN, MA ・ 16 HOURS AGO