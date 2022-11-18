Read full article on original website
nbcboston.com
Mass. School Bus Driver Held on $5K Bail on OUI, Child Endangerment Charges
A Massachusetts school bus driver accused of driving a bus full of special needs athletes while under the influence appeared in court on Friday to face OUI and child endangerment charges. Members of Hingham‘s Unified Basketball were on the bus Thursday night and headed home after a Special Olympics closing...
One student killed, dozens injured in Mass. bus crash
WALTHAM, Mass. (WPRI) — According to the Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Waltham Chief of Police Kevin O’Connell, one Brandeis University student has died and more than two dozen others were injured in a shuttle bus crash in Waltham on Saturday night. In a statement released on the school’s website, President Ron Liebowitz identified […]
quincyquarry.com
Quincy crime wave and a troubling first responder response #mayorkoch #quincypolice #quincyfiredepartment
Quincy crime wave and a troubling major first responder response. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News with commentary added. Quincy looks to have been hit with an uptick of troubling incidents in recent days. First up, per a Quincy Quarry News Citizen Police Scanner Monitor, Quincy’s Walmart...
At least 10 injuried after serious bus crash in Waltham
At least 10 people were injured following a serious bus crash on South Street in Waltham late Saturday night. The roof and side of the bus were shorn off and debris littered the lawn on which the wrecked bus came to rest between two trees. Graphic video sent to Boston 25 News captured several victims of the crash being treated for their injuries. A multitude of ambulances and fire trucks were spotted populating South Street.
4 people hurt when pickup truck crashes into restaurant in New Hampshire
HAMPTON, N.H. — Several people were injured when a pickup truck crashed into a New Hampshire restaurant and the driver is facing a driving under the influence charge, police said. Police officers and the fire department responded to Greg’s Bistro in Hampton just after 9 p.m. Saturday for a...
Police, fire crews respond to serious bus crash in Waltham
A swarm of first responders flooded South Street in Waltham following a serious bus crash late Saturday night. The roof and side of the bus were shorn off and debris littered the lawn on which the wrecked bus came to rest between two trees. Multiple ambulances and fire trucks were spotted populating South Street.
Watertown News
Police Log: Man Caught Shoplifting from Several Stores, Electric Scooter Stolen
The following information was provided by the Watertown Police Department. Nov. 3, 8 p.m.: A white van hit a car parked on Union Street. When officers arrived they found the van running and the driver behind the wheel. Police spoke to the man who said he was on his way to his cousin’s house to watch a hockey game. An odor of alcohol was detected on the man’s breath, and he slurred his speech and had glassy eyes. The man did not pass field sobriety tests. Frank Sullivan, 66, of Allston, was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol.
nbcboston.com
Person Shot in Hyde Park: Boston Police
A person was injured Saturday night in a shooting in Boston's Hyde Park neighborhood, police said. The shooting happened just before 7 p.m. on Lewiston Street. The victim has non-life threatening injuries, according to police. There was no immediate word on any suspect. An investigation is ongoing.
Driver cited after car crashes into Newton brook
NEWTON, Mass. — A driver was cited for several violations Friday morning after crashing into a brook in Newton, according to authorities. Newton Police say they responded to the Cheesecake Brook at the intersection of Crafts Street and Albemarle Road around 6:45 a.m. for a report of a car into the water. Responding officers found a car flipped over at the bottom of the brook and a driver suffering minor injuries.
Framingham Police: Driver Cited in Pond Street Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police responded to a two-car rear-end crash at Concord Street & Pond Street on Wednesday, November 16. The crash happened at the intersection at 5:43 p.m. There were no injuries, said the Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. One person was cited for unlicensed operation of a...
nbcboston.com
Brandeis Bus Crash: Read DA's, University's Full Statements
A shuttle bus carrying Brandeis University students back to campus from a hockey game at Northeastern University left one student dead and 27 others injured on Saturday night. No names have been released, but both the school and the Middlesex District Attorney's Office released statements Sunday morning with new details about the horrific accident.
East Boston teenager arrested for robbing another man with a gun
BOSTON — An 18-year-old teenager from East Boston is accused of robbing another man at gunpoint, MBTA Transit Police said. Ja’Kye Lucas was charged with armed robbery, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition, police said. At around 5:20 p.m. on Nov. 15, 2022, a...
nbcboston.com
Driver Crashes into Pole in Mass. Walmart Parking Lot
Police in Leicester, Massachusetts, responded overnight to a single car crash in a Walmart parking lot. The Leicester Police Department posted a photo to Facebook of the car in its bizarre resting position, in which it appeared to be propped on a parking pole. "In case you were wondering... no...
NBC Connecticut
1 Injured After Vehicle Crashes Into Home in Mansfield
One person is injured after a vehicle crashed into a home in Mansfield on Sunday morning. Dispatchers said the crash happened on Route 195 near the intersection with Spring Hill Road. According to firefighters, the vehicle rolled over and hit a home on Storrs Road. The building inspector has been...
Framingham Police: 2 Injured in 3-Car Crash
RAMINGHAM – Two people were injured and transported by ambulance to MetroWest Medical center in Framingham after a crash yesterday on Route 9. The crash happened at 5;28 p.m. at 1316 Worcester Road. Framingham Police described the crash as 3-car, rear-end accident. No citations were issued, said the Police...
hyannisnews.com
DRIVER EJECTED, AIRLIFTED TO R.I. TRAUMA CENTER
WAREHAM – [WFD MEDIA STATEMENT] On Thursday November 17th at about 1:00 P.M., the Wareham Fire Department received a call for a single motor vehicle accident, with ejection, on Route 25. C1 (Chief Kelley), Engine1 (Shift2) & R1 (call & career) responded to the scene. Members on scene assisted...
fallriverreporter.com
Police in Bristol County, Massachusetts State Police, arrest two on drug trafficking charges
Two residents from the South Coast were arrested this week on drug trafficking charges after a police investigation. According to police, on Tuesday, at approximately 3:15 p.m., Dartmouth Police detectives, with the assistance of members of the Massachusetts State Police and the Bristol County Sheriff’s Department, executed a search warrant on Sawyer Street in New Bedford. The warrant was issued as a result of an investigation initiated by Dartmouth detectives.
liveboston617.org
Police Investigate Shots Fired on Rich Street
At approximately 01:45 hours on Friday, November 18, Boston Police officers assigned to District B-3 responded to multiple shotspotter activations in the area of 8 Rich Street. There was also a 911 call that came in reporting the same incident. Upon their arrival, Police immediately began scanning the area for...
nbcboston.com
Acton Police Have ID'd Suspect in Hit-and-Run That Left Teen in Coma
A suspect in a crash that seriously injured a 13-year-old earlier this month in Acton, Massachusetts, has been identified, police said Friday, as the investigation continues. Acton police chief Richard Burrows noted while that suspect has been identified, investigators are still gathering evidence. No arrests have been made, and charges are yet to be filed.
whdh.com
Investigation underway after pedestrian struck by vehicle in Wakefield
WAKEFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a pedestrian crash in Wakefield on Friday that sent one person to the hospital. Officers responding to a reported pedestrian crash on North Avenue around 5:15 pm. found a pedestrian injured, police said in a statement. The pedestrian was taken by medical helicopter...
