Abercrombie & Fitch Chairperson Terry Burman To Step Down; Stock Soar In Pre-market
(RTTNews) - Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF), a specialty retailer of apparel and accessories, said on Tuesday that its Board Chairperson Terry Burman will step down, with effect from January 28, 2023. Nigel Travis, current Director and Chair of the Nominating and Board Governance Committee of the Board, will assume...
Why RAPT Therapeutics (RAPT) Stock Might be a Great Pick
One stock that might be an intriguing choice for investors right now is RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. RAPT. This is because this security in the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics space is seeing solid earnings estimate revision activity, and is in great company from a Zacks Industry Rank perspective. This is...
Earnings Preview: Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Q4 Earnings Expected to Decline
Wall Street expects a year-over-year decline in earnings on higher revenues when Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) reports results for the quarter ended October 2022. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
The market expects CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) to deliver a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended October 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
Here's Why You Should Hold on to Abiomed (ABMD) Stock Now
Abiomed, Inc. ABMD is well-poised for growth in the coming quarters, backed by strength in its Impella product line. The optimism led by robust second-quarter fiscal 2023 performance along with positive tidings on the regulatory front are expected to contribute further. Headwinds from third-party reimbursement and stiff competition persist. Over...
4 Fantastic Dividend Stocks to Buy With Yields of 4% or More
When used as a verb, yield means "to give up." Even when yield is used as a noun, it can often involve giving something up. Many high-yield dividend stocks come with significant trade-offs that make them less attractive to investors. That's not always the case, though. Here are four fantastic...
Got $500? 3 Growth Stocks to Buy That Could Double Your Money
Here's a fact: You don't need huge sums of money to start (or continue) investing. Any amount, if placed wisely, could eventually bring you great returns. Today, let's consider $500. With that amount you could buy one of the following growth stocks -- or invest in all three. They could double your money over time.
The 3 Best Oil Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2023
Oil stocks have taken a victory lap throughout 2022. Surging commodity prices are bolstering profits at a time when many companies are getting hit with inflation and softening demand. ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM), Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), and Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ: FANG) each not only pay a dividend but have beaten the S&P 500 over the past year.
$10,000 Invested in These Growth Stocks Could Make You a Fortune Over the Next 10 Years
Some high-quality growth stocks are too cheap to ignore following this year's bear market. Valuations are at the cheapest level in years, creating opportunities for great long-term returns. These two growth stocks have enormous potential as leaders in exciting industries, and investors should consider adding them to their portfolio. 1....
4 Growth Stocks That I'm Bullish on Right Now
Today's video focuses on Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ: SOXQ), CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), Block (NYSE: SQ), and a few reasons to be bullish even with the current market environment. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.
Zacks.com featured highlights include Immunocore Holdings, Old Second Bancorp, EDAP TMS, Barrett Business Services and MainStreet Bancshares
Chicago, IL – November 22, 2022 – Stocks in this week’s article are Immunocore Holdings plc IMCR, Old Second Bancorp Inc. OSBC, EDAP TMS S.A. EDAP, Barrett Business Services Inc. BBSI and MainStreet Bancshares Inc. MNSB. 5 Stocks with Recent Price Gains to Maximize Your Returns. Wall...
Pre-market Movers: EBON, SLS, IXHL, ATTO, NXL…
(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Tuesday's pre-market trading (as of 06.50 A.M. ET). SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (SLS) is up over 15% at $2.97 Atento S.A. (ATTO) is up over 11% at $7.80 Nexalin Technology, Inc. (NXL) is up over 11% at $2.28 Selina Hospitality PLC (SLNA) is up over 10% at $4.55 Celanese Corporation (CE) is up over 6% at $105.97 Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCRN) is up over 5% at $36.39 Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) is up over 5% at $9.38 iQIYI, Inc. (IQ) is up over 5% at $2.99.
Consumer Sector Update for 11/22/2022: ANF, BBY, BURL, XLY, XLP
Consumer stocks were moving higher premarket Tuesday. The Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was up 0.9% and the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was advancing 0.5%. Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) reported fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.01 per share, down from $0.86 a year earlier. Analysts...
Why Shares of MacroGenics Were Dropping Tuesday
Shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ: MGNX) were down more than 18% in early trading on Tuesday. The stock closed at $6.37 on Monday. On Tuesday, it opened at $5.99, then fell as low as $5.05 in the couple of hours of trading. The stock has a 52-week high of $19.73 and a low of $2.13 and is down more than 67% so far this year.
Should Value Investors Buy Community West Bancshares (CWBC) Stock?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Of these, value investing is...
Wall Street Analysts Believe Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO) Could Rally 137%: Here's is How to Trade
Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO) closed the last trading session at $10.30, gaining 5.6% over the past four weeks, but there could be plenty of upside left in the stock if short-term price targets set by Wall Street analysts are any guide. The mean price target of $24.46 indicates a 137.5% upside potential.
Is AMark Precious Metals (AMRK) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has A-Mark Precious Metals (AMRK) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. A-Mark...
Best Value Stocks to Buy for November 22nd
Here is a stock with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 22nd:. Olympic Steel, Inc. ZEUS: This company that processes and distributes, and storage metal products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.5% over the last 60 days.
American Woodmark (AMWD) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
American Woodmark (AMWD) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.24 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.73 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.62 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 29.48%. A quarter...
Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
Meta Platforms (META) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Over the past month, shares of this social media company have returned -15.3%, compared...
