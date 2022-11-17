(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Tuesday's pre-market trading (as of 06.50 A.M. ET). SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (SLS) is up over 15% at $2.97 Atento S.A. (ATTO) is up over 11% at $7.80 Nexalin Technology, Inc. (NXL) is up over 11% at $2.28 Selina Hospitality PLC (SLNA) is up over 10% at $4.55 Celanese Corporation (CE) is up over 6% at $105.97 Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCRN) is up over 5% at $36.39 Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) is up over 5% at $9.38 iQIYI, Inc. (IQ) is up over 5% at $2.99.

