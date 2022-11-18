The Countdown: Potentially dangerous snowstorm moves into Buffalo

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Magical Christmas Tree Forest in Upstate New YorkTravel MavenHamburg, NY
Western New York received nearly 6 feet of snow the weekend before Thanksgiving, causing road closuresZoran BogdanovicBuffalo, NY
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in New York StateKristen WaltersBuffalo, NY
Student gets shoes for bullied classmate: "It was upsetting him"Amy ChristieBuffalo, NY
State of Emergency Issued Ahead of Sizeable Expected SnowfallJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
How much snow fell in Buffalo and the surrounding area
The Buffalo metro area was hit particularly hard by historic lake effect snow, with some areas receiving 80 inches.
Lake-effect snow buries Buffalo and northern New York
Parts of New York are finally catching a break after a storm dumped snow for days on cities and towns east of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario.
Lack of snow plowing concerns rise in East Buffalo
Community concerns arise in East Buffalo as snow plows haven't reached their streets just yet. Officials say the streets that have not been touched just yet are not going unseen.
Buffalo, NY Just Received a Jaw-Dropping Amount of Snow: See How Much
A snowstorm has dumped more than 80 inches of snow in the Buffalo area and is expected to taper off on Sunday and Monday. Since Thursday, areas near lakes Erie and Ontario have experienced snowfall rates of up to 3 inches per hour, Fox Weather reports. This has caused some roads in the Buffalo metro area to become impassable. Many vehicles have gotten stuck as a result.
natureworldnews.com
Metro Buffalo Under State of Emergency: Historic Lake Effect Snowstorm Brings 5 Feet of Snow, 2 Deaths Reported, Roads Closed; Thundersnow Observed in Some Areas
A State of Emergency has been declared in the Metro Buffalo area as a historic lake-effect snowstorm dumps nearly five feet of snow. Authorities report closed roads and two deaths connected to snow removal. Additionally, some areas are now reporting seeing thundersnow. The cities of Watertown and Buffalo are currently...
Photos: See the aftermath of massive snowfall in the Buffalo area
Western New York got even more snow on Saturday after a storm hit the region on Friday.
Weather Update: No Snow Forecasted For Buffalo
It looks like Western New York is getting a much-needed break from Mother Nature today. According to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service in Buffalo, it looks like the city of Buffalo and the surrounding areas will not get any more snow today. Yesterday forecasters were calling for...
Mayor: Some Buffalo Residents Will Wait a While For Plowed Street
The lake effect snow band is still in Western New York. However, instead of impacting the City of Buffalo and the southtowns, it's now impacting the northern suburbs and Niagara County. That lake effect snow band is expected to swing by again late tonight for the City of Buffalo and...
Erie County drivers retrieve towed cars stuck in lake effect snow storm
The McKinley Mall parking has had dozens of cars get dropped off in its lot during the course of the storm. Various tow truck companies from across the state continued to bring in cars, on Sunday.
What is thundersnow? Buffalo sees mix of lightning, snow in winter storm
It was tough to sleep in the Buffalo area on Thursday night as the region got hammered with “thundersnow.”. What is thundersnow, you ask? Well, it’s exactly what it sounds like: Thunder and lightning during a snow storm. More than 2 feet of snow fell in parts of...
LOOK: ‘Snownado’ Appears Over Lake Erie During Historic Lake-Effect Storm
Tornados aren’t just for the great plains. Recently, bystanders in New York got a twisted surprise when they saw an extremely rare “snownado” over Lake Erie on Friday. The odd weather phenomenon comes as the Buffalo area of the state continues to be hammered with lake-effect snow in what some meteorologists call a record-setting winter storm. Bystanders saw the odd weather wonder, similar to a waterspout with frozen elements, just after 8:30 a.m. by storm chaser Simon Brewer. He believes it was about a mile off the coast of downtown Buffalo.
Buffalo, New York Suburbs Getting Massive Snow [PHOTOS]
The snow storm that we have all been waiting for is here and not slowing down. The forecast called for up to three feet of snow and it seems like we already have that from over night here in the Hamburg area. The warm water in Lake Erie has created...
Lake Erie Is Entirely Dumping On Buffalo, New York[PHOTO]
This is crazy! The weather here in Western New York certainly can change and we have our share of lake effect snow. But this could be the biggest bout yet. The water temperature on Lake Erie was a record 58 degrees at the start of this week. Prime conditions for the snow to pile up in FEET and it certainly is. As of 2pm on Friday, there are reports that Hamburg, New York has received 37 inches and it is still falling. Take a look at this photo and it show the reason why. The entire stretch of Lake Erie is filling the sky with vapor and dumping it as heavy snow over much of the southern suburbs of Buffalo, New York.
Video: Buffalo area hit with feet of snow on first day of storm
(WIVB) — Following Thursday night’s snowstorm, Western New York is dealing with cleanup efforts, as some areas continue to be hammered with snow. News 4 traveled to several locations across the region to report on varying snowfall totals. Hamburg Hamburg, around 22 miles south of the News 4 studio in North Buffalo, got clobbered. North […]
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather Update: Heavy lake snow continues west; much lighter amounts locally
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Our big lake effect event is well underway, and there’s light at the end of the snowy tunnel. So far, the big “winner” is Orchard Park, with over four and a half feet of snow reported, and more still coming down. In fact, the heavy snow will continue into the first part of the overnight, before that band lifts northward with a shift in the wind. This will move the heavier snow back north of the city of Buffalo, into Niagara County, and western Orleans County. Closer to home, some scattered snow showers will come to an end overnight, with nothing more than a fresh dusting to an inch for most. This will tend to keep any untreated surfaces slick, as temperatures will drop well into the 20s tonight.
South Buffalo blasted by lake effect
South Buffalo is getting pounded by heavy lake effect snows. Streets are impacted with many impassable, but work is underway to try and dig out.
Wbaltv.com
WATCH: Puppy enjoys her first snow experience in New York
TONAWANDA, N.Y. — A puppy saw snow for the first time — and the playful moment was all caught on video. Olive, a 5-month-old puppy, had her first snow experience Thursday night in Tonawanda, New York. Video shows the pup happily pouncing across the snow-covered yard. A snowstorm...
27 First News
What did the last Buffalo snow emergency look like?
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBN) — Buffalo and the nearby towns are preparing for a major snow event. This major lake effect snow setup comes exactly eight years after the last major lake effect event in western New York. In November 2014, a very similar setup occurred that resulted in days of extreme snowfall, lasting from Nov. 17-21, 2014.
More than 41 miles of the Thruway shut down as snowstorm pummels Buffalo area
Buffalo, N.Y. — A more than 41-mile stretch of the New York state Thruway has been shut down Friday morning as a snowstorm tears through Western New York. The interstate highway is closed between Exit 53 (Buffalo) and Exit 59 (Dunkirk), according to the state Thruway Authority. No traffic...
Beloved Hamburg Building Collapses In The Middle Of The Storm
The storm that was predicted is the storm that was delivered. At least one building in the village of Hamburg partially collapsed under the snow. Weather in Buffalo is weird. It almost feels like you could be on one side of the street and see absolutely nothing, but then on the other side of the street find yourself buried in snow in a matter of hours.
