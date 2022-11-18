ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Countdown: Potentially dangerous snowstorm moves into Buffalo

Outsider.com

Buffalo, NY Just Received a Jaw-Dropping Amount of Snow: See How Much

A snowstorm has dumped more than 80 inches of snow in the Buffalo area and is expected to taper off on Sunday and Monday. Since Thursday, areas near lakes Erie and Ontario have experienced snowfall rates of up to 3 inches per hour, Fox Weather reports. This has caused some roads in the Buffalo metro area to become impassable. Many vehicles have gotten stuck as a result.
BUFFALO, NY
natureworldnews.com

Metro Buffalo Under State of Emergency: Historic Lake Effect Snowstorm Brings 5 Feet of Snow, 2 Deaths Reported, Roads Closed; Thundersnow Observed in Some Areas

A State of Emergency has been declared in the Metro Buffalo area as a historic lake-effect snowstorm dumps nearly five feet of snow. Authorities report closed roads and two deaths connected to snow removal. Additionally, some areas are now reporting seeing thundersnow. The cities of Watertown and Buffalo are currently...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Weather Update: No Snow Forecasted For Buffalo

It looks like Western New York is getting a much-needed break from Mother Nature today. According to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service in Buffalo, it looks like the city of Buffalo and the surrounding areas will not get any more snow today. Yesterday forecasters were calling for...
BUFFALO, NY
Outsider.com

LOOK: ‘Snownado’ Appears Over Lake Erie During Historic Lake-Effect Storm

Tornados aren’t just for the great plains. Recently, bystanders in New York got a twisted surprise when they saw an extremely rare “snownado” over Lake Erie on Friday. The odd weather phenomenon comes as the Buffalo area of the state continues to be hammered with lake-effect snow in what some meteorologists call a record-setting winter storm. Bystanders saw the odd weather wonder, similar to a waterspout with frozen elements, just after 8:30 a.m. by storm chaser Simon Brewer. He believes it was about a mile off the coast of downtown Buffalo.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Lake Erie Is Entirely Dumping On Buffalo, New York[PHOTO]

This is crazy! The weather here in Western New York certainly can change and we have our share of lake effect snow. But this could be the biggest bout yet. The water temperature on Lake Erie was a record 58 degrees at the start of this week. Prime conditions for the snow to pile up in FEET and it certainly is. As of 2pm on Friday, there are reports that Hamburg, New York has received 37 inches and it is still falling. Take a look at this photo and it show the reason why. The entire stretch of Lake Erie is filling the sky with vapor and dumping it as heavy snow over much of the southern suburbs of Buffalo, New York.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Video: Buffalo area hit with feet of snow on first day of storm

(WIVB) — Following Thursday night’s snowstorm, Western New York is dealing with cleanup efforts, as some areas continue to be hammered with snow. News 4 traveled to several locations across the region to report on varying snowfall totals. Hamburg Hamburg, around 22 miles south of the News 4 studio in North Buffalo, got clobbered. North […]
BUFFALO, NY
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather Update: Heavy lake snow continues west; much lighter amounts locally

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Our big lake effect event is well underway, and there’s light at the end of the snowy tunnel. So far, the big “winner” is Orchard Park, with over four and a half feet of snow reported, and more still coming down. In fact, the heavy snow will continue into the first part of the overnight, before that band lifts northward with a shift in the wind. This will move the heavier snow back north of the city of Buffalo, into Niagara County, and western Orleans County. Closer to home, some scattered snow showers will come to an end overnight, with nothing more than a fresh dusting to an inch for most. This will tend to keep any untreated surfaces slick, as temperatures will drop well into the 20s tonight.
ORLEANS COUNTY, NY
Wbaltv.com

WATCH: Puppy enjoys her first snow experience in New York

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — A puppy saw snow for the first time — and the playful moment was all caught on video. Olive, a 5-month-old puppy, had her first snow experience Thursday night in Tonawanda, New York. Video shows the pup happily pouncing across the snow-covered yard. A snowstorm...
TONAWANDA, NY
27 First News

What did the last Buffalo snow emergency look like?

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBN) — Buffalo and the nearby towns are preparing for a major snow event. This major lake effect snow setup comes exactly eight years after the last major lake effect event in western New York. In November 2014, a very similar setup occurred that resulted in days of extreme snowfall, lasting from Nov. 17-21, 2014.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Beloved Hamburg Building Collapses In The Middle Of The Storm

The storm that was predicted is the storm that was delivered. At least one building in the village of Hamburg partially collapsed under the snow. Weather in Buffalo is weird. It almost feels like you could be on one side of the street and see absolutely nothing, but then on the other side of the street find yourself buried in snow in a matter of hours.
HAMBURG, NY
