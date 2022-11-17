The Christmas tree. Is there a more enduring and endearing symbol of the holiday season than a beautifully decorated tree with presents underneath? I don't think so. And while we all have our own thoughts and opinions of what we want "our" Christmas tree to look like. I think we all can agree that having a tree, or two or in the case around our house seven, really makes the season bright.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO