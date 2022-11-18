Read full article on original website
Check Out this Fun Holiday Event At The Shreveport Aquarium
Celebrating its third year of Christmas magic, BELIEVE! is the ultimate interactive magical Christmas journey in the biggest, brightest, most beautifully decorated place in town.. the Shreveport Aquarium!. This looks like so much — get festive, and still see all the great animals at the Shreveport Aquarium!. Here’s info...
Ice Cube’s Bossier City Show Has Been Cancelled
Sad news for music fans in Shreveport and Bossier City, as a massive show set for December has been called off. Brookshire Grocery Arena sent out an email alert letting everyone know the Ice Cube & Cypress Hill show set for December 2nd, 2022 has been cancelled. Their release said:
Shreveport-Bossier Officials Announce Holidays on the Red
SHREVEPORT, La. - Mayor Tommy Chandler, Shreveport and Bossier city officials, friends of tourism and event organizers gathered today at a press conference emceed by Santa at the Sci-Port in Shreveport, Louisiana to announce a new holiday initiative for the area, “Holidays on the Red.”. The campaign was created...
12 closed restaurants that are missed in the Ark-La-Tex
SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - Gone but not forgotten, there are many restaurants that have come and gone but still hold a special place in our hearts. KSLA asked the community: “What’s a restaurant that’s closed that you wish would come back?” So we compiled a list of our own.
Bossier Council on Aging re-opens with state-of-the-art senior gym
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier Council on Aging volunteers and senior visitors gathered Thursday to reveal facilities upgrades and enjoy a Thanksgiving meal together for the first time since 2019. The Bossier Council on Aging held a ribbon cutting to mark its grand re-opening on Thursday. The BCA...
Minden nonprofit hopes toy drive will help provide for 500 families
MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - It’s the time of the year for giving! Over in Minden the We’re Here nonprofit is teaming up with several other organizations to host a toy drive. You can drop off unopened toys at the following locations in Minden before Dec. 12:. Anytime Fitness.
T.L. Rodes Teacher Deemed a Rock Star and Gold Star
Team work makes the dream work and if you ask anyone at T.L. Rodes Elementary in Haughton, first grade teacher Leslie Raley is the epitome of a team player and leader among her peers. It is why she was nominated for – and the winner of – Bossier Schools’ Gold Star award for November.
Winter chill weekend becomes Spring rain Thanksgiving week
A glitch in voting machines led to what appeared to be a tie now a candidate is challenging those results. Shreveport police looks to purchase armored vehicle.
Rose Parade float unveiling !
Louisiana unveils "Feed Your Soul" float ahead of second Rose Parade appearance.
Shreveport chaplains give turkeys and prayer ahead of Thanksgiving
The Shreveport Police Department’s Chaplains on patrol held a prayer vigil and turkey giveaway at a Shopper’s Value Grocery Store Saturday morning. Several department chaplains gathered to pray with community members as they passed by and shopped at the chain’s Jewella Avenue location. Shreveport chaplains give turkeys...
Tracking up and down shower chances heading into Thanksgiving Weekend
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Saturday! The final weekend we have before Thanksgiving to get things prepared and ready to go for the big holiday weekend ahead! It is cool out there with a whole lot of cloud cover, struggling temperatures only reached the 40s this afternoon. Tonight, we will see cloud cover dissipate with lows dropping to near freezing again.
What happened to SUSLA’s football program?
SHREVEPORT, La. (KMSS/KTAL) – It was a tweet sent out by the Southern Shreveport Jags Twitter account on October 17 that raised eyebrows in the local football community. It’s mid-October. Why would the season be ending so early? Is the program saying goodbye?. Not only was the season...
Shreveport tree farmer says there are lots of trees available just be ready to pay more
SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Anyone who plans to purchase a Christmas tree this holiday season can expect more trees to choose from but the tree of your choice will come with a higher price tag, according to the operator of a Shreveport Christmas tree farm. When it comes down...
Five dead, multiple injured in Club Q shooting
Raleigh group 'devastated' after girl killed in Christmas parade; 'young ones' saw deadly incident. Tyson Foods Chief Financial Officer John R. Tyson was arrested early Sunday
Haughton looks for another upset in round two of East St. John
Haughton looks for another upset in round two of East St. John. A glitch in voting machines led to what appeared to be a tie now a candidate is challenging those results.
CPSO collects food items for Thanksgiving Food Drive
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is hosting its annual food drive and wants top last year’s donations to minimize food insecurity in the area. The CPSO’s fourth annual Thanksgiving Food Drive is collecting food donations until Monday, November 21, to benefit the...
City of Shreveport website is down
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The City of Shreveport says the system that supports its website and the websites for thousands of municipalities throughout the country is experiencing an outage. “We are working as quickly as possible to restore access to www.ShreveportLA.gov,” says a statement from the city. Any...
NBC 6 News at 6
People in the Texarkana area who don't have a place to go for Thanksgiving can get a free meal this Saturday. A glitch in voting machines led to what appeared to be a tie now a candidate is challenging those results.
Two Louisiana Cities Make the List of Top 20 Places with Highest STD Rates
Some cities in the U.S. are dealing with high rates of sexually transmitted diseases. The latest numbers by InnerBody.com show two Louisiana cities among the top 20 in the nation. Experts say STDs are infections that are spread during sexual activity. Many of these diseases show up without any symptoms...
More Reports Of Bullying After Shreveport Area Teens Suicide
A tragic story from Benton, near Shreveport, happened in August when a 14-year old took his own life and his parents say bullies are to blame. Levi Creech was only 14-years old and had dealt with bullies at school. The day before he died instead of bullies being removed from a classroom, Levi was removed and placed in a room alone.
