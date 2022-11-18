Read full article on original website
wach.com
Midlands turkey giveaways hopes to give families food for Thanksgiving
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A couple of Midlands group has come together to ease the burden of holiday costs for families this holiday season. Saturday was a day of giving in the city of Columbia. Living Faith Christian Center, and Chophouse 75 each hosted free turkey drives with hundreds of turkeys handed out to those in need.
House fire displaces 3 in Cayce on Saturday
CAYCE, S.C. — Three people are out of their home following an intense house fire that was reported on Saturday. According to the Cayce Fire Department, the fire happened on Brookcliff Drive around 1:15 p.m. Photos shared by the department show six and seven-foot flames rising from the roof of a one-story brick home with firefighters working their way atop the structure to put it out.
WLTX.com
Trucking company gives away free meals to Columbia families in need
RMS Carriers employees handed out 100 turkeys and hams to families ahead of the holidays. The company's owner hopes it inspires others to help the community, also.
etxview.com
Rehabilitated home dedicated by Edisto Habitat for Humanity
A local housing ministry has worked to rehabilitate one of its homes for a grateful homeowner and her family, all of whom will be in their new dwelling just in time for Thanksgiving. Shawnta Bookard of Bowman was excited and grateful for the refurbished two-bathroom, four-bedroom home for her and...
More than 180 new Blythewood townhomes on hold
BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. — A section of Wilson Boulevard near Westwood High School has attracted investors. From the road, the 10,000th block is mostly trees, but multiple housing complexes are nearby and developers are hoping to add another. A request was submitted to the Richland County Zoning Office to accommodate...
abccolumbia.com
Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program kicks off at Columbiana Centre
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — ABC Columbia News is proud to partner with the Salvation Army of the Midlands for the annual Angel Tree program, providing new clothes and toys for children of families in need. As the first angel tree went up in Columbiana Centre today, Major Mark Craddock...
Roughly 45 Greenview neighborhood homes placed under boil water advisory
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Several residents in a Richland County community have been placed under a boil water advisory following a water main break on Sunday. According to Columbia Water, an eight-inch main ruptured and is impacting as many as 45 customers along Wilkes Road from Easter to Christian street.
abccolumbia.com
One woman dead after shooting in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – One person is dead after a shooting, according to Columbia Police Department. Columbia Police Department is investigating a shooting after a woman arrived at a local hospital on Friday, November 18th. The shooting happened at 1000 Watermark Place, according to police. Officers says a 31-year-old...
Orangeburg Police search for missing teen
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Authorities are putting out an alert for a teen they say hasn't been seen since Saturday evening. The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety said that 17-year-old Lloyd Fulton was seen with an unknown female at the McDonald's restaurant on Hwy. 301 (John C. Calhoun Drive) around 6 p.m. on Saturday.
thenewirmonews.com
Christmas Craft Fair Saturday
Harbison Community Center is hosting a free Christmas Craft Fair this Saturday, November 19, 8 am – 1 pm. If you’re looking to do some early Christmas shopping, look no further. The Craft Fair will consist of various vendors displaying an array of merchandise. Harbison Community Center is...
WIS-TV
Richland County resident alleges racial profiling near popular Columbia mall
abccolumbia.com
Give Thanks Holiday Food Give-a-Way set for this Saturday, Nov. 19
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Recreation Commission and Councilwoman Jesica Mackey, will be holding it’s Give Thanks Holiday Food Give-a-Way this Saturday, Nov. 19. The annual event will take place at North Springs Park beginning at 10 a.m. Turkeys, sides and other items will be given to...
Here's why two twin sisters in Chapin are being recognized
CHAPIN, S.C. — A simple question posed by a former fourth-grader at Lake Murray Elementary school is why one competition is now a tradition for students: Designing the school flag. The school has recently learned that it's home to some very creative and artistic students. "Two years ago, we...
abccolumbia.com
Escaped inmate from Clarendon County captured in Lexington County
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The Clarendon County Sheriff’s office says escaped inmate Shaun Wiles has been captured in Lexington County. The U.S. Marshals office has been working to capture Wiles. He was captured Friday afternoon, according to the Sheriff’s office. The 42 year old escaped from the Clarendon County...
Columbia Police investigate shooting after woman brought to hospital dies
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Investigators are working to gather more details after a woman was brought to a Columbia hospital with a gunshot wound and soon died. According to preliminary information shared by the Columbia Police Department, the victim arrived by private vehicle at Prisma Richland Hospital around 6:30 p.m. on Friday. Police said the victim had a gunshot wound to the upper body and died of her injuries later the same evening.
coladaily.com
24-year-old inmate dies at Broad River Correctional Institution
A 24-year-old inmate was found dead in his cell at Broad River Correctional Institution. According to the South Carolina Department of Corrections, Robert Andrew Todd died at the Columbia prison early Friday. He did not have a roommate and his death is being investigated as a suspected suicide. An autopsy...
WIS-TV
Single-vehicle collision leaves one injured, one deceased
CAYCE, S.C. (WIS) - One individual is dead after a collision near Circle Drive and Charleston Highway on Saturday, Nov. 19, around 12 a.m. Cayce police officers were on patrol when they saw what appeared to be a single-vehicle incident. Officers say the vehicle was turned upside down and two...
Orangeburg's Connie Maxwell Children's Home closing in May
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — A children's home in Orangeburg is closing in the spring, but staff members are doing what they can to save it. The Connie Maxwell Home provides care to eight children in Orangeburg. These children have become separated from their families for many reasons. Now the home...
SC troops reunited with their families after almost a year overseas
COLUMBIA, S.C. — SC National Guard Troop 133 returned home Friday to Columbia Metropolitan Airport. The 130 troops were stationed in Kuwait but worked missions in eight surrounding countries as well. These troops worked customs and protected billions of dollars in military equipment overseas for nine months. Adjutant General,...
Sumter high school student jumps into action to provide medical attention she learned in health science class
SUMTER, S.C. — A Sumter high school student jumped into action to deliver medical aid to a woman in need. 11th grader Saravia Wright is a health science student at Sumter Career and Technology Center. "When it was time to do it, everything just came to me at one...
