Shreveport, LA

ktalnews.com

Shreveport chaplains give turkeys and prayer ahead of Thanksgiving

SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Large chemical fire breaks out at Shreveport warehouse

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A large chemical fire broke out in a Shreveport warehouse containing multiple chemicals late Saturday night. When firefighters responded to the scene at Valance Drilling Fluids, LLC, around 11:48 p.m., they found a 25,000 building fully involved in fire. The Shreveport Fire Department had to make a defensive attack to control the fire and protect the public due to the multiple chemicals housed in the building.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Five dead, multiple injured in Club Q shooting

Raleigh group ‘devastated’ after girl killed in Christmas …. Raleigh group ‘devastated’ after girl killed in Christmas parade; ‘young ones’ saw deadly incident. Tyson Foods CFO arrested, fell asleep in strangers …. Tyson Foods Chief Financial Officer John R. Tyson was arrested early Sunday...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

2 injured in Mooringsport head-on crash

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A head-on crash injured two people and caused the closure of Blanchard Latex Rd. Sunday afternoon. Around 1:30 p.m. deputies and EMS responded to the scene on the 10300 block of Blanchard Latex Rd. in Mooringsport. Authorities have not yet released the number of people injured or the extent of their injuries.
MOORINGSPORT, LA
KSLA

Pastors on Patrol hosting Patrol Prayer Vigil and Turkey Giveaway

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department (SPD) City Chaplains, Pastor on Patrol, speaks to KSLA about its upcoming prayer vigil and Thanksgiving turkey giveaway. On Nov. 18, Pastor Calvin Kimble and Pastor Montrell Whitaker, the City Chaplains, are speaking about Pastors on Patrol will be having a prayer...
SHREVEPORT, LA
q973radio.com

More Reports Of Bullying After Shreveport Area Teens Suicide

A tragic story from Benton, near Shreveport, happened in August when a 14-year old took his own life and his parents say bullies are to blame. Levi Creech was only 14-years old and had dealt with bullies at school. The day before he died instead of bullies being removed from a classroom, Levi was removed and placed in a room alone.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Shreveport-Bossier Officials Announce Holidays on the Red

SHREVEPORT, La. - Mayor Tommy Chandler, Shreveport and Bossier city officials, friends of tourism and event organizers gathered today at a press conference emceed by Santa at the Sci-Port in Shreveport, Louisiana to announce a new holiday initiative for the area, “Holidays on the Red.”. The campaign was created...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KPEL 96.5

How Long Can a Train Legally Stop in Louisiana?

If you've ever been held up by one of the trains in Bossier City, you know why we want to know how long they can just sit there! They can be downright infuriating. It's the one on Airline Drive just south of I-20 that always catches me and ONLY when I'm in a hurry. That's why it was no surprise to see this pop up on the City of Bossier satire page on Facebook today.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
bossierpress.com

Bossier parish police jury meeting

Oil and gas exploration plays a big part in the economics of Bossier Parish, and the parish police jury Wednesday moved to help alleviate an issue that has accompanied some of the drilling and well completion process. A new noise ordinance designed to accommodate both the industry and residents living...
Kiss Country 93.7

Caddo Parish Deputies Seize $14,000 of Drugs and Guns

There Has Been a Big Bust in Shreveport According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office. According to a press release from the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office a Shreveport man has been arrested after their narcotics agents found illegal drugs, packaging material and a firearm in his home on Tuesday, November 15th.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

CPSO collects food items for Thanksgiving Food Drive

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is hosting its annual food drive and wants top last year’s donations to minimize food insecurity in the area. The CPSO’s fourth annual Thanksgiving Food Drive is collecting food donations until Monday, November 21, to benefit the...
CADDO PARISH, LA
ktalnews.com

Shreveport cyclist injured, struck by vehicle

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man was injured Thursday afternoon when they were struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle in South Highlands. Around 3:10 p.m. police responded to the scene on the 6100 block of Line Ave. Images from the scene show the back of the bicycle bent and damage to the front hood and windshield of the car.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Christmas tree vendor explains why trees are getting more expensive

Purchasing a Christmas tree this year may cost you a little more due to inflation. When it comes down to the tree business, there are no shortcuts. Rising costs in fuel, labor, fertilizer is contributing to higher tree costs. Christmas tree vendor explains why trees are getting …. Purchasing a...
SHREVEPORT, LA

