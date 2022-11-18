Read full article on original website
Shreveport chaplains give turkeys and prayer ahead of Thanksgiving
The Shreveport Police Department’s Chaplains on patrol held a prayer vigil and turkey giveaway at a Shopper’s Value Grocery Store Saturday morning. Several department chaplains gathered to pray with community members as they passed by and shopped at the chain’s Jewella Avenue location. Shreveport chaplains give turkeys...
Large chemical fire breaks out at Shreveport warehouse
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A large chemical fire broke out in a Shreveport warehouse containing multiple chemicals late Saturday night. When firefighters responded to the scene at Valance Drilling Fluids, LLC, around 11:48 p.m., they found a 25,000 building fully involved in fire. The Shreveport Fire Department had to make a defensive attack to control the fire and protect the public due to the multiple chemicals housed in the building.
Five dead, multiple injured in Club Q shooting
Raleigh group ‘devastated’ after girl killed in Christmas …. Raleigh group ‘devastated’ after girl killed in Christmas parade; ‘young ones’ saw deadly incident. Tyson Foods CFO arrested, fell asleep in strangers …. Tyson Foods Chief Financial Officer John R. Tyson was arrested early Sunday...
2 injured in Mooringsport head-on crash
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A head-on crash injured two people and caused the closure of Blanchard Latex Rd. Sunday afternoon. Around 1:30 p.m. deputies and EMS responded to the scene on the 10300 block of Blanchard Latex Rd. in Mooringsport. Authorities have not yet released the number of people injured or the extent of their injuries.
Shreveport Police Chief asks council to approve request for armored SWAT vehicle
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith asked the Shreveport City Council to approve the department’s request for an armored vehicle at Friday’s council meeting. Smith asked that the council allocate funds for a vehicle like the Bearcat similar to the one used by law...
More Reports Of Bullying After Shreveport Area Teens Suicide
A tragic story from Benton, near Shreveport, happened in August when a 14-year old took his own life and his parents say bullies are to blame. Levi Creech was only 14-years old and had dealt with bullies at school. The day before he died instead of bullies being removed from a classroom, Levi was removed and placed in a room alone.
Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office to Hold Holiday Food Drive
It's that time of year to start thinking of those less fortunate. Thankfully in our community, there are several options in place to do what you can to help those in need. The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office will be holding a food drive to help those that may otherwise go hungry during this season of giving and caring.
2 shootings in one night leave 2 victims injured in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man went to a party at Melvin’s Landing on Cross Lake Boulevard and ended up getting shot, and another man was shot at while parked near apartments. On Nov. 20 at 2:18 a.m., the Shreveport Police Department learned from a victim that he was...
Shreveport-Bossier Officials Announce Holidays on the Red
SHREVEPORT, La. - Mayor Tommy Chandler, Shreveport and Bossier city officials, friends of tourism and event organizers gathered today at a press conference emceed by Santa at the Sci-Port in Shreveport, Louisiana to announce a new holiday initiative for the area, “Holidays on the Red.”. The campaign was created...
How Long Can a Train Legally Stop in Louisiana?
If you've ever been held up by one of the trains in Bossier City, you know why we want to know how long they can just sit there! They can be downright infuriating. It's the one on Airline Drive just south of I-20 that always catches me and ONLY when I'm in a hurry. That's why it was no surprise to see this pop up on the City of Bossier satire page on Facebook today.
Shreveport tree farmer says there are lots of trees available just be ready to pay more
SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Anyone who plans to purchase a Christmas tree this holiday season can expect more trees to choose from but the tree of your choice will come with a higher price tag, according to the operator of a Shreveport Christmas tree farm. When it comes down...
Claiborne Magnet principal promises to let students pie her in the face
SHREVEPORT, La.-Dr. Sheila Lester, principal of Caddo Magnet Elementary School in Shreveport, followed through on a promise to take a pie to the face if her students received high test scores. Not only did her students succeed, they far exceeded expectations by boosting the school's already high A rating to...
Bossier parish police jury meeting
Oil and gas exploration plays a big part in the economics of Bossier Parish, and the parish police jury Wednesday moved to help alleviate an issue that has accompanied some of the drilling and well completion process. A new noise ordinance designed to accommodate both the industry and residents living...
Caddo Parish Deputies Seize $14,000 of Drugs and Guns
There Has Been a Big Bust in Shreveport According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office. According to a press release from the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office a Shreveport man has been arrested after their narcotics agents found illegal drugs, packaging material and a firearm in his home on Tuesday, November 15th.
CPSO collects food items for Thanksgiving Food Drive
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is hosting its annual food drive and wants top last year’s donations to minimize food insecurity in the area. The CPSO’s fourth annual Thanksgiving Food Drive is collecting food donations until Monday, November 21, to benefit the...
Shreveport cyclist injured, struck by vehicle
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man was injured Thursday afternoon when they were struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle in South Highlands. Around 3:10 p.m. police responded to the scene on the 6100 block of Line Ave. Images from the scene show the back of the bicycle bent and damage to the front hood and windshield of the car.
KSLA INVESTIGATES: Family of boy who took his own life at Ware Youth Center speaks out about troubles at facility
COUSHATTA, La. (KSLA) - Almost four years ago at the Ware Youth Center in Red River Parish, two teenage boys died by suicide just 72 hours apart. While that detention center was cited for several violations of state regulations, Ware and its administrators didn’t face any penalties. The image...
