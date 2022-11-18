ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irmo, SC

wach.com

Midlands turkey giveaways hopes to give families food for Thanksgiving

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A couple of Midlands group has come together to ease the burden of holiday costs for families this holiday season. Saturday was a day of giving in the city of Columbia. Living Faith Christian Center, and Chophouse 75 each hosted free turkey drives with hundreds of turkeys handed out to those in need.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

House fire displaces 3 in Cayce on Saturday

CAYCE, S.C. — Three people are out of their home following an intense house fire that was reported on Saturday. According to the Cayce Fire Department, the fire happened on Brookcliff Drive around 1:15 p.m. Photos shared by the department show six and seven-foot flames rising from the roof of a one-story brick home with firefighters working their way atop the structure to put it out.
CAYCE, SC
abccolumbia.com

Fireflies Holidays Lights at Segra Park kicks off November 19

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The Columbia Fireflies are kicking off what they’re calling a ‘New Midlands Tradition’. Fireflies Holiday Lights will feature one million lights, shining bright, this season. According to a release from the Columbia Fireflies, Segra Park will be decked out with over one million LED...
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

20 holiday events happening across the Midlands

Residents from across the Midlands are gearing up for the holidays and there are so many ways to get in the holiday spirit than Santa has elves. Here's a look at some of the area's holiday happenings coming soon:. 1. Blythewood Artists Guild Holiday Market - 3 to 8 p.m....
BLYTHEWOOD, SC
thenewirmonews.com

Christmas Craft Fair Saturday

Harbison Community Center is hosting a free Christmas Craft Fair this Saturday, November 19, 8 am – 1 pm. If you’re looking to do some early Christmas shopping, look no further. The Craft Fair will consist of various vendors displaying an array of merchandise. Harbison Community Center is...
COLUMBIA, SC
etxview.com

Rehabilitated home dedicated by Edisto Habitat for Humanity

A local housing ministry has worked to rehabilitate one of its homes for a grateful homeowner and her family, all of whom will be in their new dwelling just in time for Thanksgiving. Shawnta Bookard of Bowman was excited and grateful for the refurbished two-bathroom, four-bedroom home for her and...
ORANGEBURG, SC
abccolumbia.com

Summer heat study conducted in Midlands uncovers surprising results

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — We are entering the season where we are reaching for our jackets, scarves, and hats, but anyone living in the Midlands is well aware South Carolina summers can get hot and humid. And now, results of a recent heat study are being released with surprising results.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Camden residents receiving $500+ electric bills protest

CAMDEN, S.C. — On Wednesday afternoon, Camden residents took to the streets to voice their concerns over the high electric bills they have been receiving recently. Charlene Brooks is a resident in Camden who says her electric bill is higher than the mortgage on her home. "See there, it...
CAMDEN, SC
News19 WLTX

Here's why two twin sisters in Chapin are being recognized

CHAPIN, S.C. — A simple question posed by a former fourth-grader at Lake Murray Elementary school is why one competition is now a tradition for students: Designing the school flag. The school has recently learned that it's home to some very creative and artistic students. "Two years ago, we...
CHAPIN, SC
abccolumbia.com

Give Thanks Holiday Food Give-a-Way set for this Saturday, Nov. 19

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Recreation Commission and Councilwoman Jesica Mackey, will be holding it’s Give Thanks Holiday Food Give-a-Way this Saturday, Nov. 19. The annual event will take place at North Springs Park beginning at 10 a.m. Turkeys, sides and other items will be given to...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program kicks off at Columbiana Centre

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — ABC Columbia News is proud to partner with the Salvation Army of the Midlands for the annual Angel Tree program, providing new clothes and toys for children of families in need. As the first angel tree went up in Columbiana Centre today, Major Mark Craddock...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

One woman dead after shooting in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – One person is dead after a shooting, according to Columbia Police Department. Columbia Police Department is investigating a shooting after a woman arrived at a local hospital on Friday, November 18th. The shooting happened at 1000 Watermark Place, according to police. Officers says a 31-year-old...
COLUMBIA, SC

