3 Great Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSpartanburg, SC
Community Comes Together for Bountiful Harvest to Help Families for ThanksgivingPJ@SCDDSNLexington, SC
3 Great Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasClinton, SC
Meet The Very Hungry Caterpillar at the SC State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
SCDDSN Observes 2022 National Apprenticeship WeekPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
A pipe organ that's survived the test of time - over 150 years - has a future at an Irmo chruch
IRMO, S.C. — South Carolina has for many years had a front-row seat to American history - from the Revolutionary War to Civil Rights. Now, a church near Lake Murray has an instrument that has endured well over a century of that history itself. This almost 160-year-old pipe organ...
wach.com
Midlands turkey giveaways hopes to give families food for Thanksgiving
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A couple of Midlands group has come together to ease the burden of holiday costs for families this holiday season. Saturday was a day of giving in the city of Columbia. Living Faith Christian Center, and Chophouse 75 each hosted free turkey drives with hundreds of turkeys handed out to those in need.
House fire displaces 3 in Cayce on Saturday
CAYCE, S.C. — Three people are out of their home following an intense house fire that was reported on Saturday. According to the Cayce Fire Department, the fire happened on Brookcliff Drive around 1:15 p.m. Photos shared by the department show six and seven-foot flames rising from the roof of a one-story brick home with firefighters working their way atop the structure to put it out.
abccolumbia.com
Fireflies Holidays Lights at Segra Park kicks off November 19
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The Columbia Fireflies are kicking off what they’re calling a ‘New Midlands Tradition’. Fireflies Holiday Lights will feature one million lights, shining bright, this season. According to a release from the Columbia Fireflies, Segra Park will be decked out with over one million LED...
coladaily.com
20 holiday events happening across the Midlands
Residents from across the Midlands are gearing up for the holidays and there are so many ways to get in the holiday spirit than Santa has elves. Here's a look at some of the area's holiday happenings coming soon:. 1. Blythewood Artists Guild Holiday Market - 3 to 8 p.m....
Orangeburg's Connie Maxwell Children's Home closing in May
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — A children's home in Orangeburg is closing in the spring, but staff members are doing what they can to save it. The Connie Maxwell Home provides care to eight children in Orangeburg. These children have become separated from their families for many reasons. Now the home...
thenewirmonews.com
Christmas Craft Fair Saturday
Harbison Community Center is hosting a free Christmas Craft Fair this Saturday, November 19, 8 am – 1 pm. If you’re looking to do some early Christmas shopping, look no further. The Craft Fair will consist of various vendors displaying an array of merchandise. Harbison Community Center is...
etxview.com
Rehabilitated home dedicated by Edisto Habitat for Humanity
A local housing ministry has worked to rehabilitate one of its homes for a grateful homeowner and her family, all of whom will be in their new dwelling just in time for Thanksgiving. Shawnta Bookard of Bowman was excited and grateful for the refurbished two-bathroom, four-bedroom home for her and...
WIS-TV
Richland County resident alleges racial profiling at Columbia mall
Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Want to see some Christmas lights? Check out the Fireflies' display at Segra Park
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Columbia Fireflies are starting a new holiday tradition: Fireflies Holiday Lights. Segra Park, the team's home field, will be decked out with over one million LED lights featuring 10 themed areas. The baseball field is located at 1640 Freed Street in the BullStreet District near downtown Columbia.
golaurens.com
Cyber Academy of South Carolina, Heron Virtual Academy to serve students statewide
Board members, Charter Institute at Erskine leadership, and faculty gathered on November 16 at the Capital City Club in Columbia to celebrate new beginnings for two virtual charter schools in South Carolina. Earlier in the day, the Charter Institute at Erskine Board unanimously approved the renewal of the Cyber Academy...
WIS-TV
Columbia nonprofit receives $100,000 in grant funding from Bank of America for workforce opportunities
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Turn90 is the 2022 Bank of America Neighborhood Champion in Columbia and Charleston. The organization works to remove barriers and advance economic opportunities for men after prison. As part of its mission, the organization said it is receiving $100,000 in grant funding from Bank of America.
abccolumbia.com
Summer heat study conducted in Midlands uncovers surprising results
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — We are entering the season where we are reaching for our jackets, scarves, and hats, but anyone living in the Midlands is well aware South Carolina summers can get hot and humid. And now, results of a recent heat study are being released with surprising results.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Local law firm and barbershop to give away 300 turkeys ahead of thanksgiving
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Stanley Law Group in conjunction with Toliver’s Mane Event Barbershop, announces it will donate 300 frozen turkeys to families in Richland County, South Carolina in time for Thanksgiving. This donation is a part of The Stanley Law Group’s ongoing mission to help build stronger communities.
Camden residents receiving $500+ electric bills protest
CAMDEN, S.C. — On Wednesday afternoon, Camden residents took to the streets to voice their concerns over the high electric bills they have been receiving recently. Charlene Brooks is a resident in Camden who says her electric bill is higher than the mortgage on her home. "See there, it...
Here's why two twin sisters in Chapin are being recognized
CHAPIN, S.C. — A simple question posed by a former fourth-grader at Lake Murray Elementary school is why one competition is now a tradition for students: Designing the school flag. The school has recently learned that it's home to some very creative and artistic students. "Two years ago, we...
abccolumbia.com
Give Thanks Holiday Food Give-a-Way set for this Saturday, Nov. 19
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Recreation Commission and Councilwoman Jesica Mackey, will be holding it’s Give Thanks Holiday Food Give-a-Way this Saturday, Nov. 19. The annual event will take place at North Springs Park beginning at 10 a.m. Turkeys, sides and other items will be given to...
abccolumbia.com
Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program kicks off at Columbiana Centre
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — ABC Columbia News is proud to partner with the Salvation Army of the Midlands for the annual Angel Tree program, providing new clothes and toys for children of families in need. As the first angel tree went up in Columbiana Centre today, Major Mark Craddock...
'Claflin’s forever first lady': Tisdale Memorial Gardens honors the late Alice Carson Tisdale
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Claflin University on Friday honored the life and legacy of former First Lady Mrs. Alice Carson Tisdale, who died in July 2020. Tisdale served as its first lady for 25 years and founding director of the honors college named in her honor. “We say our last...
abccolumbia.com
One woman dead after shooting in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – One person is dead after a shooting, according to Columbia Police Department. Columbia Police Department is investigating a shooting after a woman arrived at a local hospital on Friday, November 18th. The shooting happened at 1000 Watermark Place, according to police. Officers says a 31-year-old...
