ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sullivan County, IN

Sullivan Co. sheriff arrests man, woman for child neglect, battery

By Matt Christy
FOX59
FOX59
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tQbkc_0jF7Qoz900

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. — The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a man and woman after investigating reports of alleged child abuse and neglect of a 2-year-old.

Trent Land of Carlisle was arrested on Thursday on a warrant for domestic battery of a juvenile younger than 14 years of age, neglect of a dependent and strangulation — all Level 6 felonies. He is being held in Sullivan County Jail on a $24,000 bond.

DNR: Indiana man illegally dumped more than a ton of catfish into Illinois lake

Desirae Bailey of Terre Haute was arrested on Tuesday and faces two counts of child neglect, both Level 6 felonies. She is being held on a $16,000 bond.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department said the charges stemmed from an investigation into alleged child abuse and neglect of a 2-year-old. Detectives opened the investigation on Nov. 12 and worked in cooperation with the Indiana Department of Child Services.

Warrants were issued for Land and Bailey’s arrest after the investigation’s findings were presented to a judge, the sheriff’s department said.

The sheriff’s department reminds the public that child abuse or neglect can be reported at (800) 800-5556.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

Related
WTWO/WAWV

Joint investigation leads to two arrests in Sullivan Co.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A joint investigation between the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office and the Indiana Department of Child Service led to the arrest of two. On November 15th, Desirae Bailey was taken into custody for two counts of child neglect and is being held on bond at the Sullivan County Jail. On November […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Lengthy standoff situation ends in an arrest

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local man is in custody after a two hour standoff in Terre Haute on Thursday. Before Thursday's standoff, the Terre Haute Police Department says 40-year-old Anthony W. Cheeseman, who was on home detention for drug charges, had cut off his ankle bracelet and fled his home.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Identities, cause of death released in Clay Co. fatal fire

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Officials have identified the two children who died in a trailer fire at Northview Country Estates in Clay County on Wednesday. According to Clay County Sheriff Paul Harden, the fire resulted in the death of 3-year-old Athena Holdbrook, and 3-month-old Aries Romine. An autopsy revealed the cause of death for both […]
CLAY COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Police ID deputy in Vermillion school weapon discharge

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A South Vermillion High School student was shot and injured after what’s being called an accidental discharge of a firearm by a law enforcement officer. According to a post by the South Vermillion Community School Corporation, the incident occurred Thursday morning during a drill. Superintendent of South Vermillion Schools, Dave […]
VERMILLION COUNTY, IN
WTHI

"My car was demolished..." One woman, police warn of cold weather car thefts

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- One woman is warning others after a common wintertime ritual caused her trouble. Tiffany Kelley was visiting Terre Haute back in October to check on a relative. She pulled into the La Quinta Inn around midnight. It was cold, so she left her car running, placed her key fob in her purse, and went to check in.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
MyWabashValley.com

Don’t leave your car warming up, unattended

VIGO CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Law enforcement is reminding you not to be a victim of car theft this winter. In the colder months, drivers are more likely to leave their car warming up unattended. Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse said last year, from October to November 18th, there...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Fraudulent bank transactions lead to multiple arrests

BEDFORD – Two Bedford men were arrested Wednesday after Bedford Police officers were called to German American Bank on October 17, 2022, on a report of fraud. According to a probable cause affidavit, a bank employee reported that a person by the name of Landarius Hoskins opened an account and made multiple $2000 deposits on October 7, 2022, and later withdrew those funds from the bank. The deposits were flagged as fraudulent.
BEDFORD, IN
14news.com

Photographer spots around 20 bald eagles in Gibson Co.

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man captured a sight to behold Saturday in Gibson County. Jeff Helfrich says he spotted about 20 or more bald eagles in one spot. He says it was near the Cane Ridge Wildlife Station, which is in the western part of the county near the Duke Energy plant.
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Business fire under investigation in Monrovia

MONROVIA, Ind. (WISH) – A business fire that happened Sunday morning is under investigation in Monrovia, according to Mooresville Fire Department. At 7:42 a.m. Sunday, firefighters responded to reports of a fire on Main Street. First arriving crews made entry and tried to put out the fire. Firefighters were...
MONROVIA, IN
vincennespbs.org

Two arrests made after traffic stop in Sullivan

Indiana State Police made two arrests in Sullivan County for possession of meth and other charges. 28-year-old Jonathan Clymer and 28-year-old Isaac Bradbury were both arrested. On Monday, Nov. 14th, at 5:30 pm, ISP Tropper William Clark stopped a vehicle on SR 54 near Section Street in Sullivan for speeding.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Multiple departments respond to fire in Monrovia

MONROVIA, Ind. – Multiple agencies responded to a large building fire in Monrovia Sunday. The fire involved a commercial building on Main Street that houses several businesses, including the Main Street Grill and Monrovia Family Restaurant. Mooresville Fire Department Chief Matt Dalton said Monrovia fire officials received a report of a working structure fire around […]
MONROVIA, IN
wbiw.com

Two women were arrested during a traffic stop

BEDFORD – A Bedford woman was arrested Sunday night after a Bedford police officer spotted a gray Nissan Altima traveling north on Mitchell Road. The officer reported the driver of the vehicle drove over the fog line three times between the State Road 37 overpass and M&E Honda. The...
BEDFORD, IN
FOX59

FOX59

47K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy