Texarkana, AR

The Salvation Army of Texarkana holds turkey giveaway

By Donald Britton
KTAL News
 3 days ago

TEXARKANA, Ark. ( KTAL/KMSS ) – Thanksgiving is next week, and The Salvation Army of Texarkana is helping families in need.

On Thursday morning the non-profit organization handed out over 100 turkeys and food boxes just in time for the holiday. The food boxes include many items needed for families to have a traditional Thanksgiving meal.

Texarkana art wall honors breast cancer, childhood cancer survivors

Families selected for this giveaway came from Bowie and Miller counties.

“We know right now more than ever there are more people gathering around the table with less food, the cost for food has gone up and we know that,” said Captain for The Salvation Army of Texarkana Juan Gomez.

Gomez says the salvation army teamed up with local sponsors to make the giveaway possible.

KTAL News

