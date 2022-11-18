ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

wach.com

Midlands turkey giveaways hopes to give families food for Thanksgiving

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A couple of Midlands group has come together to ease the burden of holiday costs for families this holiday season. Saturday was a day of giving in the city of Columbia. Living Faith Christian Center, and Chophouse 75 each hosted free turkey drives with hundreds of turkeys handed out to those in need.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Here's why two twin sisters in Chapin are being recognized

CHAPIN, S.C. — A simple question posed by a former fourth-grader at Lake Murray Elementary school is why one competition is now a tradition for students: Designing the school flag. The school has recently learned that it's home to some very creative and artistic students. "Two years ago, we...
CHAPIN, SC
wach.com

PHOTO GALLERY: SEC Nation takes over the Horseshoe

The SEC Network's gameday morning show "SEC Nation" took over the Horseshoe Saturday morning ahead of the Gamecocks home finale hosting Tennessee. Check out some of the best signs and scenes from South Carolina's campus in the above slideshow!
COLUMBIA, SC
thenewirmonews.com

Christmas Craft Fair Saturday

Harbison Community Center is hosting a free Christmas Craft Fair this Saturday, November 19, 8 am – 1 pm. If you’re looking to do some early Christmas shopping, look no further. The Craft Fair will consist of various vendors displaying an array of merchandise. Harbison Community Center is...
COLUMBIA, SC
atozsports.com

South Carolina savagely trolls Tennessee Vols after win over UT

The South Carolina Gamecocks savagely trolled the Tennessee Vols after UT’s 63-38 loss in Columbia on Saturday night. South Carolina’s official Twitter account sent a tweet that replaced the sounds of Rocky Top with Sandstorm, the song that’s played before games at Williams-Brice Stadium. That wasn’t the...
COLUMBIA, SC
The Comeback

CFB world reacts to Tennessee’s historically disastrous night

Tennessee recovered nicely from its loss to Georgia with a win over Missouri headed into Saturday’s game against South Carolina ranked No. 5. But while the Volunteers entered with realistic hopes of making the College Football Playoff, those hopes were thoroughly squashed by the Gamecocks. The night was a pure disaster for Tennessee. South Carolina’s Read more... The post CFB world reacts to Tennessee’s historically disastrous night appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Newberry Observer

Kunkle recognized at Clemson game

CLEMSON — Prosperity resident, Henry M. Kunkle Sr. — better known as Buddy — was honored as the “Hero of the Game” on Saturday, November 12, at the Clemson vs. Louisville game, which was Military Appreciation Day and Purple Out. Kunkle, 105, was honored during...
CLEMSON, SC
abccolumbia.com

Summer heat study conducted in Midlands uncovers surprising results

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — We are entering the season where we are reaching for our jackets, scarves, and hats, but anyone living in the Midlands is well aware South Carolina summers can get hot and humid. And now, results of a recent heat study are being released with surprising results.
COLUMBIA, SC
saturdaydownsouth.com

SEC fines South Carolina and Vanderbilt following upset wins

SEC fines have been a regular sight this season, most notably for Tennessee following the win over Alabama, but the Vols haven’t been the only one. The SEC added to that ledger on Sunday afternoon when it announced that South Carolina and Vanderbilt were each fined for field-storming incidents after wins against Florida and Tennessee. There are 3 levels of fines: $50,000 for a first offense, $100,000 for a second and $250,000 for a third.
NASHVILLE, TN

