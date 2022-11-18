ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pima County, AZ

Coronado National Forest fire contained, under investigation

By Marcos Icahuate
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 6 days ago
UPDATE 11/18

Coronado National Forest says the fire has been 100% contained as of Thursday evening, Nov. 17.

Officials are investigating the cause of the blaze. CNF says crews will continue to monitor the line.

Coronado National Forest (CNF) says a fire in the Santa Catalina Ranger District has caused a road closure.

At about 2:06 p.m. on Nov. 17, the organization responded to smoke that was spotted from Redington Road.

Pima County closed off the road, says CNF.

Marcos Icahuate is a digital content producer for KGUN 9 .
Marcos joined the KGUN team in September 2022. He previously worked on digital content in Southern California's Imperial County where he was raised. Share your story ideas and important issues with Marcos by emailing marcos.icahuate@kgun9.com .

KGUN 9 Tucson News

