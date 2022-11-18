Coronado National Forest fire contained, under investigation

UPDATE 11/18

Coronado National Forest says the fire has been 100% contained as of Thursday evening, Nov. 17.

Officials are investigating the cause of the blaze. CNF says crews will continue to monitor the line.

Coronado National Forest (CNF) says a fire in the Santa Catalina Ranger District has caused a road closure.

At about 2:06 p.m. on Nov. 17, the organization responded to smoke that was spotted from Redington Road.

Pima County closed off the road, says CNF.

