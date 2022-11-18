Read full article on original website
Related
Daily Iowan
One-on-one with Iowa football defensive end Joe Evans
The Daily Iowan: You’re a born-and-raised Iowan. What does that mean to you?. Joe Evans: I love this state, to be honest with you. I think this is the greatest state in the country. Great place to grow, raise a family. Love the four seasons. Just a great state, all in all.
Daily Iowan
Around the Big Ten | Matchups, power rankings for Week 13 of the college football season
Ohio State — It’s simple copy-paste work. Michigan — Just like last year, the winner of this week’s game will go to the Big Ten title game, then the CFP. Penn State — Penn State would play for a conference championship every year if it was in the West.
No. 3 Kansas, Wisconsin put perfect marks on line in Atlantis semis
No. 3 Kansas and Wisconsin will look to remain undefeated and advance to the final of the Battle 4 Atlantis
No. 22 Tennessee, USC look to keep rolling in Bahamas
Southern California’s Boogie Ellis understands the significance of Thursday’s semifinal against No. 22 Tennessee at the Battle 4 Atlantis in
Daily Iowan
Goal-setting key to Iowa football linebacker Seth Benson’s success
Iowa senior linebacker Seth Benson said goal-setting has been a key to his success as a two-year starter on the Hawkeye defense. But, that mindset did not begin when Seth came to Iowa City from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, in 2018. As a youth football player, Seth wanted to run...
Comments / 0