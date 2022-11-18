ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pima County, AZ

PCSD: Crash near Ina road involving two cars

By Bivian Contreras
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RZYjt_0jF7QNLe00

The Pima County Sheriff's Department responded to a crash near Ina Road involving two cars.

The incident occurred Thursday evening on West Ina Road and North Shannon Road.

According to PCSD, one person is currently being evaluated by paramedics.

Please stay with KGUN 9 for further updates.

Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9 . Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

