PCSD: Crash near Ina road involving two cars

The Pima County Sheriff's Department responded to a crash near Ina Road involving two cars.

The incident occurred Thursday evening on West Ina Road and North Shannon Road.

According to PCSD, one person is currently being evaluated by paramedics.

