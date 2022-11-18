ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Comments / 0

Related
94.5 PST

Good news (and a little bad) about NJ ANCHOR property tax relief

TRENTON – New Jerseyans will have an additional month to apply for payments from the state’s new ANCHOR property tax relief program, and more renters are being made eligible. Gov. Phil Murphy and legislative leaders announced the changes Friday. They also said the state “will embark on an...
94.5 PST

Time runs out for NJ food banks now covered by plastic bag ban

TRENTON – The extension that allowed New Jersey food banks and food pantries to keep using plastic bags has expired, despite their pleas to have that grace period continue beyond the busy holiday season. The lapse could be temporary, as lawmakers are considering a bill that would give them...
94.5 PST

The 10 school districts in NJ with biggest loss of students

TRENTON – Enrollments have been declining in roughly two-thirds of New Jersey schools, a trend that shows little sign of abating with birth rates and immigration slowing. Compared with 20 years earlier, 64% of the state’s 541 municipal and regional school districts – excluding countywide systems for things like vocational programs and special education, as well as charter schools – had smaller enrollments in 2021-22, the most recent year for which data is available.
NEW JERSEY STATE
94.5 PST

Rare Italian delicacy made right here in New Jersey

For those of you that grew up in an Italian neighborhood or Italian-American family, taralles may be a familiar snack. For most people, it's probably something you've never heard of. Honestly, it probably falls into the "acquired taste" category. It's sort of a pretzel, but not really. It's a hard,...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
94.5 PST

‘Astounding’ results from NJ’s plastic bag ban, 6 months in

Just six months into a statewide ban on single-use paper and plastic bags, billions of these bags have avoided circulation in New Jersey, advocates say. By the middle of next year, it's estimated that the state's law will have saved more than 8 billion bags, at food stores alone, from entering the cycle, and eventually waterways and landfills.
NEW JERSEY STATE
94.5 PST

These are the most authentic diners in NJ

I saw Guy Fieri pop up in the news the other day. He’s an interesting dude. He looks like he should be some random guy working at Game Stop. Instead, he’s a celebrity chef who hosts “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives” among other shows. He featured Clifton’s...
HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ
94.5 PST

This Is Where New Jersey Ranks For The States That Smile The Most

This is going to be a vicious cycle. When you see how New Jersey ranks among the smiliest states in the nation there is a very good chance the results will make you laugh. Anyone who has ever lived in the Garden State will swear that it is one of the happiest places on the planet. We have the beaches, the boardwalks, the nice people, the beauty, and all the things we love about the Garden State.
NEW JERSEY STATE
94.5 PST

Best places for ice cream in four NJ regions

And since this is the week before Thanksgiving, of course I spent the entire show Thursday talking about the Jersey shore!. The issue was beach tags and regardless of where you stand, we found common ground. Ice cream is a great unifier for people of all political persuasions. We can...
NEW JERSEY STATE
94.5 PST

94.5 PST

Princeton, NJ
22K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

94.5 PST plays the best contemporary hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Princeton, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wpst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy