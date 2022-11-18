Read full article on original website
Good news (and a little bad) about NJ ANCHOR property tax relief
TRENTON – New Jerseyans will have an additional month to apply for payments from the state’s new ANCHOR property tax relief program, and more renters are being made eligible. Gov. Phil Murphy and legislative leaders announced the changes Friday. They also said the state “will embark on an...
Free Wi-Fi on all NJ Transit trains? Lawmakers say it’s time
A proposed law introduced Monday would require NJ Transit to provide free Wi-Fi service on all of its passenger trains. The bipartisan measure would require the move within six months of the bill's signing. Currently, the agency provides free Wi-Fi at select rail stations to Optimum customers. Those who do...
NJ’s top paying jobs. Are you earning an average salary in NJ?
As inflation is choking the collective life out of us here in New Jersey with runaway gas prices, grocery costs and utility bills, it seems no matter what you earn it isn't enough. I don't personally know anyone who isn't hurting right now. But maybe you're one of the luckier...
Time runs out for NJ food banks now covered by plastic bag ban
TRENTON – The extension that allowed New Jersey food banks and food pantries to keep using plastic bags has expired, despite their pleas to have that grace period continue beyond the busy holiday season. The lapse could be temporary, as lawmakers are considering a bill that would give them...
Almost all gone: A brief history of the Port Authority toll booth
Earlier this month, The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey announced that the agency would deactivate the last of its toll booths and implement a new state-of-the-art all cashless tolling system at the Lincoln Tunnel. This is set to happen on Sunday, Dec. 11 and once activation of...
Holiday burglaries spike more in NJ than any other state, study says
Using data from the FBI's Crime Data Explorer, the home services marketplace Porch found burglaries are 59% higher in December in New Jersey than the average of the other 11 months of the year. Not only that, the 2022 America's Holiday Burglary Hotspots study said, but the Garden State's December...
The 10 school districts in NJ with biggest loss of students
TRENTON – Enrollments have been declining in roughly two-thirds of New Jersey schools, a trend that shows little sign of abating with birth rates and immigration slowing. Compared with 20 years earlier, 64% of the state’s 541 municipal and regional school districts – excluding countywide systems for things like vocational programs and special education, as well as charter schools – had smaller enrollments in 2021-22, the most recent year for which data is available.
No More Funny NJ Roadway Safety Messages: The Feds Say “Take Them Down”
Welp! Hope you got all your laughs in while driving along New Jersey's roadways. Those snarky, hilarious signs that told us to "Get your head out of your apps" are about to be changed back to plain safety messages. Why? Apparently they were too sassy for the Federal Highway Administration,...
New Jersey Boardwalk Named Among The Best In America
There are many things we are well-known for in New Jersey, and many of them have to do with summertime. Even though summer is squarely in 2022's rearview mirror, there is never really a wrong time to celebrate all. the amazing things a Jersey Shore summer brings our way. We...
Rare Italian delicacy made right here in New Jersey
For those of you that grew up in an Italian neighborhood or Italian-American family, taralles may be a familiar snack. For most people, it's probably something you've never heard of. Honestly, it probably falls into the "acquired taste" category. It's sort of a pretzel, but not really. It's a hard,...
‘Astounding’ results from NJ’s plastic bag ban, 6 months in
Just six months into a statewide ban on single-use paper and plastic bags, billions of these bags have avoided circulation in New Jersey, advocates say. By the middle of next year, it's estimated that the state's law will have saved more than 8 billion bags, at food stores alone, from entering the cycle, and eventually waterways and landfills.
NJ weather: The calendar says November, the forecast January-ish
New Jersey's big weather headline over the next several days is very clear: Unseasonably cold temperatures. Thursday is also the first of five days in a row that New Jersey will fall into the "breezy" category, adding an extra bite to the cold air. Meanwhile, residents of western New York...
These NJ spots have the best breakfast in the state according to Food & Wine
I’m pretty sure I can speak for all of New Jersey when I say breakfast is our favorite meal and if you don’t agree, then you haven’t been to a good Jersey diner. But isn’t Jersey full of good diners? Yes! Which is why it’s so hard to choose where to get breakfast from.
Wow! The Oldest Church in New Jersey is One of the Oldest in America
Once again I want to bring to you a piece of our history. American history which is from right here in the Garden State. A way for us to get a better look into the deep roots of the American story that we have been part of right here in New Jersey.
Who knew NYC’s iconic holiday tradition comes to life in NJ?
The spotlight may be on New York when it comes to the Thanksgiving Day Parade but what many people don’t know is that the Macy’s Parade Studio is actually located in New Jersey. Over in Moonachie, 30 people have spent the past 10 months working day and night...
These are the most authentic diners in NJ
I saw Guy Fieri pop up in the news the other day. He’s an interesting dude. He looks like he should be some random guy working at Game Stop. Instead, he’s a celebrity chef who hosts “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives” among other shows. He featured Clifton’s...
This Is Where New Jersey Ranks For The States That Smile The Most
This is going to be a vicious cycle. When you see how New Jersey ranks among the smiliest states in the nation there is a very good chance the results will make you laugh. Anyone who has ever lived in the Garden State will swear that it is one of the happiest places on the planet. We have the beaches, the boardwalks, the nice people, the beauty, and all the things we love about the Garden State.
New Jersey’s Cheeseburger Champion Has Been Announced
When you are in the mood for a good cheeseburger, that is exactly what you want. A really good cheeseburger. Now, according to a major food website, the best cheeseburger in the whole state has been revealed. It's pretty likely that when you think burgers, your first thought may go...
Best places for ice cream in four NJ regions
And since this is the week before Thanksgiving, of course I spent the entire show Thursday talking about the Jersey shore!. The issue was beach tags and regardless of where you stand, we found common ground. Ice cream is a great unifier for people of all political persuasions. We can...
Best pizza and cheesesteaks in New Jersey — Part 2
As you know, I'm a bit of a cheesesteak aficionado. At least in my own head. Either way, I love a good cheesesteak AND pizza. Some places have figured out the magic of combining the two. MMMMM. Delicious. When I brought this up on the air, our lines were flooded...
