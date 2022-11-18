Read full article on original website
3 Great Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSpartanburg, SC
Community Comes Together for Bountiful Harvest to Help Families for ThanksgivingPJ@SCDDSNLexington, SC
3 Great Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasClinton, SC
Meet The Very Hungry Caterpillar at the SC State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
SCDDSN Observes 2022 National Apprenticeship WeekPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Jeffrey Lampkin’s Friendsgiving
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Thanksgiving is a week away, and all week long we have been sharing details about community events aimed at providing food and resources to families in need and the community in general. Serial entrepreneur and owner of Jeffrey Lampkin’s Country Boy’s Kitchen, Jeffrey Lampkin will be...
wach.com
Midlands turkey giveaways hopes to give families food for Thanksgiving
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A couple of Midlands group has come together to ease the burden of holiday costs for families this holiday season. Saturday was a day of giving in the city of Columbia. Living Faith Christian Center, and Chophouse 75 each hosted free turkey drives with hundreds of turkeys handed out to those in need.
Fight at Moneybagg Yo Show Breaks Out In Front Row – Watch
While Moneybagg Yo was performing at a recent show, a fight broke out in the front row and the Memphis rapper kept going with his performance. On Friday (Nov. 18), Moneybagg Yo was among the performers headlining the Fall of Fire Fest event at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, S.C. While he was performing his rap ballad "Wockesha," a vicious fight erupted in the front row between several women. The "See Wat I'm Sayin'" rapper appeared unaware of the altercation in the crowd and kept on performing.
coladaily.com
20 holiday events happening across the Midlands
Residents from across the Midlands are gearing up for the holidays and there are so many ways to get in the holiday spirit than Santa has elves. Here's a look at some of the area's holiday happenings coming soon:. 1. Blythewood Artists Guild Holiday Market - 3 to 8 p.m....
'Once in a lifetime': SC dance team joining Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
IRMO, S.C. — The Dance Department in Irmo will be strutting to the Big Apple next Thursday for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Lauren Metts owns the company and said, over the years, they've sent dancers about six times, but her experience with the parade goes back much further.
A pipe organ that's survived the test of time - over 150 years - has a future at an Irmo chruch
IRMO, S.C. — South Carolina has for many years had a front-row seat to American history - from the Revolutionary War to Civil Rights. Now, a church near Lake Murray has an instrument that has endured well over a century of that history itself. This almost 160-year-old pipe organ...
Kunkle recognized at Clemson game
CLEMSON — Prosperity resident, Henry M. Kunkle Sr. — better known as Buddy — was honored as the “Hero of the Game” on Saturday, November 12, at the Clemson vs. Louisville game, which was Military Appreciation Day and Purple Out. Kunkle, 105, was honored during...
abccolumbia.com
Summer heat study conducted in Midlands uncovers surprising results
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — We are entering the season where we are reaching for our jackets, scarves, and hats, but anyone living in the Midlands is well aware South Carolina summers can get hot and humid. And now, results of a recent heat study are being released with surprising results.
Here's why two twin sisters in Chapin are being recognized
CHAPIN, S.C. — A simple question posed by a former fourth-grader at Lake Murray Elementary school is why one competition is now a tradition for students: Designing the school flag. The school has recently learned that it's home to some very creative and artistic students. "Two years ago, we...
House fire displaces 3 in Cayce on Saturday
CAYCE, S.C. — Three people are out of their home following an intense house fire that was reported on Saturday. According to the Cayce Fire Department, the fire happened on Brookcliff Drive around 1:15 p.m. Photos shared by the department show six and seven-foot flames rising from the roof of a one-story brick home with firefighters working their way atop the structure to put it out.
kool1027.com
Camden HS Hall of Fame Class of 2022
Congratulations to the Camden High School Hall of Fame Class of 2022! Richard Reynolds, William Cantey, Foy Thompson, Jean Redfearn and Jimmy Neal.
Sumter middle school receives backlash from community members after school project features figure with noose
SUMTER, S.C. — Bates Middle School in Sumter is receiving backlash after its principal seemingly tweeted out a picture of a school project showing a figure with a noose around its neck. "It didn't trigger me, but other people, it may have triggered them," Sumter resident Lateshia Thames explained....
wach.com
Temporary Lane Closures announced ahead of Columbia Daybreak Run
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Ahead of the Columbia Daybreak 5K and 10K runs, the Columbia Police Department has announced Temporary Road Closures at the following intersections. The first run starts at 8 a.m. according to officials. Devine and Queen. Devine and King. Devine and Woodrow. Woodrow and Lee. Woodrow...
WLTX.com
Trucking company gives away free meals to Columbia families in need
RMS Carriers employees handed out 100 turkeys and hams to families ahead of the holidays. The company's owner hopes it inspires others to help the community, also.
WIS-TV
Richland County resident alleges racial profiling at Columbia mall
Richland County resident alleges racial profiling at Columbia mall
SC troops reunited with their families after almost a year overseas
COLUMBIA, S.C. — SC National Guard Troop 133 returned home Friday to Columbia Metropolitan Airport. The 130 troops were stationed in Kuwait but worked missions in eight surrounding countries as well. These troops worked customs and protected billions of dollars in military equipment overseas for nine months. Adjutant General,...
WLTX.com
Spring Valley head football coach is stepping down
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Robin Bacon says the time is right to step away from coaching. The longtime Columbia coach who has been the head coach at Spring Valley High School for the past eight seasons, is stepping down from that role. Bacon made the announcement on social media although...
cn2.com
Two Family Members Die in House Fire in Chester
CHESTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Chester County Coroner says 80 year old John Robert Caldwell and 74 year old James Edward Mobley died in a house fire early Wednesday morning in Chester. Fire crews say they were called to a home on McClure Street around 2:30 AM for...
WIS-TV
Single-vehicle collision leaves one injured, one deceased
CAYCE, S.C. (WIS) - One individual is dead after a collision near Circle Drive and Charleston Highway on Saturday, Nov. 19, around 12 a.m. Cayce police officers were on patrol when they saw what appeared to be a single-vehicle incident. Officers say the vehicle was turned upside down and two...
Roughly 45 Greenview neighborhood homes placed under boil water advisory
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Several residents in a Richland County community have been placed under a boil water advisory following a water main break on Sunday. According to Columbia Water, an eight-inch main ruptured and is impacting as many as 45 customers along Wilkes Road from Easter to Christian street.
